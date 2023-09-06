CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® encourage consumers to get an annual flu shot and stay up to date on routine vaccinations

Schedule ahead available for flu and RSV vaccinations, allowing patients to plan ahead and secure a convenient appointment

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) is prepared to meet patients' vaccination and other preventive health care needs as flu season approaches. CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® are offering the annual flu vaccine at locations nationwide. CVS Pharmacy is also offering the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, which has been approved for adults ages 60 and up. In addition, CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic are preparing to offer a new CDC-recommended COVID-19 vaccine once approved and available. To help patients plan ahead, appointments can be scheduled in advance using the digital scheduler at CVS.com or in the CVS Pharmacy app. MinuteClinic is offering the flu vaccinations and routine wellness visits with appointments available at MinuteClinic.com. 

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9196451-cvs-health-minuteclinic-flu-and-rsv-vaccinations/ 