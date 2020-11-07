Log in
CWC Energy Services : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results

11/07/2020 | 01:16pm EST

For Immediate Release: November 6, 2020

CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES

THIRD QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

CALGARY, ALBERTA - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") announces the release of itsoperational and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Three months ended

Nine months ended

$ thousands, except shares, per share

September 30,

September 30,

Change

Change

amounts, and margins

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

543

8,284

(93%)

14,532

20,792

(30%)

Contract Drilling

Production Services

9,779

19,491

(50%)

33,296

56,987

(42%)

Other income

10,322

27,775

(63%)

47,828

77,779

(39%)

2,635

-

n/m(2)

4,423

-

n/m(2)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

1,953

3,868

(50%)

6,064

8,675

(30%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1)

19%

14%

n/m(2)

13%

11%

n/m(2)

Impairment of assets

-

-

(25,451)

-

Net loss

(810)

(234)

n/m(2)

(23,721)

(612)

n/m(2)

Net loss margin (%)(1)

(8%)

(1%)

(7%)

(50%)

(1%)

(49%)

PerCapitals areexpendituresinformation:

1,022

968

6%

4,547

4,164

9%

Weighted average number of shares

507,543,333

510,358,460

509,239,883

511,329,933

outstanding - basic and diluted

Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - basic and diluted

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.02

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.00)

$ thousands, except ratios

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY

5,920

18,534

Working capital (excluding debt)(1)

Working capital (excluding debt) ratio(1)

1.9:1

3.3:1

Total assets

199,421

243,398

Total long-term debt (including current portion)

27,960

40,552

(2) Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section for further information.

158,959

182,032

(1)Shareholders' equity

Not meaningful.

Page | 1

Working capital (excluding debt) for September 30, 2020 has decreased $12.6 million (68%) since December 31, 2019 driven by decreases in accounts receivable ($13.1 million (55%)), prepaid expenses and deposits ($0.7 million (25%)) offset by decrease in account payable ($1.2 million (15%)). Long-term debt (including current portion) has decreased $12.6 million (31%) from December 31, 2019 driven primarily by the collection of accounts receivable. Both working capital and long- term debt are lower in Q3 2020 compared to Q4 2019 due to the significantly reduced operating activity as a result of the COVID-19 global health pandemic. Shareholders' equity has decreased $23.1 million (13%) since December 31, 2019 primarily due to the net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 which included a charge for impairment of assets of $25.5 million partially offset by an unrealized gain on translation of foreign operations of $1.2 million.

Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

During Q3 2020, the Company received 300 application approvals under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program ("SRP")

worth approximately $4.8 million in future work with a further $14.5 million under review or awaiting future

government application rounds to open. The $1.0 billion Alberta SRP, the $400 million Saskatchewan Accelerated Site

Closure Program ("ASCP") and the $100 million B.C. Dormant Sites Reclamation Program ("DSRP") provides grants to

eligible oilfield service contractors to perform well, pipeline, and oil and gas site closure and reclamation work, creating

jobs and supporting the environment. CWC's Production Services segment is well positioned to provide well

decommissioning work on these inactive wells.

Average Q3 2020 crude oil price, as measured by West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), of US$40.90/bbl was 46% higher

than the Q2 2020 average price of US$27.95/bbl (Q3 2019: US$56.40/bbl) and the price differential between Canadian

heavy crude oil, as represented by Western Canadian Select ("WCS"), and WTI maintained a differential in the range of

US$7.85/bbl to US$11.18/bbl during the third quarter of 2020. Natural gas prices, as measured by AECO, increased 13%

from an average of $1.90/GJ in Q2 2020 to $2.14/GJ in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019 $0.97/GJ).

