CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 2024
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2024
Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss
For the period ended 31 March 2024
Group
Company
Note
March 2024
March 2023
March 2024
March 2023
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
6
8,380,128
5,082,176
5,177,101
3,638,536
Cost of Sales
7
(6,873,639)
(4,132,685)
(4,272,277)
(2,905,936)
Gross Profit
1,506,488
949,491
904,824
732,600
Other Income
331
25,639
261
25,639
Operating Expenses
8
(1,006,329)
(657,058)
(566,649)
(489,771)
EBITDA
500,491
318,072
338,436
268,467
Depreciation and Amortisation
(60,853)
(58,592)
(56,709)
(56,434)
EBIT
439,639
259,480
281,728
212,033
Interest & Finance Charges
(23,732)
(23,881)
(23,732)
(18,876)
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
415,907
235,599
257,996
193,158
Income tax expense
20a
(99,818)
(56,544)
(61,919)
(46,358)
Profit for the Period
316,089
179,056
196,077
146,800
Condensed Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2024
Group
Company
Note
March 2024
December 2023
March 2024
December 2023
ASSETS
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-Current Asset
Property,Plant & Equipment
8
756,838
617,196
732,175
591,177
Right of use asset
9
140,791
112,508
140,791
112,508
Intangible Asset
10
60,218
62,210
59,840
61,820
Investment in subsidiaries
22
59,990
59,990
298,284
358,274
Financial assets
277,552
277,552
277,552
277,552
Deferred tax assets
10,441
10,441
1,305,830
1,139,898
1,508,643
1,401,331
Current Asset
Inventories
11
6,420,279
2,623,383
5,695,355
2,519,648
Trade and other Receivables
12
15,629,935
11,685,265
9,644,663
7,888,999
Income tax receivable
20b
39,231
39,231
-
-
Prepayments
13
664,395
532,844
552,821
487,568
Cash and cash equivalents
14
3,111,561
1,794,678
1,876,006
1,142,294
25,865,401
16,675,401
17,768,845
12,038,509
Total Asset
27,171,231
17,815,299
19,277,488
13,439,840
Equity
Share capital
15
1,262,413
1,262,413
1,262,413
1,262,413
Retained earnings
16
1,114,788
798,699
884,197
688,120
Available for sale financial assets reserve
17,697
17,697
17,697
17,697
Foreign currency translation reserve
208,345
164,834
2,603,243
2,243,643
2,164,307
1,968,230
Non Current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
137,994
137,994
137,994.0
137994
137,994
137,994
137,994
137,994
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
17,081,883
10,436,142
10,182,987
6,739,083
Lease Liability
18
32,170
8,703
32,170
8,703
Short term loans and borrowing
19
5,522,691
2,403,631
5,236,161
2,213,651
Income tax payable
20
528,143
428,325
311,699
249,780
Contract Liability
1,265,106
2,156,861
1,212,170
2,122,399
24,429,993
15,433,662
16,975,187
11,333,616
Total Liabilities
24,567,987
15,571,656
17,113,181
11,471,610
Total Equity and Liabilities
27,171,231
17,815,299
19,277,488
13,439,840
The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 30 April 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:
Afolabi Sobande
Adewale Adeyipo
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
FRC/2020/001/00000021960
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019283
Condensed Statement of changes in equity
For the period ended 31 March 2024
Group
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Foreign currency
Retained Earnings
Total
Translation
Reserve
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2024
1,262,413
-
17,697
164,834
798,698
2,243,642
Profit for the year
316,089
316,089
Other comprehensive income
43,511
43,511
At 31 March 2024
1,262,413
-
17,697
208,345
1,114,788
2,603,243
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Foreign currency
Retained Earnings
Total
Translation Reserve
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
(124,748)
323,607
1,471,933
Profit for the year
179,056
179,056
Utilized
-
Other comprehensive income
(72,619)
(72,619)
At 31 March 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
(197,367)
502,663
1,578,370
Company
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Retained Earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2024
1,262,413
-
17,697
688,120
1,968,230
Profit for the year
196,077
196,077
Other comprehensive income
-
At 31 March 2024
1,262,413
-
17,697
884,197
2,164,307
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Retained Earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
215,193
1,488,267
Profit for the year
146,800
146,800
Utilized
0
Other comprehensive income
-
At 31 March 2023
1,262,413
0
10,661
361,993
1,635,067
Condensed Statements of Cash Flow
For the period ended 31 March 2024
Group
Company
Note
March 2024
