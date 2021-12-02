CVS Health : named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Marks ninth consecutive year that CVS Health has been included on leading ranking that recognizes responsible corporate citizenship

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) has been named to the 2021 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North American Index for the ninth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year. The DJSI is considered a pioneer and the gold standard for tracking the performance of the world's leading companies based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

"CVS Health's inclusion on the DJSI acknowledges our leadership position as a responsible corporate citizen that is making a positive impact on the health of all people, the communities we serve and the environment," said Eileen Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility & Philanthropy at CVS Health. "Through our Transform Health 2030 strategy, we will continue to leverage our core strengths as the leading health solutions company to address the country's greatest health challenges and deliver on our purpose of being there for every moment of health."

CVS Health continues to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people across America and on the planet through various initiatives, including:

a goal to reduce its environmental impact by more than 50%, including a reduction in our energy consumption, and our use of paper and plastic by more than half by 2030 with a plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; and

a commitment to serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, CVS Health has administered 38 million COVID-19 tests and more than 43 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

To learn more about our Transform Health 2030 strategy and the goals we have set in our journey to improve the health of people, communities and the environment, please read our 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

