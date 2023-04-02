Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. CWG Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWG   NGCWG0000002

CWG PLC

(CWG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
0.8700 NGN   -9.38%
12:29pCwg : Corporate announcement- dividend
PU
04/01Cwg : Agm notice
PU
03/30Cwg : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
News

CWG : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT- DIVIDEND

04/02/2023 | 12:29pm EDT
Corporate Actions Announcement

CWG Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2022

Proposed Dividend

A Final Dividend of N0.04 (Four Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, that is,

N100,993,054.36, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be

paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of

business on Monday 17 April 2023.

Proposed Bonus

Nil.

Closure of Register

The Register of Members will be closed on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, to enable the Registrars

prepare for payment of final dividend.

Qualification Date

Monday 17 April 2023.

Payment Date

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the final dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Monday, April 17, 2023

and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E- Dividend

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download

Registration

the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Form, which is available at www.cordrosregistrars.com,

complete and submit to the Registrar at the address below. Shareholders are also advised to

update their records with the Registrar as may be required. The Shareholder Data Form is also

available on the Registrar's website. Duly completed forms should be returned to the

Registrar.

Unclaimed Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or

Warrants and Share

are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-

Certificates

dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of General

The Company's 18th Annual General Meeting will be held at The Jewel Aeida, Plot 105B Hakeem

Meeting

Dickson Link Road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Friday 28 April 2023 at 10.00 a.m.

Registrar

Cordros Registrars Limited, 21 Norman Williams Street, Ikoyi, P.O.Box 75590 Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria. Phone:+234-7002673767

Email: cordrosregistrars@cordros.com;

customerservices@cordros.com; Website: www.cordros.com.

Investor Relations

Phone: +234 -07042588442; Email: investorrelations@cwgplc.com.

Dated this 31st day of March 2023

For: CWG Plc.

DCSL Corporate Services Limited

Company Secretaries

Disclaimer

CWG plc published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 16:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 11 709 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net income 2021 450 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net cash 2021 691 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 197 M 4,73 M 4,73 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart CWG PLC
Duration : Period :
CWG Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adewale Adeyipo Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Afolabi Shobande Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Phillip Obioha Chairman
Taba Adela Peterside Independent Non-Executive Director
Austin Okere Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CWG PLC-13.86%5
ACCENTURE PLC7.11%180 498
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.56%142 845
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.96%118 912
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.11%92 247
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.32%71 593
