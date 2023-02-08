Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:09:35 2023-02-08 am EST
88.92 USD   +3.42%
09:52aTrending: CVS Buys Oak Street Health Amid Strong 4Q Earnings
DJ
09:14aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:50aSector Update: Health Care
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: CVS Buys Oak Street Health Amid Strong 4Q Earnings

02/08/2023 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9:36 ET -- CVS Health Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The health services and drug store giant said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Oak Street Health for about $10.6 billion, including debt. CVS also said its fourth-quarter net income and revenue rose, compared with the prior year, fueled by gains to its insurance and pharmacy-services businesses. Total revenue grew 9.5% to $83.85 billion, easily beating FactSet-polled analysts' consensus of $76.32 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 0952ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 4.09% 89.4 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC. 3.92% 35.045 Delayed Quote.56.58%
All news about CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
09:52aTrending: CVS Buys Oak Street Health Amid Strong 4Q Earnings
DJ
09:14aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:50aSector Update: Health Care
MT
08:36aCVS Health Buying Oak Street Health in $10.6 Billion Deal; Fourth-Quarter Results Top S..
MT
08:25aPowell lets it slide
MS
08:00aTranscript : CVS Health Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
07:57aPowell's Remarks Drag Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
07:44aCvs Health : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:30aCVS buying spree continues with $10.6B Oak Street deal
AQ
07:04aEquities Slide Pre-Market Following Fed Chief's Inflation Remarks; Europe Strong, Asia ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 315 B - -
Net income 2022 4 370 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 258 000
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 85,98 $
Average target price 115,86 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Sreekanth Chaguturu Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Tilak Mandadi EVP, Chief Data, Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.52%112 975
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.6.36%72 158
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS3.83%21 905
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY3.35%21 269
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-7.06%16 618
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA17.73%13 948