March 2023
March 2024
March 2023
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
415,907
235,599
257,996
193,158
Depreciation Property, Plant & Equipment
47,729
39,768
43,598
37,610
Depreciation Right of use asset
11,131
12,488
11,131
12,488
Amortisation of intangible assets
1,992
6,337
1,980
6,337
Finance Cost
23,732
23,881
23,732
18,876
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property,plant & equipment
Changes in working capital :
Deferred tax assets
Changes in inventories
(3,796,896)
(2,007,387)
(3,175,707)
-2,007,387
Changes in trade and other receivables
(4,108,033)
1,639,494
(1,821,139)
1,873,050
Changes in prepayments
(131,551)
1,025,891
(65,253)
1,015,221
Changes in trade and other payables
6,745,559
(1,154,483)
3,505,823
(1,892,522)
Changes in contract Liability
(891,755)
1,084,339
(910,229)
1,007,445
Tax paid
-
-
-
Net Cash (used in) from operating activities
(1,682,184)
905,927
(2,128,070)
264,275
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchase of property,plant & equipment
(187,371)
(40,295)
(184,596)
(40,295)
Acquisition of ROU
(39,414)
-
(39,414)
Net cash (used in) from investing activities
(226,785)
(40,295)
(224,010)
(40,295)
Cash flows from financing activities
Loan granted/(repayement)
3,193,983
(78,034)
3,097,434
78,970
Interest payment
(23,732)
(23,881)
(23,732)
(18,876)
Lease
23,467
(8,166)
23,467
(8,166)
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
3,193,719
(110,080)
3,097,169
51,929
Increase/ (decrease) in cash
1,284,749
755,552
745,089
275,909
Net foreign exchange difference
43,511
(72,619)
Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of Period
1,447,752
853,645
795,368
542,854
Cash & Cash equivalents at end of Period
2,776,013
1,536,578
1,540,457
818,763
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
For the period ended 31 March 2024
1. Corporate information
CWG Plc (the Company) is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria and became public by listing on 15th November 2013.The registered office is located at Block 54A, Plot10, Adebayo Doherty Road, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State in Nigeria.
The Company maintains controlling interests in the following companies. The Company, together with the subsidiaries are known as CWG Plc Group, ("the Group")
- CWG Ghana Ltd
- CWG Uganda Ltd
- CWG Cameroon Ltd
- FTHLAB Ltd
The Group is principally engaged in the supply, installation, integration, maintenance and support of computer equipment, e-payment hardware and ancillary equipment.
2. Accounting Policies
2.1 Basis of preparation
The unaudited consolidated financial statements for the Period ended 31 March, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA),CAPC20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.The unaudited consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as at 31 December, 2023.
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December, 2023.
In preparing these interim financial statements, Management make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgements made by Management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December, 2023.
The unaudited financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for the fair value basis applied to certain available-for-sale financial instruments.
The financial statements are presented in Naira being the functional currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (N'000), except when otherwise indicated.
2.2 Basis of consolidation
The unaudited consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Group and its subsidiaries as at 31 March, 2024. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group.
Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date when such control ceases. The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the parent company, using consistent accounting policies.
All intra-group balances, transactions, unrealised gains and losses resulting from intra-group transactions and dividends are eliminated in full.
A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it:
- Derecognises the assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary
- Derecognises the carrying amount of any non-controlling interest
- Derecognises the cumulative translation differences, recorded in equity
- Recognises the fair value of the consideration received
- Recognises the fair value of any investment retained
- Recognises any surplus or deficit in profit or loss
- Reclassifies the parent's share of components previously recognised in other comprehensive income to profit or loss or retained earnings as appropriate.
