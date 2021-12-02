Log in
CVS Health : named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
Marks ninth consecutive year that CVS Health has been included on leading ranking that recognizes responsible corporate citizenship

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) has been named to the 2021 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North American Index for the ninth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year. The DJSI is considered a pioneer and the gold standard for tracking the performance of the world's leading companies based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

"CVS Health's inclusion on the DJSI acknowledges our leadership position as a responsible corporate citizen that is making a positive impact on the health of all people, the communities we serve and the environment," said Eileen Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility & Philanthropy at CVS Health. "Through our Transform Health 2030 strategy, we will continue to leverage our core strengths as the leading health solutions company to address the country's greatest health challenges and deliver on our purpose of being there for every moment of health."

CVS Health continues to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people across America and on the planet through various initiatives, including:

  • a goal to reduce its environmental impact by more than 50%, including a reduction in our energy consumption, and our use of paper and plastic by more than half by 2030 with a plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; and

  • a commitment to serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, CVS Health has administered 38 million COVID-19 tests and more than 43 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

To learn more about our Transform Health 2030 strategy and the goals we have set in our journey to improve the health of people, communities and the environment, please read our 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues - including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health - whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system - and their personal health care - by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P

Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