CWC's Canadian drilling rig utilization in Q3 2020 of 4% (Q3 2019: 19%) was lower than the Canadian Association of

Oilwell Drilling Contractors ("CAODC") industry average of 9%. Canadian activity levels in Q3 2020 of 28 drilling rig

operating days (Q3 2019: 130 drilling rig operating days) from seven Canadian drilling rigs were lower as a result of the

decline in demand for crude oil driven by the global health solutions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Average

revenue per operating day of $19,214 resulted in revenue of $0.5 million (Q3 2019: $2.7 million) from the Canadian

drilling operations. As a result of the COVID-19 health pandemic and the travel restrictions implemented between Canada

and the U.S., CWC's two U.S. drilling rigs, which operate with Canadian rig crews, did not see any operating days in Q3

2020 (Q3 2019: 155 drilling rig operating days) and, therefore, did not generate any revenue in the quarter (Q3 2019:

$5.6 million). Service rig utilization in Q3 2020 of 29% (Q3 2019: 52%) was driven by 15,859 operating hours which

were 46% lower than the 29,528 operating hours in Q3 2019; a result of the significant drop off in activity levels due to

COVID-19 and the corresponding steep drop in oil prices.

Revenue of $10.3 million, a decrease of $17.5 million (63%) compared to $27.8 million in Q3 2019.

Other income of $2.6 million in Q3 2020 consists of Government of Canada grants, which the Company received under

the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS").

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2.0 million, a decrease of $1.9 million compared to $3.9 million in Q3 2019.

Net loss of $0.8 million, an increase of $0.6 million compared to $0.2 million in Q3 2019.

During Q3 2020, 2,405,000 (Q3 2019: 405,000) common shares were purchased under the Normal Course Issuer Bid

(1)

("NCIB") and 2,349,000 (Q3 2019: 524,500) common shares were cancelled and returned to treasury.

Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section for further information.

Page | 2

Highlights for the Nine months Ended September 30, 2020

The oil and gas sector was hit particularly hard amid the global economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 health

pandemic and the measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus. Demand for crude oil collapsed at a time when

global supply was ramping up, fueled by rising shale oil output in the U.S. As a result, global oil prices collapsed. The

Company's exploration and production ("E&P") customers, struggling with declining demand and business stability, cut

their capital expenditure programs leading to reduced demand for the Company's services. The duration of the negative

impact from the COVID-19 health pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future

economic developments, which cannot be predicted with confidence at this time. Therefore, the Company continues to

pursue cash saving initiatives to preserve cash resources and maintain balance sheet strength as well as to retain its most

valuable asset - its key employees. The Company has also enacted new safety protocols to protect the health and safety

of its employees so that the Company can operate with confidence that its employees and customers are taking the

necessary precautions.

CWC's Canadian drilling rig utilization for the first nine months of 2020 of 23% (2019: 23%) exceeded the Canadian

Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors ("CAODC") industry average of 16%. Canadian activity levels for the first nine

months of 2020 decreased 25% to 440 drilling rig operating days (2019: 583 drilling rig operating days) from seven

Canadian drilling rigs. Average revenue per operating day of $22,073 resulted in revenue of $9.7 million from the

Canadian drilling operations. U.S. drilling rig activity levels for the first nine months of 2020 were 144 drilling rig

operating days (2019: 180 drilling rig operating days) from two U.S. drilling rigs for a utilization of 26% (2019: 33%).

U.S. Contract Drilling revenue of $4.8 million represented 33% of CWC's total Contract Drilling revenue in the first nine

months of 2020 with the average revenue per operating day of US$25,139 from U.S. operations. CWC's service rig

utilization for the first nine months of 2020 of 31% (2019: 48%) was driven by 50,338 operating hours which were 40%

lower than the 83,531 operating hours in 2019; a result of the significant drop off in activity levels due to COVID-19 and

the corresponding steep drop in oil prices.

Revenue of $47.8 million, a decrease of $30.0 million (39%) compared to $77.8 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $6.1 million, a decrease of $2.6 million (30%) compared to $8.7 million in the first nine months of

2019.

Net loss of $23.7 million, an increase of $22.9 million compared to $0.8 million in the first nine months of 2019. The

increase in net loss is primarily due to a charge for impairment of assets of $25.5 million taken in Q1 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company purchased 7,787,500 (2019: 3,078,500) common shares

under the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") and 7,831,000 (2019: 3,060,500) common shares were cancelled and

(1)

returned to treasury.

Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section for further information.

