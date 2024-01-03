By Ben Glickman

CVS Health's pharmacy benefit management unit will add Humira biosimilars to its covered drug lists starting April 1.

The Woonsocket, R.I.-based pharmacy and healthcare giant said Wednesday that the AbbVie-made autoimmune-disease treatment Humira would be removed from CVS Caremark's national commercial template formularies, or the lists which determine prescription drug coverage by health plans.

The company said Humira would still be an option for customers with Choice and Standard Opt Out commercial formularies.

Biosimilars are drugs and treatment with no clinically meaningful difference from branded alternatives.

CVS said that AbbVie had agreed to supply a committed volume of co-branded Humira to CVS subsidiary Cordavis. The business was launched in August with a focus on making biosimilar products.

