  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  CW Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    CWBK   US12671L1061

CW BANCORP

(CWBK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 05/26 02:39:59 pm
28.32 USD   -2.34%
09:28aCW BANCORP  : Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04/28Earnings Flash (CWBK) CW BANCORP Reports Q1 EPS $0.99
MT
03/11CW BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Summary 
Summary

CW BANCORP : Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/27/2021 | 09:28am EDT
CW BANCORP (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company of CommerceWest Bank announced the approval of a quarterly cash dividend by its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 11, 2021.

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service business bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26,7 M - -
Net income 2020 9,09 M - -
Net cash 2020 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
Yield 2020 3,98%
Capitalization 99,3 M 99,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -11,4x
EV / Sales 2020 -21,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CW BANCORP
Duration : Period :
CW Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivo A. Tjan Chief Executive Officer
LeeAnn M. Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Vice President