    CWC   CA12671H1055

CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

(CWC)
CWC Energy Services : Announces Voting Results of Election of Board of Directors

06/17/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
For Immediate Release: June 16, 2021

CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES

VOTING RESULTS OF ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, ALBERTA - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held June 16, 2021, each of the six nominees proposed as a director and listed in CWC's management information circular dated May 12, 2021 were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting for each director are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Duncan T. Au

416,143,233

99.89%

457,185

0.11%

Daryl G. Austin

415,887,444

99.83%

712,974

0.17%

Gary L. Bentham

415,530,400

99.74%

1,070,018

0.26%

Wade J. McGowan

415,531,066

99.74%

1,069,352

0.26%

Jim Reid

415,530,400

99.74%

1,070,018

0.26%

Dean Schultz

415,562,233

99.75%

1,038,185

0.25%

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs, service rigs and swabbing rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with a U.S. office in Denver, Colorado and operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost, and Brooks, Alberta. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

For more information, please contact:

CWC Energy Services Corp.

610, 205 - 5 Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V7

Telephone: (403) 264-2177

Email: info@cwcenergyservices.com

Duncan T. Au, FCPA, FCA, CFA

Stuart King, CPA, CA

President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

READER ADVISORY - Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

CWC Energy Services Corp. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 03:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
