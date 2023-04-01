CWG : AGM NOTICE

NOTICE OF 18TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CWG PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 18th Annual General Meeting of CWG PLC will be held at The Jewel Aeida, Plot 105B Hakeem Dickson Link Road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Friday the

28th day of April 2022 at 10.00 a.m. prompt to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business:

To lay before the Members, the Report of the Directors', the Audited Statements of Financial

Position of the Company, together with the Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 st December 2022 and the Reports of the Auditors and the Audit Committee thereon. To declare a dividend. To re-appoint PKF Professional Services as the Auditors of the Company and authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration. To disclose the remuneration of the Managers of the Company. To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.

Special Business:

Ordinary Resolution

1. To approve the remuneration of the Directors for the financial year 2023.

Dated This 31st Day of March 2023

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

DCSL Corporate Services Limited

Company Secretaries

Notes: