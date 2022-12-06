Advanced search
    CWBK   US12671L1061

CW BANCORP

(CWBK)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:28 2022-12-02 pm EST
31.82 USD   +2.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CW BANCORP Quarterly Cash Dividend

12/06/2022 | 09:26am EST
CW BANCORP (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company of CommerceWest Bank, announced the approval of a quarterly cash dividend by its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2022.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CW BANCORP
09:26aCW BANCORP Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/27CW Bancorp Reports Q3 2022 EPS of $1.33 up 35% and ROTE of 27.8% up 39%
BU
10/27Earnings Flash (CWBK) CW BANCORP Posts Q3 EPS $1.33
MT
10/27CW Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
10/03Ivo Tjan Recognized as a Los Angeles Times 2022 Orange County Visionary
BU
09/08CW BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/25CW BANCORP Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/25CW Bancorp Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 3, 2022
CI
07/28CW Bancorp Reports Q2 2022 EPS of $1.20 up 48% and ROTE of 25.93% up 50%
BU
07/28CW Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivo A. Tjan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
LeeAnn M. Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Christopher J. Deering Director
David L. Gaba Director
Gregory R. Games Director