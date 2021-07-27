Log in
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
More U.S. companies tie CEO pay to diversity metrics - study

07/27/2021 | 09:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An office building is photographed from a tourist platform early evening in Frankfurt

BOSTON (Reuters) - Corporate diversity has become the most common type of sustainability metric used in setting executive pay, a new study found, as companies look to increase the share of women and minorities in their workforces.

Among 61 metrics used by Fortune 100 companies to tie executive pay to environmental, social or governance factors, 14 of them, or 23%, were diversity metrics, according to Nathan Grantz, senior research analyst at compensation consultant Equilar. In all, 44 companies use one or more ESG metrics, including seven that adopted them this year, Equilar found.

The new attention to diversity reflects last year's Black Lives Matter protests and the social stratification laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Amit Batish, Equilar director of content.

Both trends made big asset managers more interested in having executives tie pay to new goals, as retail investors pour billions of dollars into funds
using environmental, social and governance ESG) criteria to pick stocks. ( https://reut.rs/3eOKOmI

"Investors and key stakeholders are putting more pressure on companies, and that's why these ESG metrics are becoming more prevalent," Batish said.

One company that added diversity metrics is insurer Allstate Corp, which said in an April 12 securities filing that it would measure executives' progress against factors including "inclusive diversity and equity strategies" when setting their annual cash bonuses. Allstate representatives did not comment.

Separately, in an April 2 filing, retailer CVS Health Corp said it would modify, by as much as 10%, certain payouts to senior leaders with a new metric to "assess our progress in achieving greater diverse leadership representation" in 2021.

A CVS representative did not return messages.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 282 B - -
Net income 2021 8 233 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 256 500
Free-Float 75,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 82,87 $
Average target price 95,94 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION21.33%109 104
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.49.43%81 262
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS38.10%27 447
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-1.71%25 496
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.73%23 765
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED16.12%16 882