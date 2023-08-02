9:49 ET -- CVS Health is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Woonsocket, R.I., company reported its second-quarter sales rose 10.3% the second quarter, driven by growth in its health benefits business--with healthcare benefits seeing revenue of $26.7 billion, up 17.6% from a year ago, and health services revenue climbing 7.6% to $46.2 billion. Meanwhile, CVS slashed its full-year earnings guidance to $6.53-$6.75 per share as its second-quarter earnings came to $1.48 a share, missing analysts' forecasts. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

