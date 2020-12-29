Log in
CVS Health : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/29/2020 | 12:00pm EST
WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eva Boratto, and Executive Vice President and President, Aetna Karen Lynch, who will become the company's next President and CEO on February 1, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021, at approximately 10:50 a.m. ET. Ms. Lynch will also be participating in the vaccine panel discussion scheduled for approximately 12:45 AM ET on January 13, 2021.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB® locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

