  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 12:55:08 pm EDT
93.33 USD   +0.20%
Global Accessibility Awareness Day: What accessibility means to CVS Health

05/20/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
CVS Health® joins hundreds of organizations around the world in celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day, an event to inspire conversations about digital accessibility and inclusion for the more than one billion people living with disabilities and impairments.

CVS Health is committed to delivering best-in-class health experiences to our customers. This commitment critically depends on equitable offerings, including accessible experiences for all our customers.

To us, accessibility is all about:

  • Providing unique and compelling experiences for everyone by removing informational, technical and cognitive barriers to help customers achieve their best health in their own way.

  • Making the world functional for those who use assistive technologies and those who need clarity and simplicity to navigate efficiently.

Raising accessibility awareness

We are continuously innovating to anticipate and improve health care access for people with disabilities. The story recently shared about Ethan Hollinger, an engineer here at CVS Health who works to ensure our offerings are accessible for all-whether it's making a purchase from the retail store or scheduling a COVID-19 test-is just one example of how CVS Health is delivering a more accessible experience for consumers. In addition, our Spoken Rx "Talking" Prescription Labels are in line with our commitment to accessibility. This groundbreaking CVS Pharmacy® app feature reads prescription information aloud via Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. Enrolled patients can use Siri or Google Assistant to open the app on their smartphone.

At CVS Health, we live and work within communities of people with disabilities and believe that empathy-driven accessible experiences benefit everyone. We are proud of the impact of services like Spoken Rx "Talking" Prescription labels, honored to raise awareness of how digital tools can promote inclusivity as part of Global Accessibility Awareness Day and committed to continuing our work in this area. CVS Health is excited to contribute to a future that prioritizes and provides equitable health care.

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 16:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 309 B - -
Net income 2022 9 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 258 000
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 93,14 $
Average target price 118,82 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David A. Falkowski Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.71%122 135
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-20.94%60 022
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.57%22 844
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY34.45%20 246
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-2.31%17 318
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-19.04%16 439