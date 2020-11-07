CWC Energy Services : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results

Wells drilled - - 10 5 16 1 - - Average days per well - - 14.4 11.3 9.7 16.6 - - Meters drilled (thousands) - - 40.5 14.5 50.7 2.9 - - (1) Meters drilled per day - - 282 258 327 177 - - Average meters per well - - 4,053 2,942 978 2,939 - - Revenue per operating day is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). New or inactive drilling rigs are added based on the first

day of field service.

(2)Drilling rig utilization is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis).

(3)Revenue is enhanced by one-time recovery of mobilization costs.

Canadian Contract Drilling revenue of $0.5 million for Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: $2.7 million) was achieved with a utilization rate

of 4% (Q3 2019: 19%), compared to the CAODC industry average of 9%. CWC completed 28 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q3 2020, 78% lower than 130 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q3 2019.

As a result of the COVID-19 health pandemic and the travel restrictions implemented between Canada and the U.S., CWC's two U.S. drilling rigs, which operate with Canadian rig crews, did not see any operating days in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: 155 drilling rig operating days) and, therefore, did not generate any revenue in the quarter (Q3 2019: $5.6 million).

Production Services

With a fleet of 145 service rigs, CWC is the largest well servicing company in Canada as measured by active fleet and operating hours. CWC's service rig fleet consists of 75 single, 56 double, and 14 slant rigs providing services which include completions, maintenance, workovers and well decommissioning with depth ratings from 1,500 to 5,000 metres. CWC has chosen to park 63 of its service rigs and focus its sales and operational efforts on the remaining 82 active service rigs due to the reduction in the number of service rigs currently required to service the WCSB.

CWC's fleet of 12 swabbing rigs operate under the trade name CWC Swabtech. The swabbing rigs are used to remove liquids from the wellbore and allow reservoir pressures to push the commodity up the tubing. The Company has chosen to park seven of its swabbing rigs and focus its sales and operational efforts on the remaining five active swabbing rigs.

CWC's fleet of nine coil tubing units consist of six Class I and three Class II coil tubing units having depth ratings from 1,500 to 3,200 metres. On March 17, 2020, the Company discontinued operations of its coil tubing division and wrote down the value of the assets to their estimated disposal value. The Company will look at monetizing the coil tubing assets when market conditions in the oil and gas industry stabilize.

