CWG : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT- DIVIDEND

A Final Dividend of N0.04 (Four Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, that is,

N100,993,054.36, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be

paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of

The Register of Members will be closed on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, to enable the Registrars

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the final dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Monday, April 17, 2023

and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download

the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Form, which is available at www.cordrosregistrars.com,

complete and submit to the Registrar at the address below. Shareholders are also advised to

update their records with the Registrar as may be required. The Shareholder Data Form is also

available on the Registrar's website. Duly completed forms should be returned to the

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or

Warrants and Share