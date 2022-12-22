Advanced search
    CWG   NGCWG0000002

CWG PLC

(CWG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
0.7700 NGN    0.00%
CWG : EGM RESOLUTIONS

12/22/2022 | 09:50am EST
Lagos, 21 December 2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF CWG PLC

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of CWG Plc (the Company) held on 20th December 2022 at Block 54A, Plot 10, Off Rufus Giwa Street, Off Adebayo Doherty Street, Off Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, the Chairman of the Board of the Company presented the following resolutions which was duly considered and passed:

Share Capital Reduction

  1. "That pursuant to Section 131 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies and
    Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), and Section 13 of the Companies Regulations 2021, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company be and is hereby reduced from N1,750,000,000 ordinary shares divided into 3,500,000,000 shares of N0.50k each to N1,262,413,179.50 divided into 2,524,826,359 ordinary shares of N0.50k each by the cancellation of the
    Company's unissued share capital of 975,173,641 (Nine Hundred and Seventy-five million, One Hundred and Seventy-three Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-One) unissued ordinary shares of N0.50kobo each".
  1. "That pursuant to Section 124 of CAMA 2020, the Company be and is hereby authorized to take all steps necessary to amend Clause 6 of the Memorandum of Association of the
    Company to comply with resolution (a) above to read: 'The Share Capital of the Company is
    N1,262,413,179.50 (One Billion, Two Hundred and Sixty Two Million, Four Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy Nine Naira Fifty Kobo) divided into 2,524,826,359 ordinary shares of N0.50 (fifty kobo) each".
  2. "That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to enter into and execute agreements, deeds, notices or any other documents, and to perform all acts and to do all such other things necessary for or incidental to giving effect to Resolution (a) above, including without limitation, appointing such professional parties, consultants and advisers and complying with the directives of the regulatory authorities".

For: CWG Plc.

DCSL Corporate Services Limited

Company Secretaries

Disclaimer

CWG plc published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 709 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2021 450 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net cash 2021 691 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 944 M 4,36 M 4,36 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart CWG PLC
Duration : Period :
CWG Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adewale Adeyipo Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Afolabi Shobande Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Obioha Chairman
Austin Okere Non-Executive Director
Abiodun Bamidele Fawunmi Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CWG PLC-31.25%4
ACCENTURE PLC-35.13%169 350
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.57%144 245
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.34%128 513
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.08%102 479
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.03%76 117