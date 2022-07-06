Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:53 2022-07-06 pm EDT
92.66 USD   +0.14%
12:28pCVS Health announces quarterly dividend
PR
07/051LIFE HEALTHCARE CONSIDERING OPTIONS AFTER TAKEOVER INTEREST; CVS NO LONGER IN ACTIVE ACQUISITION TALKS : Bloomberg
MT
06/30Explainer-How would U.S. corporate abortion travel benefits work?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS Health announces quarterly dividend

07/06/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty-five cents ($0.55) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to holders of record on July 22, 2022.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 employees – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-announces-quarterly-dividend-301581647.html

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
12:28pCVS Health announces quarterly dividend
PR
07/051LIFE HEALTHCARE CONSIDERING OPTIONS : Bloomberg
MT
06/30Explainer-How would U.S. corporate abortion travel benefits work?
RE
06/24CVS HEALTH CORPORATION(NYSE : CVS) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24CVS HEALTH CORPORATION(NYSE : CVS) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Tesla, BMW, Revlon, Alibaba...
06/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Powell did it again
06/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Volatility is rife for Quadruple Witching Day
06/17Parexel Expands Patient Access to Clinical Trials Through New Community Alliance Networ..
AQ
06/17Loop Capital Initiates CVS Health at Buy With $120 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations