Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS Health : will require COVID‑19 vaccinations for clinical and corporate employees

08/23/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effective August 23, 2021, CVS Health will require certain employees who interact with patients to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 31, 2021. The company will also require all corporate staff to be fully vaccinated no later than October 31. New hires in the same roles as of September 15 must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine prior to their first day of employment.

'From the start of the pandemic, our decision-making process has been driven by health, safety and science,' said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. 'While the vast majority of our employees have chosen to be vaccinated, this decision is in direct response to the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated.'

Patient-facing roles that will require proof of vaccination include nurses, care managers and pharmacists. Pharmacists working in the company's retail stores will have until November 30 to be fully vaccinated due to the size of this employee population. Other roles at CVS Health are under review and may be added based on updated data and public health guidance.

CVS Health has administered more than 30 million COVID-19 vaccines across the country, with seamless online scheduling and walk-in appointments available. The company is fully prepared to play a leading role in providing booster shots and will adhere to distribution guidelines while continuing to offer shots to those who have yet to be vaccinated.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 19:03:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
03:04pCVS HEALTH : will require COVID‑19 vaccinations for clinical and corporate..
PU
11:20aCVS HEALTH CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Tender Offer
PR
07:50aCVS HEALTH : Upsizes Cash Tender Offer to $2.05 Billion from $2 Billion
MT
07:01aCVS HEALTH CORPORATION : Announces Early Results and Upsize of Previously Announ..
PR
08/21CVS HEALTH : Patients encouraged to pick up medications and supplies as Tropical..
PU
08/20Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
08/19Health Care Up As Sector Seen Benefiting From Vaccine Push -- Health Care Rou..
DJ
08/18CVS HEALTH : statement on status of COVID-19 vaccine boosters
PU
08/18CVS HEALTH CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18CVS HEALTH : Flu Shots Now Available at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic®
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 283 B - -
Net income 2021 8 454 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 256 500
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 84,85 $
Average target price 96,55 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION24.23%111 966
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.51.61%79 824
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS50.46%29 615
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.10.83%27 642
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.03%23 349
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED27.55%18 571