Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clawbacks Are Hard, So Companies Try Postponing Pay Instead

02/07/2021 | 05:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Theo Francis

Companies are withholding more of their top officers' pay for longer, hoping to avoid the hassle of recouping money when -- or if -- executives are later found responsible for misconduct.

The changes build on clawback provisions that have become widespread in compensation agreements, and are a recognition by companies that retaining unpaid compensation is easier than trying to recover it once it is in an executive's hands.

When it comes to compensation, "the most effective way to recoup it is to never give it out to begin with," said Charles Elson, a University of Delaware finance professor who helped a consortium of investors and health-care companies hammer out new pay-deferral guidelines. "The principle is that [executives] cannot benefit from improper conduct."

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is requiring executives to hold three-quarters of their equity grants for at least a year after the awards vest, or become fully the executive's.

Drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and CVS Health Corp. have made misconduct a factor that lets companies revoke deferred pay. CVS also is holding back some pay even after an executive leaves the company.

One force behind the changes: Investors for Opioid and Pharmaceutical Accountability, a coalition of 61 institutional investors managing more than $4.2 trillion in assets. The group has pushed for more accountability at companies facing allegations that they helped facilitate opioid abuse through aggressive marketing, sales and distribution of prescription painkillers.

The investors in fall 2019 proposed shareholder resolutions directing management to consider adopting bonus-deferral programs. After negotiations, the investors withdrew the proposals and began hashing out the general principles as a working group.

The group consisted of eight investors and 15 companies, including Gilead Sciences Inc., Endo International PLC and Mallinckrodt PLC, moderated by Prof. Elson and Doug Chia, a former Johnson & Johnson corporate secretary who now runs Soundboard Governance LLC, a consulting firm.

In a statement, Bristol Myers said its pay practices fit with the working group's principles, and that it would expand proxy-statement disclosures to detail how the board can hold executives accountable for misconduct.

CVS and Walgreens declined to comment beyond a summary of the working group's results. Mallinckrodt declined to comment. Endo said it considers the viewpoints of investors and other stakeholders, but doesn't disclose the results of discussions with them.

Participants in the working group say they expect more companies to implement or disclose mandatory pay-deferral provisions. Some of the investors hope other industries will pick up the practice as well.

"These principles are useful to the pharma industry as they manage their opioid-related exposures, and may serve as a useful guide to other industries," said Connecticut Treasurer Shawn Wooden, whose office is responsible for more than $53 billion in state pension and investment funds and was part of the working group.

The group's principles intentionally leave board compensation committees with flexibility.

They envision companies setting annual bonus payout levels as normal, then retaining some or all of the pay, potentially for a year or more. If the recipient is found to have hurt the company's reputation or finances, the board could choose to reduce the deferred pay. Equity compensation is most often deferred by paying it in restricted shares or similar instruments that vest over time.

Critics warn that deferring more pay, with risk of forfeiture, could discourage executives from reporting misconduct and make it too easy for companies to rescind pay.

"If we make these penalties even more severe, are more people going to come forward or fewer?" said Alan Johnson, managing director of Johnson Associates, a financial-services industry pay-consulting firm. "Clawbacks are time-consuming and expensive -- but if you're taking back people's pay, I think it should be."

Clawbacks often don't go smoothly. McDonald's Corp. and former Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook are fighting in court over the company's efforts to recover a roughly $57 million severance from the executive, who stepped down after an inquiry into sexual relationships with employees. Mr. Easterbrook says the company knew about his relationships when it agreed to his exit package. General Electric Co.'s board decided in December to not claw back pay from former CEO Jeff Immelt and other executives over accounting and other issues, after an outside law firm's three-year investigation concluded such a move wasn't warranted or in the company's interest.

Some of the companies in the working group aren't adopting its principles. Gilead said it would expand disclosures to clarify that the board expects executives to be financially responsible for misconduct under its clawback policy, a spokesman said. But the board's compensation committee felt existing pay programs already let it enforce clawbacks when necessary, he added.

For decades, U.S. companies have awarded long-term cash and equity incentives that typically don't vest for one to three years. But annual bonuses aren't usually deferred by default. Instead, they are paid out early in the new year, often in cash.

A few companies already tie bonus revocations to misconduct, particularly in Europe. Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG and U.K. rival GlaxoSmithKline PLC pay top executives half of their annual bonuses in equity deferred for three years -- which can be revoked if the company identifies misconduct violating the law or internal standards.

Novartis also revokes deferred bonuses when executives leave due to misconduct and can claw back compensation already paid. GlaxoSmithKline last year added "serious reputational damage" to a list of triggers letting the company revoke or claw back pay. Also, starting last year, GlaxoSmithKline said it could extend deferrals for executives under investigation for misconduct.

GlaxoSmithKline declined to comment. Novartis's rules apply to anyone receiving incentive pay, a spokeswoman said. "This policy is in line with best practice in pay governance and it is expected by our shareholders."

Today, about 90% of the biggest companies write clawback provisions into executive contracts. Federal rules adopted in the wake of scandals in the early 2000s and the 2008-09 financial crisis have helped drive the change. But most current provisions have been adopted by companies voluntarily or after investor pressure.

Write to Theo Francis at theo.francis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-21 0544ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -1.04% 60.92 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -1.12% 72.18 Delayed Quote.5.68%
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.92% 8.8 Delayed Quote.22.56%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.44% 11.4 Delayed Quote.5.56%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 4.00% 68.46 Delayed Quote.12.99%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -1.49% 1265.8 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
MALLINCKRODT PLC -7.07% 0.418 Delayed Quote.66.53%
NOVARTIS AG -0.06% 81.48 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 1.10% 49.81 Delayed Quote.23.55%
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
02/06Clawbacks Are Hard, So Companies Try Postponing Pay Instead
DJ
02/05Walgreens, CVS beef up protections against threat of 'bot' attacks on vaccine..
RE
02/03Amazon.com's Planned CEO Transition Overshadows Q4 Sales, Earnings Beat, Unli..
MT
02/02Covid-19 Vaccines to Stress-Test Grocery Stores and Pharmacies -- Update
DJ
02/02CVS, Walgreens Expanding Covid-19 Vaccinations
DJ
02/02CVS HEALTH : to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines at 17 Pharmacy Locations in South C..
PR
02/02CVS HEALTH : to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines at 28 Pharmacy Locations in Virgini..
PR
02/02CVS HEALTH : to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines at 32 Pharmacy Locations in New Yor..
PR
02/02CVS HEALTH : to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines at 4 Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Is..
PR
02/02CVS HEALTH : to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines at 70 Pharmacy Locations in Texas a..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 268 B - -
Net income 2020 7 523 M - -
Net Debt 2020 55 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,77%
Capitalization 94 477 M 94 477 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 290 000
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 86,12 $
Last Close Price 72,18 $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION5.68%94 477
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.7.50%59 821
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS9.94%22 066
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-16.77%19 997
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS2.20%16 198
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.60%15 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