Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CW Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWBK   US12671L1061

CW BANCORP

(CWBK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/17 12:46:09 pm EDT
34.00 USD   -1.45%
05:48pCommerceWest Bank Recognized in the Annual List of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks
BU
04/28Earnings Flash (CWBK) CW BANCORP Reports Q1 EPS $1.15
MT
04/28CW Bancorp Reports Q1 2022 EPS of $1.15 up 16%, ROTE of 23.45% up 10% and Net Income of $4.1 million up 11%
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CommerceWest Bank Recognized in the Annual List of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks

05/18/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company of CommerceWest Bank, was ranked #25 out of the 200 Banks in the annual published list by American Banker for The Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks.

The list was led by companies with strong profitability metrics, minimal credit losses and ample levels of low-cost deposits. The median return on average equity (ROAE) for the 200 banks in 2021 was 13.40%, according to data compiled by Capital Performance Group. That far exceeded the median for all 438 U.S. banks and thrifts in this peer group – 10.64%.

Mr. Ivo Tjan, CEO, commented, “Our team has done it again. We are honored to make the list for 2021 and especially proud of our team’s execution during such turbulent times. The strength of our digital banking model and fortress balance will allow us to continue to support the business community in California as a trusted partner. Our company’s future is bright.”

About CW Bancorp

CW Bancorp is the parent company of CommerceWest Bank (“Bank”). The Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CW BANCORP
05:48pCommerceWest Bank Recognized in the Annual List of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Communit..
BU
04/28Earnings Flash (CWBK) CW BANCORP Reports Q1 EPS $1.15
MT
04/28CW Bancorp Reports Q1 2022 EPS of $1.15 up 16%, ROTE of 23.45% up 10% and Net Income of..
BU
04/28CW Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/15CW Bancorp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 22nd
AQ
03/10CW BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28CW Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend 10% to $0.22 Per Share
BU
02/28CW Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable April 1, 2022
CI
01/27Earnings Flash (CWBK) CW BANCORP Reports Q4 EPS $1.11
MT
01/27CW Bancorp Reports 2021 Full Year Record Earnings of $14.2 million, EPS of $3.95 and RO..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,8 M - -
Net income 2021 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -21,3x
EV / Sales 2021 -7,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CW BANCORP
Duration : Period :
CW Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivo A. Tjan Chief Executive Officer
LeeAnn M. Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Vice President