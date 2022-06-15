Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:41 2022-06-15 am EDT
91.46 USD   +0.90%
11:23aCVS HEALTH : names Violetta Ostafin Chief Strategy Officer
PU
06/09MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 9, 2022
06/09CVS Health Reiterates Full-Year 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS Health : names Violetta Ostafin Chief Strategy Officer

06/15/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Violetta Ostafin will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, effective July 11. She will lead strategy development across the core businesses and identify new market opportunities and product innovations that accelerate growth and further the company's vision.

"Violetta's deep health care experience has been focused on bold innovation and finding new sources of growth, two priorities for CVS Health," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "Her accomplishments are driven by a passion for improving how consumers experience health care, which aligns with our goals and values."

Ostafin will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and report to Lynch. Prior to joining CVS Health, she served as Global Chief Operating Officer, Health Solutions at Aon, plc and CEO of Aon's Latin America Health Solutions business. Ostafin was also a Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, advising leading companies in the U.S. and globally around large-scale change, strategic growth and expansion. She has deep experience across the health care continuum, including a particular focus on business model evolution, introducing consumer-driven solutions and operational effectiveness.

"CVS Health has the assets and strategy to meaningfully change how care is delivered," said Ostafin. "It's such an exciting time to join a company that has redefined itself through a consumer-centric lens."

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues - including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health - whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system - and their personal health care - by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
11:23aCVS HEALTH : names Violetta Ostafin Chief Strategy Officer
PU
06/09MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 9, 2022
06/09CVS Health Reiterates Full-Year 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance
MT
06/09CVS HEALTH CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08CVS HEALTH : Curbing plastic waste to protect oceans
PU
06/07FTC to Study Pharmacy Benefit Manager Practices
DJ
06/06Baby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies
RE
06/01TRANSCRIPT : CVS Health Corporation, Lyfebulb - Special Call
CI
06/01CVS Health to present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
PR
06/01Millennium Trust Company, LLC completed the acquisition of PayFlex Holdings, Inc. from ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 309 B - -
Net income 2022 9 359 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 258 000
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 90,64 $
Average target price 117,77 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Sreekanth Chaguturu Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-12.14%118 857
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-30.22%52 974
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-31.94%19 825
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY27.63%19 216
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-11.69%15 405
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-26.14%14 914