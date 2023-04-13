CVS Health : launches National Health Equity Advisory Board

New board will advise on strategies and best practices for advancing health equity

As part of its commitment to advance health equity, CVS Health® has launched the CVS Health National Health Equity Advisory Board. The board is made up of a diverse group of leaders with a wide range of expertise and lived experience.

Board members will address how ableism, classism, racism, sexism and discrimination impact the historically marginalized communities CVS Health serves. They will also provide feedback on policies, programs and practices that will help inform the company's overall health equity strategy.

The initial CVS Health National Health Equity Advisory Board members include:​

Dr. Jacinda Abdul-Mutakabbir, Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy, University of California San Diego in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and the Division of African American Studies

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Senior Executive Consultant, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO); adult and pediatric infectious disease specialist

Ramsey Alwin, President & Chief Executive Officer, National Council on Aging

Jennison Mark Asuncion, Head of Accessibility Engineering Evangelism, LinkedIn ​

Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, Medical Director of Health Equity and Health Promotion, Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation ​

Dr. Michael Hole, Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Courtesy Assistant Professor, Department of Population Health, The University of Texas at Austin; Executive Director, The Impact Factory ​

Ellen LaPointe, Chief Executive Officer, Fenway Health ​

Dr. Michael Myint, Chief Population Health Officer, UW Medicine​​​

Dr. Carlos S. Smith, Associate Dean of Inclusive Excellence, Ethics, and Community Engagement, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry ​

Dr. Donald Warne, Co-Director, Center for Indigenous Health, Johns Hopkins University; Professor, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University

"The CVS Health National Health Equity Advisory Board members share our commitment to identifying where health inequities exist and finding solutions to address them," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer, CVS Health. "They will all play a role in advancing the important work we're doing to create a more equitable health care system to help ensure no one is left behind."

provide recommendations on implementation of the overall health equity strategy of CVS Health.

advise on ways to improve data collection and use it to advance health equity.

counsel on best strategies for addressing disparities related to heart health, mental health and women's health.

identify opportunities to advance programs and policies to address identified disparities and gaps in care and services.

offer guidance in specific areas of expertise to CVS Health leadership.

Read more about how CVS Health is advancing health equity and download the National Health Equity Advisory Board presentation (PDF).