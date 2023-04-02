CWG : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT- DIVIDEND

|
Period Ended
|
31 December 2022
|
|
|
|
Proposed Dividend
|
A Final Dividend of N0.04 (Four Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, that is,
|
|
N100,993,054.36, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be
|
|
paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of
|
|
business on Monday 17 April 2023.
|
|
|
|
|
Proposed Bonus
|
Nil.
|
|
|
|
Closure of Register
|
The Register of Members will be closed on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, to enable the Registrars
|
|
prepare for payment of final dividend.
|
|
|
|
|
Qualification Date
|
Monday 17 April 2023.
|
|
|
|
Payment Date
|
On Friday, April 28, 2023, the final dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose
|
|
names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Monday, April 17, 2023
|
|
and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
|
|
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
|
|
|
|
E- Dividend
|
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download
|
Registration
|
the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Form, which is available at www.cordrosregistrars.com,
|
|
complete and submit to the Registrar at the address below. Shareholders are also advised to
|
|
update their records with the Registrar as may be required. The Shareholder Data Form is also
|
|
available on the Registrar's website. Duly completed forms should be returned to the
|
|
Registrar.
|
|
|
|
Unclaimed Dividend
|
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or
|
Warrants and Share
|
are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-
|
Certificates
|
dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
|
|
|
|
Date of General
|
The Company's 18th Annual General Meeting will be held at The Jewel Aeida, Plot 105B Hakeem
|
Meeting
|
Dickson Link Road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Friday 28 April 2023 at 10.00 a.m.
|
|
|
Registrar
|
Cordros Registrars Limited, 21 Norman Williams Street, Ikoyi, P.O.Box 75590 Victoria Island,
|
|
Lagos, Nigeria. Phone:+234-7002673767
|
Email: cordrosregistrars@cordros.com;
|
|
customerservices@cordros.com; Website: www.cordros.com.