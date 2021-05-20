CVS Health : updates face covering policy at all worksites

Effective May 21, 2021, fully-vaccinated employees will not be required to wear face coverings at our worksites, except where state or local mandates for mask-wearing are still in effect. This includes all office locations, stores and distribution centers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated are required to continue wearing face coverings. Also, employees in patient-facing roles must wear face coverings, including clinicians who work at MinuteClinic, Coram and Omnicare, as well as pharmacy staff who are administering vaccines. Employees who choose not to wear a face-covering must attest that they have been fully vaccinated. We support any employee who chooses to continue wearing a face covering while at work, regardless of their vaccination status.

As previously announced, customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings inside of our stores, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations. Customers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing face coverings. We also ask that patients receiving treatment from MinuteClinic, Coram or Omnicare continue to wear face coverings.

We regularly review our workplace safety policies and protocols based on guidance from public health officials and our clinical experts. Health, safety and science will continue to drive our decision-making process.