2.3 Summary of significant accounting policies
The following are the significant accounting policies applied by the Group in preparing its financial statements:
2.3.1 Business combinations and goodwill
Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of an acquisition is measured as the aggregate of the consideration transferred, measured at the fair value on the date of acquisition. All the Group's subsidiaries are wholly owned and therefore the issue of Non-controlling interest does not arise.
When the Group acquires a business, it assesses the financial assets and liabilities assumed for appropriate classification and designation in accordance with the contractual terms, economic circumstances and pertinent conditions as at the acquisition date.
Goodwill is initially measured at cost, being the excess of the aggregate of the consideration transferred over the net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. If the fair value of the net assets acquired is in excess of the aggregate consideration transferred, the gain is recognised in the income statement immediately.
After initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination is, from the acquisition date, allocated to each of the Group's Cash Generating Units (CGU) that are expected to benefit from the combination, irrespective of whether other assets or liabilities of the acquiree are assigned to those units.
Where goodwill has been allocated to a cash-generating unit and part of the operation within that unit is disposed of, the goodwill associated with the operation disposed of is included in the carrying amount of the operation when determining the gain or loss on disposal of the operation.
Goodwill disposed of in this circumstance is measured based on the relative values of the operation disposed of and the portion of the cash- generating unit retained.
2.3.2 Foreign currencies
The Group's unaudited consolidated financial statements are presented in Naira, which is also the parent company's functional currency. For each entity the Group determines the functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency. The Group uses the direct method of consolidation and has elected to recycle the gain or loss that arises from using this method.
i) Transactions and balances
Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded by the Group's entities at their respective functional currency spot rates at the date the transaction first qualifies for recognition. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency spot rates of exchange at the reporting date. Differences arising on settlement or translation of monetary items are recognised in profit or loss with the exception (where applicable) of monetary items that are designated as part of the hedge of the Group's net investment of a foreign operation.
These are recognised in other comprehensive income until the net investment is disposed of, at which time, the cumulative amount is reclassified to profit or loss. Tax charges and credits attributable to exchange differences on those monetary items are also recorded in other comprehensive income. Non- monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the dates of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value is determined. The gain or loss arising on translation of non-monetary items measured at fair value is treated in line with the recognition of gain or loss on change in fair value of the item (i.e., translation differences on items whose fair value gain or loss is recognised in other comprehensive income or profit or loss are also recognised in other comprehensive income or profit or loss, respectively).
Any goodwill arising on the acquisition of a foreign operation and any fair value adjustments to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities arising on the acquisition are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign operation and translated at the spot rate of exchange at the reporting date.
ii) Foreign Operations
On consolidation, the assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into Naira at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date and their income statements are translated at exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. The exchange differences arising on translation for consolidation are recognised in other comprehensive income. On disposal of a foreign operation, the component of other comprehensive income relating to that particular foreign operation is recognised in profit or loss.
2.3.3 Revenue recognition
Revenue is recognised to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Group and the revenue can be reliably measured, regardless of when the payment is being made. Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, taking into account contractually defined terms of payment and excluding taxes or duty. The Group assesses its revenue arrangements against specific criteria to determine if it is acting as principal or agent. The specific recognition criteria described below must also be met before revenue is recognised. The group also separate out the revenue from the sales of goods for hardware and software and accounted for the service contract separately.
Sale of goods
Revenue from the IT infrastructure services such as hardware devices and accessories is recognised when the significant risks and rewards of ownership of the items have passed to the buyer, usually on delivery of the items.
Rendering of services
Revenue from the provision of communication services (maintenance, support services, communication and integration, software licenses etc.) is recognised by reference to the stage of completion. Stage of completion is measured by reference to data and service usage. When the contract outcome cannot be measured reliably, revenue is recognised only to the extent that the expenses incurred are eligible to be recovered.
Commissions
When the Group acts in the capacity of an agent rather than as the principal in a transaction, the revenue recognised is the net amount of commission made by the Group.
