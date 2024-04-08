Carmen Ortiz has worked for CVS Pharmacy® for 28 years and has been a store manager in Tampa, Florida for the past eight. Her strong family values carry over into her work at her store, where she nurtures her team and provides them with the opportunity to grow, while ensuring they receive the integral training and recognition needed to succeed.

Carmen is equally passionate about the local community; she's a frequent participant in local charity walks and supporter of the Children's Cancer Center. When Tampa was impacted by a recent hurricane, she prioritized patients and customers, making sure she and her team could keep the store open so that the community would have access to necessary supplies and prescriptions.

