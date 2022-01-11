Log in
Health Care Up As Demand For Covid Products Seen Rising -- Health Care Roundup

01/11/2022
Health-care companies rose as traders bet demand for Covid 19-related products would continue to grow as the Omicron variant spreads.

U.S. officials on Tuesday ordered 600,000 doses of Covid-19 treatment sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody therapy thought to work against the Omicron variant, as a record number of cases puts hospitals under increasing pressure in parts of the U.S. and Europe.

Shares of CVS Health ticked up after the drug-store chain said demand for vaccines and Covid-19 tests bolstered quarterly sales.

A New Jersey bankruptcy judge denied a California mesothelioma patient's request to move forward with a lawsuit alleging Johnson & Johnson baby powder products caused his cancer.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1636ET

Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 268 B - -
Net income 2020 7 179 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 256 500
Free-Float 75,7%
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 105,06 $
Average target price 113,94 $
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.00%138 784
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-2.90%77 591
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-9.21%27 908
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-9.91%19 579
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.91%19 135
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY0.62%15 161