Interest income
For all financial instruments measured at amortised cost and interest bearing financial assets classified as available for sale, interest income is recorded using the effective interest rate (EIR). EIR is the rate that exactly discounts the estimated future cash payments or receipts over the expected life of the financial instrument or a shorter period, where appropriate, to the net carrying amount of the financial asset or liability. Interest income is included in finance income in the income statement.
Deferred Revenue
Deferred revenue is a liability as of the balance sheet date related to revenue producing activity for which revenue has not yet been recognized. The deferred revenue represents revenue received in advance in respect of long term service contract. Deferred revenue is subsequently recognised in the period that the service is delivered.
2.3.4 Taxes Current income tax
Current income tax and education tax for the current period are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted, at the reporting date in the countries where the Group operates and generates taxable income.
Current income tax relating to items recognised directly in equity is recognised in equity and not in the income statement. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in the tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulations are subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate.
Deferred tax
Deferred tax is provided using the liability method on temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts for financial reporting purposes at the reporting date.
Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for all taxable temporary differences, except:
- When the deferred tax liability arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss.
In respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, when the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future.
Deferred tax assets are recognised for all deductible temporary differences, the carry forward of unused tax credits and any unused tax losses.
Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, and the carry forward of unused tax credits and unused tax losses can be utilised, except:
- When the deferred tax asset relating to the deductible temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss .In respect of deductible temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, deferred tax assets are recognised only to the extent that it is probable that the temporary differences will reverse in the foreseeable future and taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised.
The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised. Unrecognised deferred tax assets are reassessed at each reporting date and are recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profits will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered.
Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the year when the asset is realised or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. Deferred tax relating to items recognised outside profit or loss is recognised outside profit or loss. Deferred tax items are recognised in correlation to the underlying transaction either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity.
Deferred current tax assets and tax liabilities are offset if, and only if, a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts; and intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.
Tax benefits acquired as part of a business combination, but not satisfying the criteria for separate recognition at that date, are recognised subsequently if new information about facts and circumstances change. The adjustment is either treated as a reduction to goodwill (as long as it does not exceed goodwill) if it was incurred during the measurement period or recognised in profit or loss.
2.3.5 Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. Such cost includes the cost of replacing part of the property, plant and equipment and borrowing costs for long-term construction projects if the recognition criteria are met. When significant parts of property, plant and equipment are required to be replaced at intervals, the Group recognises such parts as individual assets with specific useful lives and depreciates them accordingly. Likewise, when a major inspection is performed, its cost is recognised in the carrying amount of the plant and equipment as a replacement if the recognition criteria are satisfied. All other repair and maintenance costs are recognised in the income statement as incurred.
Depreciation is calculated on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the components of each item of property plant and equipment as follows:
PPE Class
%
PPE Class
%
Buildings
2
Plant and Machinery
25
Fixtures & Fittings
25
Software
33.3
Office Equipment
33.3
Service Option
33.3
Motor Vehicles
25
Land
Not depreciated
Building Improvement
25
An item of property, plant and equipment and any significant part initially recognised is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss arising on de-recognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the income statement when the asset is derecognised.
The residual values, useful lives and methods of depreciation of each item of property, plant and equipment are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate.
2.3.6 Leases
The group and the Company applies a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The group and the Company recognises lease liabilities to make lease payments and right-of-use assets representing the right to use the underlying assets.
(i) Right-of-use assets
The group and the Company recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e., the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the lease term and the estimated useful lives of the assets, as follows:
Assets
Lease period
Guest houses
2 years
Office buildings
2- 3 years
ii) Lease liabilities
At the commencement date of the lease, the Group and the Company recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and the Company and payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the Group and the Company exercising the option to terminate.
Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expenses (unless they are incurred to produce inventories) in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs
In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group and the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date because the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the lease payments (e.g., changes to future payments resulting from a change in an index or rate used to determine such lease payments) or a change in the assessment of an option to purchase the underlying asset.
