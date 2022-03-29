Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS Health : and Fresno housing collaborate to address affordable housing crisis and provide healthy homes in Fresno County

03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - CVS Health andFresno Housing have collaborated to build new affordable housing in Fresno, California. Through Red Stone Equity Partners, CVS Health will invest an estimated $18.4 million into the Arthur @ Blackstone, a new Fresno Housing development planning to break ground this spring.

Twenty of the units at the Arthur @ Blackstone will be reserved for special needs tenants, specifically transition age youth considered to be chronically homeless, homeless, or at-risk of becoming chronically homeless. This includes youth who are aging out of the foster care system, transitioning from institutions, and youth with a history of involvement in the justice system. The remaining units will target low-income families.

In addition, residents will benefit from comprehensive case management and full wrap around supportive services coordinated by the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health and various contracted service providers.

The Arthur @ Blackstone is part of CVS Health's commitment to addressing housing insecurities in the Fresno community and is one of three housing investments CVS Health has made with Fresno Housing over the past three years. Through investment funds sponsored by Red Stone Equity Partners, in 2019, CVS Health made a $4.6 million investment in Villages at Paragon and in 2020, announced it was investing $2.1 million in the Villages at Broadway.

"To make a meaningful impact, we need to address social determinants of health at the local level and be intentional with our approach," said Jeff Hermosillo, California Market President, Aetna, a CVS Health company. "We're committed to investing in the Fresno community and meeting the needs of individuals and families by providing them with resources that enable equal opportunity for achieving good health."

This investment will continue to deepen the successful collaboration between Fresno Housing and CVS Health to reduce health disparities and advance health equity through quality, affordable housing. The Arthur @ Blackstone will consist of 41 housing units near Manchester Center in Fresno and will include a space where supportive services will be provided that aim to improve health outcomes for the residents.

"We know that when families have access to affordable housing, they are better able to improve their physical, mental, and emotional health. That's why our partnership with CVS Health is exciting and innovative for the families we serve in our community. We are honored to be selected by CVS Health again to further our mission to provide affordable, healthy housing throughout Fresno County," said Tyrone Roderick Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Fresno Housing.

Fresno Housing has been integrating the worlds of health and housing for the past 20 years by providing affordable housing and supportive services for over 4,000 families in Fresno County.

The investment in Arthur @ Blackstone builds on CVS Health's commitment to the Fresno community. Earlier this year, CVS Health introduced its new Health Zones initiative to Fresno. The initiative provides concentrated local investments to reduce health disparities and advance health equity in underserved communities across the country. In Fresno, CVS Health is working with Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Clinica Sierra Vista, and the Central California Food Bank, to help improve health outcomes and build healthier communities in Fresno by addressing social determinants of health, including housing, education, access to food, labor, transportation, and health care access.

As part of CVS Health's overall commitment to advance health equity in America, it invested $185 million in affordable housing nationwide in 2021 and $1.3 billion over the past 20 years, including $37.2 million in affordable housing in Fresno. Through these investments, CVS Health has been able to provide underserved communities with quality housing based on the unique needs of the population.

As part of CVS Health's overall commitment to advance health equity in America, it invested $185 million in affordable housing nationwide in 2021 and $1.3 billion over the past 20 years, including $37.2 million in affordable housing in Fresno. Through these investments, CVS Health has been able to provide underserved communities with quality housing based on the unique needs of the population.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues - including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health - whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system - and their personal health care - by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.


Media contacts

Monica Prinzing
831-241-8294
PrinzingM@cvshealth.com

Brandi Borboa Johnson
559-908-7269
bjohnson@fresnohousing.org

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
09:49aCVS HEALTH : and Fresno housing collaborate to address affordable housing crisis and provi..
PU
09:00aDeutsche Bank Downgrades CVS Health to Hold From Buy, Keeps $110 Price Target
MT
06:32aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 29, 2022
03/28Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores
AQ
03/25CVS Health Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Roberts to Retire
DJ
03/25CVS HEALTH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/25CVS Health Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
03/22CVS HEALTH : Ethan's disability is his advantage
PU
03/18INSIDER SELL : Cvs Health
MT
03/16CVS HEALTH : Accelerating innovations in kidney disease to improve health equity and outco..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 308 B - -
Net income 2022 9 540 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 802 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 258 000
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 108,04 $
Average target price 118,21 $
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION4.73%141 804
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.2.92%79 857
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-12.03%25 818
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.15.12%21 234
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.30%19 531
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY17.10%17 634