CVS Health to Buy Renewable Energy From Constellation

CVS Health said Wednesday it has entered into an 18 megawatt agreement with Constellation to buy zero-emission, renewable energy equivalent to the annual electricity use of its 147 CVS Health locations throughout Michigan.

The company said that through a 12-year agreement beginning in April 2025, it will buy energy and renewable energy certificates from Swift Current Energy's Double Black Diamond Solar Project in Illinois.

The deal is made possible by a long-term agreement between Constellation and Swift Current Energy, where Constellation will buy a portion of the energy and RECs generated by Double Black Diamond. Construction of the project began in March 2023.

CVS Health will secure 35,000 megawatt hours of energy per year from Double Black Diamond, which is expected to help the company reduce its carbon footprint by nearly 17,000 metric tons calculated on an annual basis.

