    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
CVS Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Highest Close Since August 2016 -- Data Talk

11/03/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is currently at $95.67, up $4.52 or 4.96%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 24, 2016, when it closed at $97.17

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 6, 2020, when it rose 5.76%

-- Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 8.6% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 26, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending May 10, 2021, when it rose 10.5%

-- Up 40.07% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2013, when it rose 48.02%

-- Down 15.67% from its all-time closing high of $113.45 on July 29, 2015

-- Up 58.47% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 4, 2020), when it closed at $60.37

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 58.47% from its 52 week closing low of $60.37 on Nov. 4, 2020

-- Traded as high as $96.57; highest intraday level since Aug. 25, 2016, when it hit $96.97

-- Up 5.95% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.21%

-- 10th best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:51:59 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 1514ET

All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
03:15pCVS Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Highest Close Since August 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:12pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Pfizer, Amgen, CVS Health, T-Mobile US...
11:15aCVS Health to Offer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to Kids 5-11 Starting Nov. 7
MT
11:14aFresh data highlights strength of US economy ahead of Fed meeting
11:10aCVS Health expects growth in 2022 as pandemic impact eases
AQ
10:10aCVS Health Lifts Full-Year Guidance After Third-Quarter Results Get Boost From COVID-19..
MT
10:01aCVS Health Announces Availability of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine to Chil..
PR
07:55aQ3 2021 Non-GAAP Reconciliation (PDF, 159 KB)
PU
07:37aCVS sees higher adjusted profit as COVID tests, vaccinations rebound
RE
07:33aUS Equity Futures Tread Water Pre-Bell as Fed Meeting Awaited; Europe, Asia Choppy
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 285 B - -
Net income 2021 8 507 M - -
Net Debt 2021 50 019 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 256 500
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 91,15 $
Average target price 97,64 $
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION33.46%120 279
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.51.06%78 064
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS40.62%27 665
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-13.63%20 475
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-12.82%20 179
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED21.03%17 693