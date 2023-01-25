CVS Health : launches new virtual care offering

The increasing need for digital innovation and better access to health care post-pandemic has led to a massive shift in how care is delivered. People now have more options in how they access their care, whether it be virtually, in-person or a combination of both. According to our recent Health Care Insights Study, 59% of consumers feel it is important to their health that they have access to virtual and telehealth services. Over 71% think a virtual visit for mental health services would be more convenient.

CVS Health® Virtual Primary Care™ is a new virtual care offering that provides primary care, 24/7 on-demand care1and scheduled mental health services. If in-person follow-up care is needed, a patient can seek care at any in-network provider, including MinuteClinic®.

This program is now available to Aetna® commercial members nationwide enrolled in eligible fully-insured and self-insured health plans. Members can schedule a primary care visit within days with a provider they select and access 24/7 quick care for common illnesses and infections. Through this launch, we are also expanding our virtual mental health services. Members ages 18 and up enrolled in CVS Health Virtual Primary Care will now have access to virtual mental health support nationwide, seven days a week, from clinicians, including licensed therapists and psychiatrists. This demonstrates our commitment to addressing holistic health and increasing access to care.

CVS Health Virtual Primary Care has a dedicated practice of board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners who help deliver primary care services through physician-led care teams. These physician-led care teams can consult with CVS® pharmacists to better support patients. To deliver on-demand and mental health services, this dedicated practice is supplemented by our MinuteClinic providers consisting of nurse practitioners and licensed clinical social workers (LCSW). In addition, members seeking mental health services will have the ability to consult with psychiatrists.

Members can easily access their health information, including lab results and medications, on the CVS Health Dashboard and they can share their clinical data with other clinicians. The dashboard will also enable the care team to have a comprehensive view of care activity across different sites of care.

"CVS Health Virtual Primary Care offers a more connected health care experience that supports patients throughout their health care journey," said Creagh Milford, DO, MPH, Senior Vice President of Retail Health, CVS Health. "By taking a care team approach and utilizing technology, we can provide more longitudinal and holistic care to create stronger relationships between patients and their providers."

CVS Health Virtual Primary Care is one example of how we're advancing our bold strategy to improve primary care and enhance omnichannel health services so consumers have more options to access care when and where they need it, whether it be in-person, virtually or at home.

To learn more, download the CVS Health Virtual Primary Care infographic (PDF).