(iii) Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets
The group and the Company applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of warehouses and guesthouses (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). The group and the Company does not have any leased assets categorised as low-value assets (i.e. of a value of N2 million). Lease payments on short-term leases are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
2.3.7 Intangible assets
Intangible assets acquired separately are measured on initial recognition at cost. The cost of intangible assets acquired in a business combination is their fair value at the date of acquisition. Following initial recognition, intangible assets are carried at cost less any accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Internally generated intangible assets, excluding capitalised development costs, are not capitalised and expenditure is reflected in profit and loss in the period in which the expenditure is incurred.
The useful lives of intangible assets are assessed as either finite or indefinite.
Intangible assets with finite lives are amortised over the useful economic life and assessed for impairment whenever there is an indication that the intangible asset may be impaired. The amortisation period and the amortisation method for an intangible asset with a finite useful life are reviewed at least at the end of each reporting period.
Changes in the expected useful life or the expected pattern of consumption of future economic benefits embodied in the assets are considered to modify the amortisation period or method, as appropriate, and are treated as changes in accounting estimates. The amortisation expense on intangible assets with finite lives is recognised in the income statement as the expense category that is consistent with the function of the intangible assets.
Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives are not amortised, either individually or at the cash-generating unit level. The assessment of indefinite life is reviewed annually to determine whether the indefinite life continues to be supportable. If not, the change in useful life from indefinite to finite is made on a prospective basis.
2.3.8 Financial instruments
The Group recognises financial assets and financial liabilities on the Group's statement of financial position when it becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. The Group determines the classification of its financial assets and liabilities at initial recognition. All financial assets and liabilities are recognised initially at fair value plus directly attributable transaction costs, except for financial assets and liabilities classified as fair value through profit or loss.
Financial assets
Nature and measurement
The Group's financial assets include Available for sale financial assets, Loans and receivables, Trade and other receivables, and Cash and short-term deposits. After initial measurement, the subsequent measurement of financial assets depends on their classification as follows:
Financial Assets -Subsequent measurement Loans and receivables
Loans and receivables are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market. After initial measurement, loans and receivables are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the Effective Interest Rate (EIR) method, less impairment. Amortised cost is calculated by taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition and fees or costs that are an integral part of the EIR. The EIR amortisation is included in finance/interest income in the statement of comprehensive income. Gains and losses are recognised in profit or loss when the investments are derecognised or impaired, as well as through the amortisation process.
Trade and other receivables
Trade receivables are recognised initially at fair value as the invoice amount and subsequently measured at amortised cost. A provision for trade receivables is established when there is objective evidence that the Group will not be able to collect all amounts due according to the original terms of receivables. Significant financial difficulties of the debtor and default or delinquency in payments are considered indicators that the trade receivable is impaired. The Group deploys age analysis tools to track the payment pattern of customers. The carrying amount of trade receivable is reduced through the use of an allowance account. When trade receivables are uncollectible, it is written off as bad debts in administrative expenses in profit or loss. Subsequent recoveries of amounts previously written off are included as 'Bad debt recoveries' in other income in the statement of comprehensive income.
i.Available-for-sale financial assets
Available-for-sale financial assets include equity investments. Equity investments classified as available for sale are those that are neither classified as held for trading nor designated at fair value through profit or loss. After initial measurement, available-for-sale financial assets are subsequently measured at fair value with unrealised gains or losses recognised in other comprehensive income in the available-for-sale reserve until the investment is derecognised, at which time the cumulative gain or loss is recognised in other operating income, or the investment is determined to be impaired, when the cumulative loss is reclassified from the available-for sale reserve to profit and loss.
ii. Derecognition of Financial assets
The Group derecognizes a financial asset only and only if the Group's contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expires or the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from the asset or has assumed an obligation to pay the received cash flows in full without material delay to a third party under a 'pass-through' arrangement; and either
- the Group has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset, or
- the Group has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset, but has transferred control of the asset.
