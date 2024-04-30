CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH 2024

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2024 Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss For the period ended 31 March 2024 Group Company Note March 2024 March 2023 March 2024 March 2023 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue 6 8,380,128 5,082,176 5,177,101 3,638,536 Cost of Sales 7 (6,873,639) (4,132,685) (4,272,277) (2,905,936) Gross Profit 1,506,488 949,491 904,824 732,600 Other Income 331 25,639 261 25,639 Operating Expenses 8 (1,006,329) (657,058) (566,649) (489,771) EBITDA 500,491 318,072 338,436 268,467 Depreciation and Amortisation (60,853) (58,592) (56,709) (56,434) EBIT 439,639 259,480 281,728 212,033 Interest & Finance Charges (23,732) (23,881) (23,732) (18,876) Profit / (Loss) before Tax 415,907 235,599 257,996 193,158 Income tax expense 20a (99,818) (56,544) (61,919) (46,358) Profit for the Period 316,089 179,056 196,077 146,800

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2024 Condensed Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2024 Group Company Note March 2024 December 2023 March 2024 December 2023 ASSETS N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-Current Asset Property,Plant & Equipment 8 756,838 617,196 732,175 591,177 Right of use asset 9 140,791 112,508 140,791 112,508 Intangible Asset 10 60,218 62,210 59,840 61,820 Investment in subsidiaries 22 59,990 59,990 298,284 358,274 Financial assets 277,552 277,552 277,552 277,552 Deferred tax assets 10,441 10,441 1,305,830 1,139,898 1,508,643 1,401,331 Current Asset Inventories 11 6,420,279 2,623,383 5,695,355 2,519,648 Trade and other Receivables 12 15,629,935 11,685,265 9,644,663 7,888,999 Income tax receivable 20b 39,231 39,231 - - Prepayments 13 664,395 532,844 552,821 487,568 Cash and cash equivalents 14 3,111,561 1,794,678 1,876,006 1,142,294 25,865,401 16,675,401 17,768,845 12,038,509 Total Asset 27,171,231 17,815,299 19,277,488 13,439,840 Equity Share capital 15 1,262,413 1,262,413 1,262,413 1,262,413 Retained earnings 16 1,114,788 798,699 884,197 688,120 Available for sale financial assets reserve 17,697 17,697 17,697 17,697 Foreign currency translation reserve 208,345 164,834 2,603,243 2,243,643 2,164,307 1,968,230 Non Current Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 137,994 137,994 137,994.0 137994 137,994 137,994 137,994 137,994 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 17 17,081,883 10,436,142 10,182,987 6,739,083 Lease Liability 18 32,170 8,703 32,170 8,703 Short term loans and borrowing 19 5,522,691 2,403,631 5,236,161 2,213,651 Income tax payable 20 528,143 428,325 311,699 249,780 Contract Liability 1,265,106 2,156,861 1,212,170 2,122,399 24,429,993 15,433,662 16,975,187 11,333,616 Total Liabilities 24,567,987 15,571,656 17,113,181 11,471,610 Total Equity and Liabilities 27,171,231 17,815,299 19,277,488 13,439,840 The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 30 April 2024 and were signed on its behalf by: Afolabi Sobande Adewale Adeyipo Chief Financial Officer Chief Executive Officer FRC/2020/001/00000021960 FRC/2019/IODN/00000019283

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2024 Condensed Statement of changes in equity For the period ended 31 March 2024 Group Share Capital Share Premium Fair value reserve Foreign currency Retained Earnings Total Translation Reserve N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2024 1,262,413 - 17,697 164,834 798,698 2,243,642 Profit for the year 316,089 316,089 Other comprehensive income 43,511 43,511 At 31 March 2024 1,262,413 - 17,697 208,345 1,114,788 2,603,243 Share Capital Share Premium Fair value reserve Foreign currency Retained Earnings Total Translation Reserve N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2023 1,262,413 - 10,661 (124,748) 323,607 1,471,933 Profit for the year 179,056 179,056 Utilized - Other comprehensive income (72,619) (72,619) At 31 March 2023 1,262,413 - 10,661 (197,367) 502,663 1,578,370 Company Share Capital Share Premium Fair value reserve Retained Earnings Total N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2024 1,262,413 - 17,697 688,120 1,968,230 Profit for the year 196,077 196,077 Other comprehensive income - At 31 March 2024 1,262,413 - 17,697 884,197 2,164,307 Share Capital Share Premium Fair value reserve Retained Earnings Total N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 January 2023 1,262,413 - 10,661 215,193 1,488,267 Profit for the year 146,800 146,800 Utilized 0 Other comprehensive income - At 31 March 2023 1,262,413 0 10,661 361,993 1,635,067

