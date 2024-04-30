CWG specializes in the design, installation and integration of IT hardware and electronic payment systems. The group also offers maintenance and assistance services. Its turnover can be broken down as follows: - management of IT infrastructures, operational systems and automated dispensing machines (39.1%); - information management and assistance services (36.3%); - development of software for the design and implementation of smart cards and systems management (24.2%); - management of communication networks and equipment (0.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Nigeria (69.8%), Ghana (16.8%) Uganda (12.7%), Cameron (1.1%) and other (0.6%).