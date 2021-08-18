Log in
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
CVS Health : statement on status of COVID-19 vaccine boosters

08/18/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Public health officials have announced plans to make booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available beginning in late September. As we await further guidance and approval from regulatory agencies, we're fully prepared to play a leading role in providing booster shots this fall. We've administered more than 30 million COVID-19 vaccines across the country, and immediately began offering third doses to immunocompromised individuals when authorized to do so.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 21:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 283 B - -
Net income 2021 8 454 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 256 500
Free-Float 75,5%
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 86,47 $
Average target price 96,55 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION26.60%114 104
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.48.99%78 444
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS50.07%29 538
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.5.97%27 208
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA2.02%23 882
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED27.78%18 606