CVS Health : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eva Boratto, and Executive Vice President and President, Aetna Karen Lynch, who will become the company's next President and CEO on February 1, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021, at approximately 10:50 a.m. ET. Ms. Lynch will also be participating in the vaccine panel discussion scheduled for approximately 12:45 AM ET on January 13, 2021.

