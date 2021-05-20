Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CVS Health Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/20 03:26:55 pm
89.15 USD   -0.07%
03:17pCVS HEALTH  : updates face covering policy at all worksites
PU
11:14aCVS HEALTH  : Opens Clinical Trial Services Business
MT
09:01aCVS HEALTH  : Introduces Clinical Trial Services
PR
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

CVS Health : updates face covering policy at all worksites

05/20/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
Effective May 21, 2021, fully-vaccinated employees will not be required to wear face coverings at our worksites, except where state or local mandates for mask-wearing are still in effect. This includes all office locations, stores and distribution centers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated are required to continue wearing face coverings. Also, employees in patient-facing roles must wear face coverings, including clinicians who work at MinuteClinic, Coram and Omnicare, as well as pharmacy staff who are administering vaccines. Employees who choose not to wear a face-covering must attest that they have been fully vaccinated. We support any employee who chooses to continue wearing a face covering while at work, regardless of their vaccination status.

As previously announced, customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings inside of our stores, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations. Customers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing face coverings. We also ask that patients receiving treatment from MinuteClinic, Coram or Omnicare continue to wear face coverings.

We regularly review our workplace safety policies and protocols based on guidance from public health officials and our clinical experts. Health, safety and science will continue to drive our decision-making process.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 282 B - -
Net income 2021 8 230 M - -
Net Debt 2021 50 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 256 500
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 94,42 $
Last Close Price 89,21 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION30.61%117 451
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.23.84%67 345
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.5.27%26 537
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS31.19%26 090
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-2.55%23 790
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED9.67%17 073