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2024 Condensed Statements of Cash Flow For the period ended 31 March 2024 Group Company Note March 2024 March 2023 March 2024 March 2023 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 415,907 235,599 257,996 193,158 Depreciation Property, Plant & Equipment 47,729 39,768 43,598 37,610 Depreciation Right of use asset 11,131 12,488 11,131 12,488 Amortisation of intangible assets 1,992 6,337 1,980 6,337 Finance Cost 23,732 23,881 23,732 18,876 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of property,plant & equipment Changes in working capital : Deferred tax assets Changes in inventories (3,796,896) (2,007,387) (3,175,707) -2,007,387 Changes in trade and other receivables (4,108,033) 1,639,494 (1,821,139) 1,873,050 Changes in prepayments (131,551) 1,025,891 (65,253) 1,015,221 Changes in trade and other payables 6,745,559 (1,154,483) 3,505,823 (1,892,522) Changes in contract Liability (891,755) 1,084,339 (910,229) 1,007,445 Tax paid - - - Net Cash (used in) from operating activities (1,682,184) 905,927 (2,128,070) 264,275 Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of property,plant & equipment (187,371) (40,295) (184,596) (40,295) Acquisition of ROU (39,414) - (39,414) Net cash (used in) from investing activities (226,785) (40,295) (224,010) (40,295) Cash flows from financing activities Loan granted/(repayement) 3,193,983 (78,034) 3,097,434 78,970 Interest payment (23,732) (23,881) (23,732) (18,876) Lease 23,467 (8,166) 23,467 (8,166) Net cash (used in) from financing activities 3,193,719 (110,080) 3,097,169 51,929 Increase/ (decrease) in cash 1,284,749 755,552 745,089 275,909 Net foreign exchange difference 43,511 (72,619) Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of Period 1,447,752 853,645 795,368 542,854 Cash & Cash equivalents at end of Period 2,776,013 1,536,578 1,540,457 818,763

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2024 Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements For the period ended 31 March 2024 1. Corporate information CWG Plc (the Company) is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria and became public by listing on 15th November 2013.The registered office is located at Block 54A, Plot10, Adebayo Doherty Road, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State in Nigeria. The Company maintains controlling interests in the following companies. The Company, together with the subsidiaries are known as CWG Plc Group, ("the Group") CWG Ghana Ltd

CWG Uganda Ltd

CWG Cameroon Ltd

FTHLAB Ltd The Group is principally engaged in the supply, installation, integration, maintenance and support of computer equipment, e-payment hardware and ancillary equipment. 2. Accounting Policies 2.1 Basis of preparation The unaudited consolidated financial statements for the Period ended 31 March, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA),CAPC20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.The unaudited consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as at 31 December, 2023. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December, 2023. In preparing these interim financial statements, Management make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgements made by Management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December, 2023. The unaudited financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for the fair value basis applied to certain available-for-sale financial instruments. The financial statements are presented in Naira being the functional currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (N'000), except when otherwise indicated. 2.2 Basis of consolidation The unaudited consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Group and its subsidiaries as at 31 March, 2024. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date when such control ceases. The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the parent company, using consistent accounting policies. All intra-group balances, transactions, unrealised gains and losses resulting from intra-group transactions and dividends are eliminated in full. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it: Derecognises the assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary

Derecognises the carrying amount of any non-controlling interest

non-controlling interest Derecognises the cumulative translation differences, recorded in equity

Recognises the fair value of the consideration received

Recognises the fair value of any investment retained

Recognises any surplus or deficit in profit or loss

Reclassifies the parent's share of components previously recognised in other comprehensive income to profit or loss or retained earnings as appropriate. 2.3 Summary of significant accounting policies The following are the significant accounting policies applied by the Group in preparing its financial statements: 2.3.1 Business combinations and goodwill Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of an acquisition is measured as the aggregate of the consideration transferred, measured at the fair value on the date of acquisition. All the Group's subsidiaries are wholly owned and therefore the issue of Non-controlling interest does not arise. When the Group acquires a business, it assesses the financial assets and liabilities assumed for appropriate classification and designation in accordance with the contractual terms, economic circumstances and pertinent conditions as at the acquisition date. Goodwill is initially measured at cost, being the excess of the aggregate of the consideration transferred over the net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. If the fair value of the net assets acquired is in excess of the aggregate consideration transferred, the gain is recognised in the income statement immediately.

