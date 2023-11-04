CWD Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was INR 55.74 million compared to INR 89.64 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 55.91 million compared to INR 89.8 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 25.27 million compared to net income of INR 13.95 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 7 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 3.86 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 7 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 3.86 a year ago.