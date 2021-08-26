Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Insurer Cigna to expand Obamacare to three new U.S. states

08/26/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Cigna Corp on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Cigna Corp said on Thursday it would now sell health insurance plans on online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act (ACA), popularly known as Obamacare, in three new U.S. states and 93 new counties.

The company will offer individual and family plans to customers in Georgia, Mississippi and Pennsylvania, as well as counties in Arizona, Florida and Virginia through individual exchanges, totaling to 313 counties spanning 13 states.

In February, CVS Health Corp said it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the ACA-created online marketplaces, citing stability in the market.

CVS Health's Aetna insurance unit and other large health insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc exited these online exchanges in 2017 and 2018, due to financial losses and uncertainty as Republicans took aim at former U.S. President Barack Obama's signature law.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Republican bid backed by former President Donald Trump's administration to invalidate Obamacare, preserving the landmark healthcare law for the third time since its 2010 enactment.

Cigna, which manages insurance plans for big companies and sells health plans on government exchanges, said on Thursday it sees a potential to reach about 1.5 million additional customers through the new markets.

Customers added under the ACA will get access to free virtual health screenings with doctors through the Cigna's telehealth provider, MDLive.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
06:25aBY THE NUMBERS : Delta's COVID-era investment
AQ
08/25WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Kroger plans for 1 million Covid-19 booster shots a w..
RE
08/24U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval is 'seismic' shift for legality of mandates, e..
RE
08/24Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
08/24THE LATEST : CVS requires pharmacists, nurses to get vaccine
AQ
08/23CVS HEALTH : to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Clinical, Corporate Workers By..
MT
08/23CVS HEALTH : Announces Early Results and Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Ten..
PU
08/23CVS HEALTH CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23CVS HEALTH : will require COVID‑19 vaccinations for clinical and corporate..
PU
08/23CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Tender Offer
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 283 B - -
Net income 2021 8 454 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 256 500
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 83,57 $
Average target price 96,55 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.36%110 277
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.53.28%80 705
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS49.48%29 422
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.11.63%28 688
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-1.29%23 174
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED25.63%18 292