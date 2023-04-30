CWG : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 2023

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2023 Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss For the period ended 31 March 2023 Group Company Note March 2023 March 2022 March 2023 March 2022 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue 6 5,082,176 2,946,456 3,638,536 2,233,941 Cost of Sales 7 (4,132,685) (2,158,845) (2,905,936) (1,642,228) Gross Profit 949,491 787,611 732,600 591,713 Other Income 25,639 3,384 25,639 3,051 Operating Expenses 8 (657,058) (564,316) (489,771) (440,016) EBITDA 318,072 226,679 268,467 154,748 Depreciation and Amortisation (58,592) (68,218) (56,434) (61,955) EBIT 259,480 158,460 212,033 92,794 Interest & Finance Charges (23,881) (10,403) (18,876) (8,032) Profit / (Loss) before Tax 235,599 148,057 193,158 84,762 Income tax expense 21a (56,544) (14,732) (46,358) (11,170) Profit for the Period 179,056 133,325 146,800 73,592

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2023 Condensed Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2022 Group Company Note March 2023 December 2022 March 2023 December 2022 ASSETS N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-Current Asset Property,Plant & Equipment 9 548,582 548,055 534,346 531,661 Right of use asset 10 38,893 51,381 38,893 51,381 Intangible Asset 11 68,253 74,590 67,758 74,095 Investment in subsidiaries 298,284 298,284 Financial assets 236,164 236,164 236,164 236,164 Deferred tax assets 1,093 1,093 892,986 911,283 1,175,446 1,191,585 Current Asset Inventories 12 3,275,895 1,268,508 3,275,895 1,268,508 Trade and other Receivables 13 8,439,234 10,097,360 6,753,875 8,626,925 Income tax receivable 21b 35,031 16,399 0 0 Prepayments 14 291,346 1,317,238 277,831 1,293,052 Cash and cash equivalents 15 1,874,751 922,244 1,156,936 611,452 13,916,257 13,621,749 11,464,537 11,799,937 Total Asset 14,809,243 14,533,032 12,639,982 12,991,522 Equity Share capital 16 1,262,413 1,262,413 1,262,413 1,262,413 Retained earnings 17 502,663 323,607 361,993 215,193 Available for sale financial assets reserve 10,661 10,661 10,661 10,661 Foreign currency translation reserve (197,367) (124,748) 1,578,370 1,471,933 1,635,067 1,488,267 Non Current Liabilities Lease 19 - - - - - - - - Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 18 8,582,915 9,737,398 6,456,558 8,349,080 Lease Liability 19 11,575 19,741 11,575 19,741 Short term loans and borrowing 20 2,036,977 1,845,437 2,036,977 1,688,432 Income tax payable 21 282,024 225,480 271,763 225,405 Contract Liability 2,317,382 1,233,043 2,228,042 1,220,597 13,230,873 13,061,099 11,004,915 11,503,255 Total Liabilities 13,230,873 13,061,099 11,004,915 11,503,255 Total Equity and Liabilities 14,809,243 14,533,032 12,639,982 12,991,522 The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2023 and were signed on its behalf by: Afolabi Sobande Adewale Adeyipo Chief Financial Officer Chief Executive Officer FRC/2020/001/00000021960 FRC/2019/IODN/00000019283

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2023 Condensed Statement of changes in equity For the period ended 31 March 2023 Group Share Capital Share Premium Fair value reserve Foreign currency Retained Earnings Total Translation Reserve N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2023 1,262,413 - 10,661 (124,748) 323,607 1,471,933 Profit for the year 179,056 179,056 Other comprehensive income (72,619) (72,619) At 31 March 2023 1,262,413 - 10,661 (197,367) 502,663 1,578,370 Share Capital Share Premium Fair value reserve Foreign currency Retained Earnings Total Translation Reserve N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2022 1,262,413 - 10,972 (62,504) (153,195) 1,057,686 Profit for the year 133,325 133,325 Utilized - Other comprehensive income (37,276) (37,276) At 31 March 2022 1,262,413 - 10,972 (99,780) (19,870) 1,153,735 Company Share Capital Share Premium Fair value reserve Retained Earnings Total N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2023 1,262,413 - 10,661 215,193 1,488,267 Profit for the year 146,800 146,800 Other comprehensive income - At 31 March 2023 1,262,413 - 10,661 361,993 1,635,067 Share Capital Share Premium Fair value reserve Retained Earnings Total N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2022 1,262,413 10,972 (326,014) 947,371 Profit for the year 73,592 73,592 Utilized 0 Other comprehensive income - At 31 March 2022 1,262,413 0 10,972 (252,422) 1,020,963