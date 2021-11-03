CVS Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Highest Close Since August 2016 -- Data Talk

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is currently at $95.67, up $4.52 or 4.96%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 24, 2016, when it closed at $97.17

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 6, 2020, when it rose 5.76%

-- Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 8.6% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 26, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending May 10, 2021, when it rose 10.5%

-- Up 40.07% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2013, when it rose 48.02%

-- Down 15.67% from its all-time closing high of $113.45 on July 29, 2015

-- Up 58.47% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 4, 2020), when it closed at $60.37

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 58.47% from its 52 week closing low of $60.37 on Nov. 4, 2020

-- Traded as high as $96.57; highest intraday level since Aug. 25, 2016, when it hit $96.97

-- Up 5.95% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.21%

-- 10th best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:51:59 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 1514ET