CVW CLEANTECH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND PARTICIPATION AT THE SECOND ANNUAL CANADIAN CLIMATE INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALGARY, ALBERTA - (May 21, 2024) - CVW CleanTech Inc. (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") (TSX- CVW, OTCQX: CVWFF) today announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2024. For complete details, please refer to the Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+: www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website: www.CVWCleanTech.com . Highlights Cash on hand as at March 31, 2024 was $5.3 million. The Company continues to prudently manage its treasury, focusing on expenses which have the ability to advance commercial opportunities for its proprietary Creating Value From Waste™ ("CVW™") technology.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $951,000 and the net loss per share was $0.01 (basic and diluted) for the same period.

Non-cash charges recognized for stock-based compensation expense totaled $312,000 for the period ended March 31, 2024. The Company continues to engage with the oil sands mining operators to highlight our technology's alignment with their business and ESG objectives. A key priority and a continuing focus for the business is to ensure that commercial scale deployment of CVW™ technology in the oil sands mining sector moves ahead to deliver value to CVW CleanTech's shareholders. CVW CleanTech is also actively reviewing opportunities to diversify our technology portfolio by identifying additional value-add transactions which would enhance shareholder returns. These efforts include examining how the Company's resources could be applied more broadly within the clean technology industry to create a diversified platform. Diversifying in this manner, while retaining a focus on clean technology and the role it plays within decarbonization and the circular economy, has the potential to accelerate the growth of the business across multiple sectors and geographies while transforming the Company into a leader in the clean technology space.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the second annual Canadian Climate Investor Conference hosted by the TSX on June 25th, 2024. The conference will connect clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future. The event will be held at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto. Investors and other stakeholders interested to connect are encouraged to register using the following link: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/ About CVW CleanTech Inc. CVW CleanTech Inc. is a clean technology innovator working to develop sustainable technology solutions. The Company has developed a suite of proprietary technology called Creating Value from Waste™ that recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings while significantly reducing tailings pond emissions and enhancing tailings management. On an annual basis, an industry wide implementation of CVW™'s EcoMax development option could be expected to: Recover 13.2 million barrels of hydrocarbons (11.4 million barrels of bitumen and 1.8 million barrels of solvent);

Produce 1.5 million tonnes per year of critical minerals in titanium and zircon concentrates;

Abate between 2.3 - 5.1 million of CO 2 equivalents, primarily methane;

Eliminate up to 30,000 tonnes of volatile organic compounds (VOCs - considered toxic substances by Environment and Climate Change Canada);

Potentially eliminate tailings pond growth due to froth treatment operations, and

Generate annual revenues of $2.7 billion within the province of Alberta. Diverting the froth treatment tailings stream to a CVW™ EcoMax operation could recover up to 90% of bitumen and solvent that are currently lost into tailings ponds, avoid the associated fugitive methane emissions, as well as capture valuable zircon and titanium mineral concentrates. This patented and ready- to-deploy process would produce "Ready-to-Reclaim" tailings to meet the Alberta Energy Regulator's Directive 85 standards which would provide a step change in tailings management and allow for progressive remediation.

Over $100 million has been invested in the CVW™ technology over 18 years to advance it to ready-to- deploy status. This technology has been supported by large scale integrated piloting and progressive commercial engineering studies resulting in 20 active patents. The development of the Company's technology has been supported by the Government of Alberta and the Federal Government along with oil sands industry partners. Additional information on CVW CleanTech and its proprietary technology can be found within the Company's Process and Technology Overview which is accessible using the link below: https://cvwcleantech.com/technology/process-and-technology-overview/ CVW CleanTech trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CVW" and is available on the OTCQX under the symbol "CVWFF". Disclosure regarding forward-looking information This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") that reflect the current expectations of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities for CVW CleanTech. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the adoption and commercialization of CVW™ technology, the chemical, material, financial, economic, operational, environmental and any other anticipated results of the adoption thereof, potential diversification strategies and the implementation and results thereof, expectations regarding future development, funding (including necessity, sources, and expected structure of the same) and contracted work, expectation as to the timeline on which any goals of the Company will be met, expectations regarding the key economic and policy drivers supporting the adoption of CVW CleanTech's technology, expectations regarding synergies or alignments between the business of the Company and any other organization, CVW CleanTech's research and development and commercialization plans, the advantages of the Company's technology, the Company's ongoing engagement with stakeholders, including business development activities, the development of networks with strategic partners, and the development of Company's relationships with Indigenous communities and any potential benefits for the same, potential financing opportunities, including grant and financing opportunities from applicable government programs and non-governmental organizations, and entering into funding agreements related thereto, any expected next steps for the Company, timelines, strategic plans, the scope of any activities that will be undertaken, the Company's future liquidity situation and the market prices of commodities or other statements that are not statement of fact. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: uncertainties involved in disputes and litigation, fluctuations in interest rates, commodity prices and currency exchange rates; changes in the availability, and cost, of technical labour required for the success of the Company's products and services; price escalation and/or inflationary pressures affecting the cost of equipment and material required to commercialize the same; the uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the impact on the Company of increasing inflation; any change in government policy, programs, and funding opportunities,