CVS Health to Hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/04/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will hold a conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website for all interested parties. To access the website, visit http://investors.cvshealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available on the website for one year following the conference call.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

