CWC Energy Services : Announces Voting Results of Election of Board of Directors

For Immediate Release: June 16, 2021

CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES

VOTING RESULTS OF ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, ALBERTA - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held June 16, 2021, each of the six nominees proposed as a director and listed in CWC's management information circular dated May 12, 2021 were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting for each director are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Duncan T. Au 416,143,233 99.89% 457,185 0.11% Daryl G. Austin 415,887,444 99.83% 712,974 0.17% Gary L. Bentham 415,530,400 99.74% 1,070,018 0.26% Wade J. McGowan 415,531,066 99.74% 1,069,352 0.26% Jim Reid 415,530,400 99.74% 1,070,018 0.26% Dean Schultz 415,562,233 99.75% 1,038,185 0.25%

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs, service rigs and swabbing rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with a U.S. office in Denver, Colorado and operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost, and Brooks, Alberta. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

