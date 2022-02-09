Health Care Advances Despite CVS Selloff -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, paring losses for the year to date.

Drug-store chain CVS Health said U.S. same-store sales grew by 13%, as its growth was helped by delivery of more than 59 million Covid-19 vaccines and tens of millions of tests last year.

Shares of CVS and other companies that have benefited from a surge in demand for Covid treatments sold off Wednesday, however, as traders bet that the pandemic had peaked in much of the world as the latest wave of Omicron infections slowed.

The health-care sector could benefit from a flight to quality in the stock market after a long period of bias toward higher risk, growth stocks, said one strategist.

"We are seeing rotation out of some of the highflying growth names, and in particular, lesser quality ones," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