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2024 After initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination is, from the acquisition date, allocated to each of the Group's Cash Generating Units (CGU) that are expected to benefit from the combination, irrespective of whether other assets or liabilities of the acquiree are assigned to those units. Where goodwill has been allocated to a cash-generating unit and part of the operation within that unit is disposed of, the goodwill associated with the operation disposed of is included in the carrying amount of the operation when determining the gain or loss on disposal of the operation. Goodwill disposed of in this circumstance is measured based on the relative values of the operation disposed of and the portion of the cash- generating unit retained. 2.3.2 Foreign currencies The Group's unaudited consolidated financial statements are presented in Naira, which is also the parent company's functional currency. For each entity the Group determines the functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency. The Group uses the direct method of consolidation and has elected to recycle the gain or loss that arises from using this method. i) Transactions and balances Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded by the Group's entities at their respective functional currency spot rates at the date the transaction first qualifies for recognition. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency spot rates of exchange at the reporting date. Differences arising on settlement or translation of monetary items are recognised in profit or loss with the exception (where applicable) of monetary items that are designated as part of the hedge of the Group's net investment of a foreign operation. These are recognised in other comprehensive income until the net investment is disposed of, at which time, the cumulative amount is reclassified to profit or loss. Tax charges and credits attributable to exchange differences on those monetary items are also recorded in other comprehensive income. Non- monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the dates of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value is determined. The gain or loss arising on translation of non-monetary items measured at fair value is treated in line with the recognition of gain or loss on change in fair value of the item (i.e., translation differences on items whose fair value gain or loss is recognised in other comprehensive income or profit or loss are also recognised in other comprehensive income or profit or loss, respectively). Any goodwill arising on the acquisition of a foreign operation and any fair value adjustments to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities arising on the acquisition are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign operation and translated at the spot rate of exchange at the reporting date. ii) Foreign Operations On consolidation, the assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into Naira at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date and their income statements are translated at exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. The exchange differences arising on translation for consolidation are recognised in other comprehensive income. On disposal of a foreign operation, the component of other comprehensive income relating to that particular foreign operation is recognised in profit or loss. 2.3.3 Revenue recognition Revenue is recognised to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Group and the revenue can be reliably measured, regardless of when the payment is being made. Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, taking into account contractually defined terms of payment and excluding taxes or duty. The Group assesses its revenue arrangements against specific criteria to determine if it is acting as principal or agent. The specific recognition criteria described below must also be met before revenue is recognised. The group also separate out the revenue from the sales of goods for hardware and software and accounted for the service contract separately. Sale of goods Revenue from the IT infrastructure services such as hardware devices and accessories is recognised when the significant risks and rewards of ownership of the items have passed to the buyer, usually on delivery of the items. Rendering of services Revenue from the provision of communication services (maintenance, support services, communication and integration, software licenses etc.) is recognised by reference to the stage of completion. Stage of completion is measured by reference to data and service usage. When the contract outcome cannot be measured reliably, revenue is recognised only to the extent that the expenses incurred are eligible to be recovered. Commissions When the Group acts in the capacity of an agent rather than as the principal in a transaction, the revenue recognised is the net amount of commission made by the Group. Interest income For all financial instruments measured at amortised cost and interest bearing financial assets classified as available for sale, interest income is recorded using the effective interest rate (EIR). EIR is the rate that exactly discounts the estimated future cash payments or receipts over the expected life of the financial instrument or a shorter period, where appropriate, to the net carrying amount of the financial asset or liability. Interest income is included in finance income in the income statement. Deferred Revenue Deferred revenue is a liability as of the balance sheet date related to revenue producing activity for which revenue has not yet been recognized. The deferred revenue represents revenue received in advance in respect of long term service contract. Deferred revenue is subsequently recognised in the period that the service is delivered. 2.3.4 Taxes Current income tax Current income tax and education tax for the current period are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted, at the reporting date in the countries where the Group operates and generates taxable income.

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2024 Current income tax relating to items recognised directly in equity is recognised in equity and not in the income statement. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in the tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulations are subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate. Deferred tax Deferred tax is provided using the liability method on temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts for financial reporting purposes at the reporting date. Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for all taxable temporary differences, except: When the deferred tax liability arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss. In respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, when the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets are recognised for all deductible temporary differences, the carry forward of unused tax credits and any unused tax losses. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, and the carry forward of unused tax credits and unused tax losses can be utilised, except: When the deferred tax asset relating to the deductible temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss .In respect of deductible temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, deferred tax assets are recognised only to the extent that it is probable that the temporary differences will reverse in the foreseeable future and taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised. Unrecognised deferred tax assets are reassessed at each reporting date and are recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profits will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the year when the asset is realised or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. Deferred tax relating to items recognised outside profit or loss is recognised outside profit or loss. Deferred tax items are recognised in correlation to the underlying transaction either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. Deferred current tax assets and tax liabilities are offset if, and only if, a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts; and intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Tax benefits acquired as part of a business combination, but not satisfying the criteria for separate recognition at that date, are recognised subsequently if new information about facts and circumstances change. The adjustment is either treated as a reduction to goodwill (as long as it does not exceed goodwill) if it was incurred during the measurement period or recognised in profit or loss. 2.3.5 Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. Such cost includes the cost of replacing part of the property, plant and equipment and borrowing costs for long-term construction projects if the recognition criteria are met. When significant parts of property, plant and equipment are required to be replaced at intervals, the Group recognises such parts as individual assets with specific useful lives and depreciates them accordingly. Likewise, when a major inspection is performed, its cost is recognised in the carrying amount of the plant and equipment as a replacement if the recognition criteria are satisfied. All other repair and maintenance costs are recognised in the income statement as incurred. Depreciation is calculated on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the components of each item of property plant and equipment as follows: PPE Class % PPE Class % Buildings 2 Plant and Machinery 25 Fixtures & Fittings 25 Software 33.3 Office Equipment 33.3 Service Option 33.3 Motor Vehicles 25 Land Not depreciated Building Improvement 25 An item of property, plant and equipment and any significant part initially recognised is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss arising on de-recognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the income statement when the asset is derecognised. The residual values, useful lives and methods of depreciation of each item of property, plant and equipment are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate. 2.3.6 Leases The group and the Company applies a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The group and the Company recognises lease liabilities to make lease payments and right-of-use assets representing the right to use the underlying assets.