When the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from an asset, it evaluates if and to what extent it has retained the risks and rewards of ownership. When it has neither transferred nor retained substantially all of the risks and rewards of the asset, nor transferred control of the asset, the asset is recognised to the extent of the Group's continuing involvement in the asset. In that case, the Group also recognises an associated liability. The transferred asset and the associated liability are measured on a basis that reflects the rights and obligations that the Group has retained.
Continuing involvement that takes the form of a guarantee over the transferred asset is measured at the lower of the original carrying amount of the asset and the maximum amount of consideration that the Group could be required to repay.
iii. Impairment of financial assets
The Group assesses, at each reporting date, whether there is objective evidence that a financial asset or a group of financial assets is impaired. A financial asset or a group of financial assets is deemed to be impaired if there is objective evidence of impairment as a result of one or more events that has occurred since the initial recognition of the asset and that loss event has an impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset or the group of financial assets that can be reliably estimated. Evidence of impairment may include indications that the debtors or a group of debtors is experiencing significant financial difficulty, default or delinquency in interest or principal payments, the probability that they will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganisation and observable data indicating that there is a measurable decrease in the estimated future cash flows, such as changes in arrears or economic conditions that correlate with defaults.
Financial assets carried at amortised cost
For financial assets carried at amortised cost, the Group first assesses whether objective evidence of impairment exists individually for financial assets that are individually significant, or collectively for financial assets that are not individually significant.
If the Group determines that no objective evidence of impairment exists for an individually assessed financial asset, whether significant or not, it includes the asset in a group of financial assets with similar credit risk characteristics and collectively assesses them for impairment. Assets that are individually assessed for impairment and for which an impairment loss is, or continues to be, recognised are not included in a collective assessment of impairment.
If there is objective evidence that an impairment loss has been incurred, the amount of the loss is measured as the difference between the asset's carrying amount and the present value of estimated future cash flows (excluding future expected credit losses that have not yet been incurred).
The present value of the estimated future cash flows is discounted at the financial asset's original effective interest rate. Loans and receivables together with the associated allowance are written off when there is no realistic prospect of future recovery. If in a subsequent year, the amount of the estimated impairment loss increases or decreases because of an event occurring after the impairment was recognised, the previously recognised impairment loss is increased or reduced by adjusting the allowance account. If a write-off is later recovered, the recovery is recognised as 'Bad debt recoveries' in the statement of comprehensive income.
Available for sale financial assets
For available-for-sale financial assets, the Group assesses at each reporting date whether there is objective evidence that an assets or a group of financial assets is impaired. In the case of equity instruments classified as available-for-sale, objective evidence would include a significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of the investment below its cost. 'Significant' is evaluated against the original cost of the investment and 'prolonged' against the period in which the fair value has been below its original cost.
When there is evidence of impairment, the cumulative loss - measured as the difference between the acquisition cost and the current fair value, less any impairment loss on that investment previously recognised in the income statement - is removed from other comprehensive income and recognised in the income statement. Impairment losses on equity instruments are not reversed through profit or loss; increases in their fair value after impairment are recognised directly in other comprehensive income.
In the case of debt instruments classified as available for sale, impairment is assessed based on the same criteria as financial assets carried at amortised cost. However, the amount recorded for impairment is the cumulative loss measured as the difference between the amortised cost and the current fair value, less any impairment loss on that investment previously recognised in the income statement.
Future interest income continues to be accrued based on the reduced carrying amount of the asset, using the rate of interest used to discount the future cash flows for the purpose of measuring the impairment loss. The interest income is recorded as part of finance income. If, in a subsequent year, the fair value of a debt instrument increases and the increase can be objectively related to an event occurring after the impairment loss was recognised in the income statement, the impairment loss is reversed through the income statement.
Financial liabilities
(i) Nature and measurement
The company's financial liabilities include trade payables and interest bearing loans and borrowings and convertible loan stock. All financial liabilities are recognized initially at fair value plus, in the case of loans and borrowings, directly attributable transaction costs. The subsequent measurement of financial assets depends on their classification as follows:
