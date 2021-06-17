CWC Energy Services : Announces Voting Results of Election of Board of Directors
For Immediate Release: June 16, 2021
CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES
VOTING RESULTS OF ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CALGARY, ALBERTA - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held June 16, 2021, each of the six nominees proposed as a director and listed in CWC's management information circular dated May 12, 2021 were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting for each director are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Duncan T. Au
416,143,233
99.89%
457,185
0.11%
Daryl G. Austin
415,887,444
99.83%
712,974
0.17%
Gary L. Bentham
415,530,400
99.74%
1,070,018
0.26%
Wade J. McGowan
415,531,066
99.74%
1,069,352
0.26%
Jim Reid
415,530,400
99.74%
1,070,018
0.26%
Dean Schultz
415,562,233
99.75%
1,038,185
0.25%
About CWC Energy Services Corp.
CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs, service rigs and swabbing rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with a U.S. office in Denver, Colorado and operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost, and Brooks, Alberta. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".
For more information, please contact:
CWC Energy Services Corp.
610, 205 - 5 Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V7
Telephone: (403) 264-2177
Email:info@cwcenergyservices.com
Duncan T. Au, FCPA, FCA, CFA
Stuart King, CPA, CA
President & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
READER ADVISORY - Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
