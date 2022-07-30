Log in
CWG : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
CWG : Resolutions passed at 2021 fy agm
PU
CWG PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
CWG : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/30/2022 | 03:43am EDT
CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 2022

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 30 June 2022

Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Group

Company

Group

Company

Quarter 2

Quarter 2

Quarter 2

Quarter 2

June 2022

June 2021

June 2022

June 2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6,690,466

5,966,593

4,629,296

3,679,950

3,744,010

3,259,257

2,395,355

1,914,798

Cost of Sales

(4,953,025)

(4,501,003)

(3,350,142)

(2,671,142)

(2,794,180)

(2,423,389)

(1,707,915)

(1,373,612)

Gross Profit

1,737,441

1,465,590

1,279,153

1,008,808

949,830

835,868

687,440

541,186

Other Income

14,050

48,688

13,717

21,504

9,169

43,807

12,296

20,084

Operating Expenses

(1,229,102)

(1,045,725)

(947,914)

(793,381)

(664,786)

(596,219)

(507,898)

(439,201)

EBITDA

522,389

468,553

344,956

236,931

294,213

283,456

191,838

122,069

Depreciation and Amortisation

(133,678)

(127,733)

(124,114)

(124,774)

(64,767)

(58,823)

(56,661)

(57,320)

EBIT

388,711

340,819

220,842

112,158

229,446

224,633

135,177

64,749

Interest & Finance Charges

(22,045)

(24,580)

(19,674)

(17,308)

(6,623)

(9,157)

(7,399)

(5,033)

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

366,666

316,240

201,168

94,850

222,823

215,476

127,779

59,716

Income tax expense

(33,452)

(29,833)

(23,146)

(18,400)

(18,720)

(16,296)

(11,977)

(9,574)

Profit for the Period

333,214

286,407

178,022

76,450

204,103

199,179

115,802

50,142

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 30 June 2022

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2022

Group

Company

June 2022

December 2021

June 2022

December 2021

ASSETS

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Asset

Property,Plant & Equipment

7

503,489

451,899

489,987

445,661

Right of use asset

8

56,649

89,253

43,804

68,992

Intangible Asset

9

46,432

82,635

46,432

82,635

Investment in subsidiaries

273,284

273,284

Available for sale financial assets

18,364

18,364

18,364

18,364

Deferred tax assets

4,234

4,234

Investment in Notes

200,194

200,194

829,362

646,385

1,072,065

888,936

Current Asset

Inventories

10

501,051

584,242

501,051

511,737

Trade and other Receivables

11

10,001,965

6,104,482

8,125,151

5,255,722

Prepayments

12

1,909,735

164,704

1,896,554

134,259

Cash and cash equivalents

13

594,439

916,817

371,124

779,177

13,007,190

7,770,245

10,893,880

6,680,895

Total Asset

13,836,552

8,416,630

11,965,945

7,569,831

Equity

Share capital

14i

1,262,413

1,262,413

1,262,413

1,262,413

Retained earnings

14ii

180,020

(153,194)

(147,992)

(326,014)

Available for sale financial assets reserve

10,972

10,972

10,972

10,972

Foreign currency translation reserve

(38,592)

(62,504)

1,414,812

1,057,687

1,125,393

947,371

Non Current Liabilities

Lease

16

20,110

20,110

20,110

20,110

20,110

20,110

20,110

20,110

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

10,006,212

6,767,329

8,451,784

6,147,775

Lease Liability

16

42,833

54,371

13,545

25,083

Short term loans and borrowing

17

412,974

151,370

412,974

85,747

Income tax payable

18

183,998

179,372

170,019

175,699

Contract Liability

1,755,613

186,391

1,772,120

168,046

12,401,630

7,338,833

10,820,443

6,602,350

Total Liabilities

12,421,740

7,358,943

10,840,553

6,622,460

Total Equity and Liabilities

13,836,552

8,416,630

11,965,945

7,569,831

The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 29 July 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Afolabi Sobande

Adewale Adeyipo

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/2020/001/00000021960

FRC/2019/IODN/00000019283

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 30 June 2022

Condensed Statement of changes in equity

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Group

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Foreign currency

Retained Earnings

Total

Translation Reserve

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

1,262,413

-

10,972

(62,504)

(153,195)

1,057,686

Profit for the year

333,214

333,214

Other comprehensive income

23,912

23,912

At 30 June 2022

1,262,413

-

10,972.00

(38,592)

180,019

1,414,811

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Foreign currency

Retained Earnings

Total

Translation Reserve

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(103,345)

(2,455,583)

560,207

Profit for the year

87,227

87,227

Other comprehensive income

22,891

22,891

At 30 June 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(80,454)

(2,368,356)

670,325

Company

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Retained Earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

1,262,413

-

10,972

(326,014)

947,371

Profit for the year

178,022

178,022

At 30 June 2022

1,262,413

-

10,972

(147,992)

1,125,392

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Retained Earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(2,498,513)

620,622

Profit for the year

26,308

26,308

Other comprehensive income

-

At 30 June 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(2,472,205)

646,929

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 30 June 2022

Condensed Statements of Cash Flow

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Group

Company

June 2022

June 2021

June 2022

June 2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

366,666

316,240

201,168

94,850

Depreciation Property, Plant & Equipment

62,903

60,650

60,755

57,690

Depreciation Right of use asset

32,604

29,087

25,188

29,087

Amortisation of intangible assets

38,170

37,996

38,170

37,996

Finance Cost

22,045

24,580

19,674

17,308

Changes in working capital :

Changes in inventories

83,191

(948,253)

10,686

(934,645)

Changes in trade and other receivables

(3,897,483)

(1,893,588)

(2,869,429)

(886,699)

Changes in prepayments

(1,745,031)

214,448

(1,762,295)

201,974

Changes in Restricted cash

(100,438)

-

(100,438)

-

Changes in trade and other payables

3,238,884

1,156,694

2,304,010

533,803

Changes in contract Liability

1,569,222

1,095,794

1,604,074

1,085,813

Tax paid

(28,826)

(30,589)

(28,826)

(30,589)

Net Cash (used in) from operating activities

(358,092)

63,059

(497,262)

206,589

Cash flow from investing activities

Purchase of property,plant & equipment

(114,495)

(77,312)

(105,083)

(73,715)

Acquisition of Intangible asset

(1,967)

(1,967)

Investment in Notes

(200,194)

(200,194)

Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(316,656)

(77,312)

(307,244)

(73,715)

Cash flows from financing activities

Loan granted/(repayement)

(119,670)

(219,726)

(54,047)

(101,358)

Interest payment

(22,045)

(24,580)

(19,674)

(17,308)

Lease repayment

(11,538)

(9,148)

(11,538)

(9,148)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

(153,253)

(253,454)

(85,259)

(127,814)

Increase/ (decrease) in cash

(828,001)

(267,708)

(889,765)

5,060

Net foreign exchange difference

23,912

11,064

Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of Period

909,877

824,989

772,237

489,434

Cash & Cash equivalents at end of Period

105,787

568,345

(117,528)

494,494

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CWG plc published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 07:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
