  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CW Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWBK   US12671L1061

CW BANCORP

(CWBK)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:53:49 2023-04-11 pm EDT
31.00 USD   -0.61%
02:50pCommerceWest Bank Recognized as a “Super Premier Performance” Bank
BU
03/09CW BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23CW BANCORP Quarterly Cash Dividend Increases by 5%
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CommerceWest Bank Recognized as a “Super Premier Performance” Bank

04/13/2023 | 02:50pm EDT
CommerceWest Bank (OTCQX:CWBK) was named as a "Super Premier Performance” Bank by The Findley Reports. The Findley Reports provides the banking industry with performance benchmarks by designating banks as “Super Premier Performance,” “Premier Performance,” or “Commendable Performance” banks. To receive one of the top designations, banks must first meet the A-Quality scoring criteria that looks at growth, net operating income, net loan loss and equity return.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005718/en/

"The team continues to execute on our vision and strategy by delivering a fortress balance sheet with outstanding financial results,” stated Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank. He continued, “We remain focused on building strong long-term partnerships with the businesses, business owners and communities we serve. Our company looks forward to continuing to expand our footprint and client base in 2023.”

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CW BANCORP
Duration : Period :
CW Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivo A. Tjan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
LeeAnn M. Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Christopher J. Deering Director
David L. Gaba Director
Gregory R. Games Director
