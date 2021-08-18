CVS Health : statement on status of COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Public health officials have announced plans to make booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available beginning in late September. As we await further guidance and approval from regulatory agencies, we're fully prepared to play a leading role in providing booster shots this fall. We've administered more than 30 million COVID-19 vaccines across the country, and immediately began offering third doses to immunocompromised individuals when authorized to do so.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CVS Health Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 21:33:05 UTC.