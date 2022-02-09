Log in
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/09 04:55:20 pm
104.8 USD   -5.44%
04:29pUS Stocks Continue Advance as Investors Await Inflation Data
MT
04:25pChipotle, Paycom rise; CVS, New Relic fall
AQ
04:09pCVS HEALTH : Q4 2021 Non-GAAP Reconciliation (PDF, 209 KB)
PU
Health Care Advances Despite CVS Selloff -- Health Care Roundup

02/09/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Health-care companies rose, paring losses for the year to date.

Drug-store chain CVS Health said U.S. same-store sales grew by 13%, as its growth was helped by delivery of more than 59 million Covid-19 vaccines and tens of millions of tests last year.

Shares of CVS and other companies that have benefited from a surge in demand for Covid treatments sold off Wednesday, however, as traders bet that the pandemic had peaked in much of the world as the latest wave of Omicron infections slowed.

The health-care sector could benefit from a flight to quality in the stock market after a long period of bias toward higher risk, growth stocks, said one strategist.

"We are seeing rotation out of some of the highflying growth names, and in particular, lesser quality ones," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1717ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 291 B - -
Net income 2021 8 224 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 256 500
Free-Float 75,6%
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION7.44%146 406
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.79%74 484
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-11.46%26 623
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA5.15%20 099
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.2.25%17 144
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-22.25%16 008