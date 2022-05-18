CommerceWest Bank Recognized in the Annual List of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks

CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company of CommerceWest Bank, was ranked #25 out of the 200 Banks in the annual published list by American Banker for The Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks.

The list was led by companies with strong profitability metrics, minimal credit losses and ample levels of low-cost deposits. The median return on average equity (ROAE) for the 200 banks in 2021 was 13.40%, according to data compiled by Capital Performance Group. That far exceeded the median for all 438 U.S. banks and thrifts in this peer group – 10.64%.

Mr. Ivo Tjan, CEO, commented, “Our team has done it again. We are honored to make the list for 2021 and especially proud of our team’s execution during such turbulent times. The strength of our digital banking model and fortress balance will allow us to continue to support the business community in California as a trusted partner. Our company’s future is bright.”

About CW Bancorp

CW Bancorp is the parent company of CommerceWest Bank (“Bank”). The Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006144/en/