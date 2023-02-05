Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. CVW CleanTech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVW   CA12670M1059

CVW CLEANTECH INC.

(CVW)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:43:14 2023-02-03 pm EST
0.9500 CAD   -4.04%
2022CVW CleanTech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022CVW CleanTech Announces Q3 2022 Results
AQ
2022CVW CleanTech Mourns Loss of John Kowal
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CVW CleanTech Announces Departure of Niel Erasmus

02/05/2023 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVW CleanTech Inc. (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") (TSX-V: CVW) wishes to announce the departure of Vice President, Mineral Sands, Mr. Niel Erasmus, effective February 1, 2023.

Mr. Erasmus has worked with CVW CleanTech for the past 6 years and has been instrumental in driving our Creating Value from Waste™ technologies forward. Niel will be undertaking an exciting new challenge in his career, where he will be leading an engineering project team for a gas-to-liquids mega-project.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Erasmus for his contributions towards our technology development and his work with our team. We wish him all the best as he pursues future opportunities.

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech is a clean technology innovator that has focused on providing solutions to the mining sector of Canada's oil sands industry. The Company's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oilsands industry.

For further information, please contact:

Akshay DubeyIngrid Meger
Chief Executive Officer
403.460.8135		Chief Financial Officer
403.460.8135
Akshay.Dubey@CVWCleanTech.comIngrid.Meger@CVWCleanTech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about CVW CLEANTECH INC.
2022CVW CleanTech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2022CVW CleanTech Announces Q3 2022 Results
AQ
2022CVW CleanTech Mourns Loss of John Kowal
AQ
2022CVW CleanTech Inc. Announces Demise of John Kowal, A Member of Its Board of Directors a..
CI
2022CVW CleanTech Inc. Appoints Pierre Lassonde, CM, OQ, as Special Advisor to the Chief Ex..
CI
2022CVW CleanTech Announces Appointment of Pierre Lassonde as Special Advisor and Closing o..
AQ
2022CVW CleanTech Inc. announced that it has received CAD 1.4 million in funding
CI
2022CVW CleanTech Upsizes Nonbrokered Private Placement
MT
2022CVW CleanTech Announces Upsize of Private Placement & Grant of Stock Options
GL
2022CVW CleanTech Gains as Names Akshay Dubey New CEO; Announces Private Placement
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,27 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net cash 2021 0,41 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart CVW CLEANTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
CVW CleanTech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akshay Dubey Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Meger CFO, Secretary & Vice President
Darren James Morcombe Chairman
Kevin Moran Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Moss Kadey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVW CLEANTECH INC.-18.80%87
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S23.56%2 570
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.12.18%2 557
IMDEX LIMITED17.67%770
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.0.76%656
PERENTI LIMITED-3.42%609