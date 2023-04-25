Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-25 pm EDT
72.87 USD   -0.78%
05:30pFederman & Sherwood Announces Investigation into Claims that CVS Has Lied to Oklahomans About Their Prescriptions
BU
04/21Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates CVS Health at Overweight With $87 Price Target
MT
04/20CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federman & Sherwood Announces Investigation into Claims that CVS Has Lied to Oklahomans About Their Prescriptions

04/25/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Federman & Sherwood announces investigation into claims that CVS has lied to Oklahomans about their prescriptions. Yesterday, the Oklahoman reported that Oklahoma’s lawmakers said CVS Caremark (the largest Pharmacy Benefit Managers operating in Oklahoma) sent letters to Oklahoma customers saying Caremark can only fill 30-day prescriptions under Oklahoma law and its mail order pharmacy could not operate in the state. The legislature said these letters were misleading and untrue.

As part of a settlement with the Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, CVS Caremark was to write to its customers and explain the State of Oklahoma had not outlawed long-term prescription refills as CVS had previously told them. Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said the company, rather than clarify, just spread more misinformation with its latest round of correspondence.

If you received a letter and want to discuss this action, please contact:


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
05:30pFederman & Sherwood Announces Investigation into Claims that CVS Has Lied to Oklahomans..
BU
04/21Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates CVS Health at Overweight With $87 Price Target
MT
04/20CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/19Cvs Health : How we're investing in our planet
PU
04/19CVS Health completes nationwide rollout of time delay safes
AQ
04/19CVS Health's ACO Division, Catholic Health Partner to Expand Healthcare Access to Medic..
MT
04/19CVS Health, Catholic Health collaborate to increase health care access and value-based ..
PR
04/18Sector Update: Health-Care Stocks Dropping Late Tuesday
MT
04/18Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Declining Tuesday Afternoon
MT
04/18CVS Health Installs Time Delay Safes in All Florida Pharmacies to Deter Robberies
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 334 B - -
Net income 2023 9 827 M - -
Net Debt 2023 40 846 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,69x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 93 991 M 93 991 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 259 500
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 72,87 $
Average target price 108,71 $
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Sreekanth Chaguturu Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Tilak Mandadi EVP, Chief Data, Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-21.80%93 991
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.19.29%79 364
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.38%26 014
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-1.26%20 577
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-6.32%16 396
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA38.40%13 687
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer