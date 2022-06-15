CVS Health : names Violetta Ostafin Chief Strategy Officer

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Violetta Ostafin will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, effective July 11. She will lead strategy development across the core businesses and identify new market opportunities and product innovations that accelerate growth and further the company's vision.

"Violetta's deep health care experience has been focused on bold innovation and finding new sources of growth, two priorities for CVS Health," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "Her accomplishments are driven by a passion for improving how consumers experience health care, which aligns with our goals and values."

Ostafin will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and report to Lynch. Prior to joining CVS Health, she served as Global Chief Operating Officer, Health Solutions at Aon, plc and CEO of Aon's Latin America Health Solutions business. Ostafin was also a Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, advising leading companies in the U.S. and globally around large-scale change, strategic growth and expansion. She has deep experience across the health care continuum, including a particular focus on business model evolution, introducing consumer-driven solutions and operational effectiveness.

"CVS Health has the assets and strategy to meaningfully change how care is delivered," said Ostafin. "It's such an exciting time to join a company that has redefined itself through a consumer-centric lens."

