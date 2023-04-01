CWG : AGM NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 18th Annual General Meeting of CWG PLC will be held at The Jewel Aeida, Plot 105B Hakeem Dickson Link Road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Friday the
28thday of April 2022 at 10.00 a.m. prompt to transact the following business:
Ordinary Business:
To lay before the Members, the Report of the Directors', the Audited Statements of Financial
Position of the Company, together with the Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31st December 2022 and the Reports of the Auditors and the Audit Committee thereon.
To declare a dividend.
To re-appoint PKF Professional Services as the Auditors of the Company and authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration.
To disclose the remuneration of the Managers of the Company.
To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.
Special Business:
Ordinary Resolution
1. To approve the remuneration of the Directors for the financial year 2023.
Dated This 31st Day of March 2023
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
DCSL Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretaries
Notes:
Proxy: Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. For the appointment of the proxy to be valid, a Proxy Form must be completed and deposited at the office of the Company's Registrar, Cordros Registrars, 70 Norman Willaims Street Ikoyi Lagos not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. A blank Proxy Form is attached to the Annual Report and may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cwg-plc.com
Stamping of Proxy: The Company has made arrangement at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed Proxy Forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated time.
Online Streaming Of AGM: The AGM will be streamed live online. This will enable Shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending physically to follow the proceedings. The link for the AGM online live streaming will be made available on the Company's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/cwgafrica?uid=FLAvVjxEmBru49o_NIIukQ
Closure of Register: The Register of Members shall be closed from 18th April 2023 to 21st April 2023, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of updating the Register of Members.
Dividend: If the final dividend recommended by the Directors is approved, dividend will be paid on Friday, 28th April 2023 to shareholders whose names are registered in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 17th April 2023.
E-Dividend: Notice is hereby given to all shareholders to open bank accounts, stockbroking accounts and CSCS accounts for the purpose of dividend payment. Detachable application forms for the e-dividend is attached to the Annual Report to enable all shareholders furnish particulars of their bank accounts to the Registrar as soon as possible. The e-dividend form is also available on the website of our Registrar: www. cordrosregistrars.com
Nomination of Statutory Audit Committee Members:In accordance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act Cap C20, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2020, any member may nominate a shareholder as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at leasttwenty-one(21) days before the Annual General Meeting. Such notice of nominations should be sent via email to info@dcsl.com.ng or tkembi@dcsl.com.ng
Rights of Security Holders to Ask Questions: In compliance with Rule 19.12(c) of the Nigerian
Exchange Limited's Rulebook, a member and other Security Holders of the Company have a right to ask questions not only at the Annual General Meeting, but also in writing prior to the Meeting, and such questions must be submitted at least one week before the meeting.