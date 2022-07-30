CWG : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Profit for the Period

Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2022 Group Company June 2022 December 2021 June 2022 December 2021 ASSETS N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-Current Asset Property,Plant & Equipment 7 503,489 451,899 489,987 445,661 Right of use asset 8 56,649 89,253 43,804 68,992 Intangible Asset 9 46,432 82,635 46,432 82,635 Investment in subsidiaries 273,284 273,284 Available for sale financial assets 18,364 18,364 18,364 18,364 Deferred tax assets 4,234 4,234 Investment in Notes 200,194 200,194 829,362 646,385 1,072,065 888,936 Current Asset Inventories 10 501,051 584,242 501,051 511,737 Trade and other Receivables 11 10,001,965 6,104,482 8,125,151 5,255,722 Prepayments 12 1,909,735 164,704 1,896,554 134,259 Cash and cash equivalents 13 594,439 916,817 371,124 779,177 13,007,190 7,770,245 10,893,880 6,680,895 Total Asset 13,836,552 8,416,630 11,965,945 7,569,831 Equity Share capital 14i 1,262,413 1,262,413 1,262,413 1,262,413 Retained earnings 14ii 180,020 (153,194) (147,992) (326,014) Available for sale financial assets reserve 10,972 10,972 10,972 10,972 Foreign currency translation reserve (38,592) (62,504) 1,414,812 1,057,687 1,125,393 947,371 Non Current Liabilities Lease 16 20,110 20,110 20,110 20,110 20,110 20,110 20,110 20,110 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 15 10,006,212 6,767,329 8,451,784 6,147,775 Lease Liability 16 42,833 54,371 13,545 25,083 Short term loans and borrowing 17 412,974 151,370 412,974 85,747 Income tax payable 18 183,998 179,372 170,019 175,699 Contract Liability 1,755,613 186,391 1,772,120 168,046 12,401,630 7,338,833 10,820,443 6,602,350 Total Liabilities 12,421,740 7,358,943 10,840,553 6,622,460 Total Equity and Liabilities 13,836,552 8,416,630 11,965,945 7,569,831

The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 29 July 2022 and were signed on its behalf by: