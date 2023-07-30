CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 2023
CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Group
Company
Group
Company
Note
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
Quarter 2 2023
Quarter 2 2022
Quarter 2 2023
Quarter 2 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5
10,705,780
6,690,466
7,983,482
4,629,296
5,623,604
3,744,010
4,344,946
2,395,355
Cost of Sales
6
(8,642,818)
(4,953,025)
(6,356,851)
(3,350,142)
(4,510,133)
(2,794,180)
(3,450,915)
(1,707,915)
Gross Profit
2,062,962
1,737,441
1,626,631
1,279,153
1,113,471
949,830
894,031
687,440
Other Income
33,663
14,050
33,663
13,717
8,024
9,169
8,024
12,296
Operating Expenses
7
(1,454,376)
(1,229,102)
(1,090,604)
(947,914)
(797,318)
(664,786)
(600,833)
(507,898)
EBITDA
642,250
522,389
569,690
344,956
324,178
294,213
301,223
191,838
Depreciation and Amortisation
(117,638)
(133,678)
(113,810)
(124,114)
(59,047)
(64,767)
(57,377)
(56,661)
EBIT
524,611
388,711
455,880
220,842
265,131
229,446
243,846
135,177
Interest & Finance Charges
(42,730)
(22,045)
(34,280)
(19,674)
(18,849)
(6,623)
(15,404)
(7,399)
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
481,882
366,666
421,600
201,168
246,282
222,823
228,442
127,779
Income tax expense
20a
(140,709)
(33,452)
(88,536)
(23,146)
(88,662)
(18,720)
(47,973)
(11,977)
Profit for the Period
341,172
333,214
333,064
178,022
157,621
204,103
180,469
115,802
CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for
the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Condensed Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
Group
Company
Note
June 2023
December 2022
June 2023
December 2022
ASSETS
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-Current Asset
Property,Plant & Equipment
8
596,822
548,055
584,256
531,661
Right of use asset
9
33,999
51,381
33,999
51,381
Intangible Asset
10
66,274
74,590
65,779
74,095
Investment in subsidiaries
298,284
298,284
Financial assets
236,164
236,164
236,164
236,164
Deferred tax assets
1,093
1,093
934,352
911,283
1,218,482
1,191,585
Current Asset
Inventories
11
3,815,005
1,268,508
3,736,318
1,268,508
Trade and other Receivables
12
13,628,031
10,097,360
11,049,091
8,626,925
Income tax receivable
20b
35,031
16,399
-
-
Prepayments
13
212,936
1,317,238
190,825
1,293,052
Cash and cash equivalents
14
1,611,322
922,244
1,023,825
611,452
19,302,325
13,621,749
16,000,060
11,799,937
Total Asset
20,236,677
14,533,032
17,218,542
12,991,522
Equity
Share capital
15
1,262,413
1,262,413
1,262,413
1,262,413
Retained earnings
16
563,786
323,607
447,264
215,193
Available for sale financial assets reserve
10,661
10,661
10,661
10,661
Foreign currency translation reserve
(150,087)
(124,748)
1,686,774
1,471,933
1,720,338
1,488,267
Non Current Liabilities
Lease
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
9,188,202
9,737,398
6,497,825
8,349,080
Lease Liability
18
20,089
19,741
20,089
19,741
Short term loans and borrowing
19
2,833,159
1,845,437
2,693,990
1,688,432
Income tax payable
20
232,347
225,480
180,099
225,405
Contract Liability
6,276,106
1,233,043
6,106,201
1,220,597
18,549,903
13,061,099
15,498,204
11,503,255
Total Liabilities
18,549,903
13,061,099
15,498,204
11,503,255
Total Equity and Liabilities
20,236,677
14,533,032
17,218,542
12,991,522
The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:
Afolabi Sobande
Adewale Adeyipo
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Executive Officer
FRC/2020/001/00000021960
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019283
CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Condensed Statement of changes in equity
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Group
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Foreign currency
Retained Earnings
Total
Translation
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
(124,748)
323,607
1,471,933
Profit for the year
341,172
341,172
Divivdend
(100,993)
(100,993)
Other comprehensive income
(25,339)
(25,339)
At 30 June 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
(150,087)
563,786
1,686,774
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Foreign currency
Retained Earnings
Total
Translation Reserve
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
1,262,413
-
10,972
(62,504)
(153,195)
1,057,686
Profit for the year
133,325
133,325
Utilized
-
Other comprehensive income
(37,276)
(37,276)
At 30 June 2022
1,262,413
-
10,972
(99,780)
(19,870)
1,153,735
Company
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Retained Earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
215,193
1,488,267
Profit for the year
333,064
333,064
Divivdend
(100,993)
(100,993)
Other comprehensive income
-
At 30 June 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
447,264
1,720,338
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Retained Earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
1,262,413
10,972
(326,014)
947,371
Profit for the year
73,592
73,592
Utilized
-
Other comprehensive income
-
At 30 June 2022
1,262,413
-
10,972
(252,422)
1,020,963
CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Condensed Statements of Cash Flow
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Group
Company
Note
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
481,882
366,666
421,600
201,168
Depreciation Property, Plant & Equipment
84,038
62,903
80,210
60,755
Depreciation Right of use asset
25,284
32,604
25,284
25,188
Amortisation of intangible assets
8,316
38,170
8,316
38,170
Finance Cost
42,730
22,045
34,280
19,674
Changes in working capital :
Changes in inventories
(2,546,497)
83,191
(2,467,810)
10,686
Changes in trade and other receivables
(3,549,303)
(3,897,483)
(2,422,166)
(2,869,429)
Changes in prepayments
1,104,301
(1,745,031)
1,102,227
(1,762,295)
Changes in trade and other payables
(549,195)
3,238,884
(1,851,255)
2,304,010
Changes in contract Liability
5,043,063
1,569,222
4,885,604
1,604,074
Tax paid
(133,842)
(28,826)
(133,842)
(28,826)
Net Cash (used in) from operating activities
10,777
(358,092)
(317,553)
(497,262)
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchase of property,plant & equipment
(140,707)
(114,495)
(140,707)
(105,083)
Acquisition of Intangible asset
-
(1,967)
-
(1,967)
Investment in Notes
(200,194)
(200,194)
Net cash (used in) from investing activities
(140,707)
(316,656)
(140,707)
(307,244)
Cash flows from financing activities
Loan granted/(repayement)
716,935
(119,670)
734,770
(54,047)
Interest payment
(42,730)
(22,045)
(34,280)
(19,674)
Lease repayment
348
(11,538)
348
(11,538)
Dividend payment
(100,993)
(100,993)
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
573,560
(153,253)
599,846
(85,259)
Increase/ (decrease) in cash
443,631
(828,001)
141,586
(889,765)
Net foreign exchange difference
(25,339)
23,912
Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of Period
853,645
909,877
542,854
772,237
Cash & Cash equivalents at end of Period
1,271,937
105,787
684,440
(117,528)
