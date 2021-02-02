Log in
CVS, Walgreens Expanding Covid-19 Vaccinations

02/02/2021 | 02:30pm EST
By Michael Dabaie

CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. each outlined details Tuesday about plans for Covid-19 vaccinations in stores.

CVS Health said it will begin to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to eligible populations at a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations across 11 states starting Feb. 11.

Supply for the initial rollout, sourced directly from the federal government through the pharmacy partnership program, will be about 250,000 total doses, CVS said. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations.

CVS said the states include California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

CVS Health said it is also working directly with Indiana and Ohio to provide in-store vaccinations to eligible populations using state allocations.

CVS Health said it has administered the first round of Covid-19 vaccine doses to nearly 8,000 skilled nursing facilities, and second doses are more than 60% complete. First doses at all long-term care facilities that selected CVS Health to provide Covid-19 vaccinations--more than 40,000 in total--will be complete by mid-February, the company said. The company said most states chose activation dates for assisted living and other facilities well into January, which prevented clinics from being scheduled earlier.

Walgreens separately said it would provide a limited number of Covid-19 vaccinations across 15 states and jurisdictions as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Vaccinations will begin in stores Feb. 12 to eligible individuals based on state and jurisdiction guidelines, and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Walgreens also said it continues to support vaccinations across long-term care facilities. The company said it completed first dose vaccinations in more than 75% of long-term care facilities that selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider and remains on track to complete remaining first doses by mid-February.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 1430ET