Operational Overview

CWContractIronhandDrillingDrilling, the Company's Contract Drilling segment, has a fleet of nine telescopic double drilling rigs with depth ratings from 3,200 to 5,000 metres. Eight of nine rigs have top drives and three have pad rig walking systems. All of the drilling rigs are well suited for the most active depths for horizontal drilling in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"), including the Montney, Cardium, Duvernay and other deep basin horizons. The Company also operates in select United States basins including the Eagle Ford, Denver-Julesburg ("DJ") and Bakken. One of the Company's strategic initiatives is to continue to increase the capabilities of its existing fleet to meet the growing demands of E&P customers for deeper depths at a cost effective price while providing a sufficient internal rate of return for CWC's shareholders.

Page | 3

Three months ended

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31

,

Dec. 31,

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

DrillingdrillingR gs - Canaenda

Total rigs, of period

Revenue per operating day(1) Drilling rig operating days Drilling rig utilization %(2)

CAODC industry average utilization %

Wells drilled

Average days per well

Meters drilled (thousands)

Meters drilled per day

Average meters per well

DrillingdrillingR gs - United States (1)

Total rigs, end of period Revenue per operating day (US$) Drilling rig operating days(2) Drilling rig utilization %

7

7

7

7

7

7

9

9

$19,214

$19,382

$22,849

$22,161

$20,685

$22,750

$23,895

$26,642

28

68

344

232

130

72

382

491

4%

11%

54%

36%

19%

11%

47%

59%

9%

4%

35%

23%

23%

18%

29%

28%

4

4

26

18

12

10

39

34

7.1

17.1

13.2

12.9

10.9

8.0

9.8

14.4

13.7

20.2

99.6

75.6

39.6

26.7

119.8

127.8

483

295

290

326

304

373

314

261

3,412

5,053

3,831

4,199

3,300

2,966

3,070

3,708

-

-

$25,139

$34,448(3)

$27,159

$54,188(3)

-

-

2

2

2

2

2

2

-

-

-

-

144

56

155

25

-

-

-

-

79%

31%

84%

69%

-

-

Wells drilled

-

-

10

5

16

1

-

-

Average days per well

-

-

14.4

11.3

9.7

16.6

-

-

Meters drilled (thousands)

-

-

40.5

14.5

50.7

2.9

-

-

(1)

Meters drilled per day

-

-

282

258

327

177

-

-

Average meters per well

-

-

4,053

2,942

978

2,939

-

-

Revenue per operating day is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis). New or inactive drilling rigs are added based on the first

day of field service.

(2)Drilling rig utilization is calculated based on operating days (i.e. spud to rig release basis).

(3)Revenue is enhanced by one-time recovery of mobilization costs.

Canadian Contract Drilling revenue of $0.5 million for Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: $2.7 million) was achieved with a utilization rate

of 4% (Q3 2019: 19%), compared to the CAODC industry average of 9%. CWC completed 28 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q3 2020, 78% lower than 130 Canadian drilling rig operating days in Q3 2019.

As a result of the COVID-19 health pandemic and the travel restrictions implemented between Canada and the U.S., CWC's two U.S. drilling rigs, which operate with Canadian rig crews, did not see any operating days in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: 155 drilling rig operating days) and, therefore, did not generate any revenue in the quarter (Q3 2019: $5.6 million).

Production Services

With a fleet of 145 service rigs, CWC is the largest well servicing company in Canada as measured by active fleet and operating hours. CWC's service rig fleet consists of 75 single, 56 double, and 14 slant rigs providing services which include completions, maintenance, workovers and well decommissioning with depth ratings from 1,500 to 5,000 metres. CWC has chosen to park 63 of its service rigs and focus its sales and operational efforts on the remaining 82 active service rigs due to the reduction in the number of service rigs currently required to service the WCSB.

CWC's fleet of 12 swabbing rigs operate under the trade name CWC Swabtech. The swabbing rigs are used to remove liquids from the wellbore and allow reservoir pressures to push the commodity up the tubing. The Company has chosen to park seven of its swabbing rigs and focus its sales and operational efforts on the remaining five active swabbing rigs.

CWC's fleet of nine coil tubing units consist of six Class I and three Class II coil tubing units having depth ratings from 1,500 to 3,200 metres. On March 17, 2020, the Company discontinued operations of its coil tubing division and wrote down the value of the assets to their estimated disposal value. The Company will look at monetizing the coil tubing assets when market conditions in the oil and gas industry stabilize.

Page | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CWC Energy Services Corp. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 18:15:02 UTC
