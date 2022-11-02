Trending : CVS to Pay $5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits

10:20 ET -- CVS Health Corp. is the most talked about company in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. drugstore chain and rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. agreed to pay more than $10 billion to resolve opioid-crisis lawsuit brought by states, cities and other governments, reaching a framework to settle suits that blamed pharmacies for helping fuel the nation's opioid epidemic. Under the proposed deal, CVS would pay $4.9 billion to states and municipalities and $130 million to Native American tribes over the next 10 years starting in 2023, though the company said the agreement isn't an admission of guilt and that it would continue to defend against any litigation that the settlement doesn't resolve. CVS shares are up 4.2% at $98.56. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (robb.stewart@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1035ET