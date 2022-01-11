Health Care Up As Demand For Covid Products Seen Rising -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders bet demand for Covid 19-related products would continue to grow as the Omicron variant spreads.

U.S. officials on Tuesday ordered 600,000 doses of Covid-19 treatment sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody therapy thought to work against the Omicron variant, as a record number of cases puts hospitals under increasing pressure in parts of the U.S. and Europe.

Shares of CVS Health ticked up after the drug-store chain said demand for vaccines and Covid-19 tests bolstered quarterly sales.

A New Jersey bankruptcy judge denied a California mesothelioma patient's request to move forward with a lawsuit alleging Johnson & Johnson baby powder products caused his cancer.

