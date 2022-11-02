Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CVS Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVS   US1266501006

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:45 2022-11-02 am EDT
99.19 USD   +4.83%
10:35aTrending : CVS to Pay $5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits
DJ
10:19aFed Day: The suspense is killing investors
MS
09:57aCVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : CVS to Pay $5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits

11/02/2022 | 10:35am EDT
10:20 ET -- CVS Health Corp. is the most talked about company in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. drugstore chain and rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. agreed to pay more than $10 billion to resolve opioid-crisis lawsuit brought by states, cities and other governments, reaching a framework to settle suits that blamed pharmacies for helping fuel the nation's opioid epidemic. Under the proposed deal, CVS would pay $4.9 billion to states and municipalities and $130 million to Native American tribes over the next 10 years starting in 2023, though the company said the agreement isn't an admission of guilt and that it would continue to defend against any litigation that the settlement doesn't resolve. CVS shares are up 4.2% at $98.56. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (robb.stewart@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1035ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 4.27% 98.75 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 1.40% 36.78 Delayed Quote.-30.48%
Analyst Recommendations on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 312 B - -
Net income 2022 9 572 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 258 000
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 94,62 $
Average target price 119,41 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn M. Guertin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Sreekanth Chaguturu Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Tilak Mandadi EVP, Chief Data, Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.28%124 220
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-13.93%63 470
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY40.52%21 123
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-29.17%19 719
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-17.47%16 261
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-25.76%12 836