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 31 March 2024 (i) Right-of-use assets The group and the Company recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e., the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the lease term and the estimated useful lives of the assets, as follows: Assets Lease period Guest houses 2 years Office buildings 2- 3 years ii) Lease liabilities At the commencement date of the lease, the Group and the Company recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and the Company and payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the Group and the Company exercising the option to terminate. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expenses (unless they are incurred to produce inventories) in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group and the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date because the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the lease payments (e.g., changes to future payments resulting from a change in an index or rate used to determine such lease payments) or a change in the assessment of an option to purchase the underlying asset. (iii) Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets The group and the Company applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of warehouses and guesthouses (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). The group and the Company does not have any leased assets categorised as low-value assets (i.e. of a value of N2 million). Lease payments on short-term leases are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. 2.3.7 Intangible assets Intangible assets acquired separately are measured on initial recognition at cost. The cost of intangible assets acquired in a business combination is their fair value at the date of acquisition. Following initial recognition, intangible assets are carried at cost less any accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Internally generated intangible assets, excluding capitalised development costs, are not capitalised and expenditure is reflected in profit and loss in the period in which the expenditure is incurred. The useful lives of intangible assets are assessed as either finite or indefinite. Intangible assets with finite lives are amortised over the useful economic life and assessed for impairment whenever there is an indication that the intangible asset may be impaired. The amortisation period and the amortisation method for an intangible asset with a finite useful life are reviewed at least at the end of each reporting period. Changes in the expected useful life or the expected pattern of consumption of future economic benefits embodied in the assets are considered to modify the amortisation period or method, as appropriate, and are treated as changes in accounting estimates. The amortisation expense on intangible assets with finite lives is recognised in the income statement as the expense category that is consistent with the function of the intangible assets. Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives are not amortised, either individually or at the cash-generating unit level. The assessment of indefinite life is reviewed annually to determine whether the indefinite life continues to be supportable. If not, the change in useful life from indefinite to finite is made on a prospective basis. 2.3.8 Financial instruments The Group recognises financial assets and financial liabilities on the Group's statement of financial position when it becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. The Group determines the classification of its financial assets and liabilities at initial recognition. All financial assets and liabilities are recognised initially at fair value plus directly attributable transaction costs, except for financial assets and liabilities classified as fair value through profit or loss. Financial assets Nature and measurement The Group's financial assets include Available for sale financial assets, Loans and receivables, Trade and other receivables, and Cash and short-term deposits. After initial measurement, the subsequent measurement of financial assets depends on their classification as follows: Financial Assets -Subsequent measurement Loans and receivables Loans and receivables are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market. After initial measurement, loans and receivables are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the Effective Interest Rate (EIR) method, less impairment. Amortised cost is calculated by taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition and fees or costs that are an integral part of the EIR. The EIR amortisation is included in finance/interest income in the statement of comprehensive income. Gains and losses are recognised in profit or loss when the investments are derecognised or impaired, as well as through the amortisation process. Trade and other receivables Trade receivables are recognised initially at fair value as the invoice amount and subsequently measured at amortised cost. A provision for trade receivables is established when there is objective evidence that the Group will not be able to collect all amounts due according to the original terms of receivables. Significant financial difficulties of the debtor and default or delinquency in payments are considered indicators that the trade receivable is impaired. The Group deploys age analysis tools to track the payment pattern of customers. The carrying amount of trade receivable is reduced through the use of an allowance account. When trade receivables are uncollectible, it is written off as bad debts in administrative expenses in profit or loss. Subsequent recoveries of amounts previously written off are included as 'Bad debt recoveries' in other income in the statement of comprehensive income.