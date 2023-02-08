Trending: CVS Buys Oak Street Health Amid Strong 4Q Earnings

9:36 ET -- CVS Health Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The health services and drug store giant said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Oak Street Health for about $10.6 billion, including debt. CVS also said its fourth-quarter net income and revenue rose, compared with the prior year, fueled by gains to its insurance and pharmacy-services businesses. Total revenue grew 9.5% to $83.85 billion, easily beating FactSet-polled analysts' consensus of $76.32 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

