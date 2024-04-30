Lagos, 30 April 2024
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CWG PLC
At the 2023 Annual General Meeting of CWG Plc (the Company) held at The Jewel Aeida, Plot 105B Hakeem Dickson Link Road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Friday the 26th day of April 2024, the Chairman of the Board of the Company laid the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 before the shareholders. Subsequently, the following resolutions were considered and duly passed:
- The declaration of dividend.
- The appointment of PKF Professional Services as the Auditors of the Company and authorization of the Directors to fix their remuneration.
-
The election of (a) Mr. Akinsola Akinyemi (b) Mr. Ajani Wahab Abidoye (c) Mr. Ibekwe Robert Adinuba as shareholders' representatives on the Statutory
Audit Committee and the nomination of (a) Mr. Abiodun Fawunmi (b) Dr.
Olusegun Oso as Directors' representatives on the Statutory Audit
Committee.
- The approval of the remuneration of the Directors for the financial year 2024.
For: CWG Plc.
DCSL Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretaries.
