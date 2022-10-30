Advanced search
    CWG   NGCWG0000002

CWG PLC

(CWG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
0.8000 NGN    0.00%
01:49pCwg : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/26Cwg : Notification of share dealing
PU
07/30CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CWG : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/30/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 2022

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 30 September 2022

Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Group

Company

Group

Company

Quarter 3

Quarter 3

Quarter 3

Quarter 3

September 2022

September 2021

September 2022

September 2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

10,162,359

9,441,849

6,962,629

6,742,986

3,471,892

3,475,256

2,333,334

3,063,036

Cost of Sales

(7,589,421)

(7,255,595)

(4,992,602)

(5,126,210)

(2,636,396)

(2,754,592)

(1,629,132)

(2,455,068)

Gross Profit

2,572,937

2,186,254

1,970,027

1,616,776

835,496

720,664

704,202

607,968

Other Income

36,169

51,871

22,578

24,574

22,120

46,990

8,861

3,070

Operating Expenses

(1,883,598)

(1,600,170)

(1,486,574)

(1,252,926)

(654,496)

(554,444)

(551,988)

(459,544)

EBITDA

725,508

637,955

506,032

388,425

203,119

213,209

161,076

151,494

Depreciation and Amortisation

(208,090)

(187,160)

(195,631)

(183,810)

(74,412)

(118,250)

(71,517)

(59,037)

EBIT

517,418

450,795

310,401

204,614

128,707

94,959

89,559

92,457

Interest & Finance Charges

(34,544)

(35,690)

(32,173)

(26,659)

(12,499)

(20,268)

(12,499)

(9,352)

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

482,874

415,105

278,229

177,955

116,208

74,692

77,060

83,105

Income tax expense

(50,812)

(47,209)

(34,813)

(33,715)

(17,359)

(17,376)

(11,667)

(15,315)

Profit for the Period

432,062

367,895

243,415

144,240

98,849

57,316

65,393

67,790

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 30 September 2022

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2022

Group

Company

September 2022

December 2021

September 2022

December 2021

ASSETS

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Asset

Property,Plant & Equipment

7

562,181

451,899

553,795

445,661

Right of use asset

8

44,258

89,253

31,413

68,992

Intangible Asset

9

95,039

82,635

95,039

82,635

Investment in subsidiaries

273,284

273,284

Available for sale financial assets

18,364

18,364

18,364

18,364

Deferred tax assets

4,234

4,234

Investment in Notes

200,194

200,194

924,270

646,385

1,172,088

888,936

Current Asset

Inventories

10

1,963,211

584,242

1,963,211

511,737

Trade and other Receivables

11

8,271,203

6,104,482

6,182,777

5,255,722

Prepayments

12

570,761

164,704

536,922

134,259

Cash and cash equivalents

13

814,994

916,817

568,583

779,177

11,620,168

7,770,245

9,251,493

6,680,895

Total Asset

12,544,438

8,416,630

10,423,581

7,569,831

Equity

Share capital

14i

1,262,413

1,262,413

1,262,413

1,262,413

Retained earnings

14ii

278,868

(153,194)

(82,599)

(326,014)

Available for sale financial assets reserve

10,972

10,972

10,972

10,972

Foreign currency translation reserve

(45,258)

(62,504)

1,506,995

1,057,687

1,190,786

947,371

Non Current Liabilities

Lease

16

9,288

20,110

-

20,110

9,288

20,110

-

20,110

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

8,614,298

6,767,329

6,861,550

6,147,775

Lease Liability

16

30,596

54,371

10,596

25,083

Short term loans and borrowing

17

791,230

151,370

791,230

85,747

Income tax payable

18

201,358

179,372

181,686

175,699

Contract Liability

1,390,672

186,391

1,387,732

168046

11,028,155

7,338,833

9,232,795

6,602,350

Total Liabilities

11,037,443

7,358,943

9,232,795

6,622,460

Total Equity and Liabilities

12,544,438

8,416,630

10,423,581

7,569,831

The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 October 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Afolabi Sobande

Adewale Adeyipo

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/2020/001/00000021960

FRC/2019/IODN/00000019283

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 30 September2022

Condensed Statement of changes in equity

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Group

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Foreign currency

Retained Earnings

Total

Translation Reserve

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

1,262,413

-

10,972

(62,504)

(153,195)

1,057,686

Profit for the year

432,062

432,062

Other comprehensive income

17,246

17,246

At 30 September 2022

1,262,413

-

10,972.00

(45,258)

278,867

1,506,994

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Foreign currency

Retained Earnings

Total

Translation Reserve

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(103,345)

(2,455,583)

560,207

Profit for the year

367,895

367,895

Other comprehensive income

61,564

61,564

At 30 September 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(41,781)

(2,087,688)

989,666

Company

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Retained Earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

1,262,413

-

10,972

(326,014)

947,371

Profit for the year

243,415

243,415

At 30 September 2022

1,262,413

-

10,972

(82,599)

1,190,786

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Retained Earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(2,498,513)

620,622

Profit for the year

144,240

144,240

Other comprehensive income

-

At 30 September 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(2,354,273)

764,862

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 30 September 2022

Condensed Statements of Cash Flow

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Group

Company

September 2022

September 2021

September 2022

September 2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

482,874

415,105

278,229

177,955

Depreciation Property, Plant & Equipment

103,972

92,173

98,928

88,823

Depreciation Right of use asset

44,995

37,918

37,579

37,918

Amortisation of intangible assets

59,123

57,069

59,123

57,069

Finance Cost

34,544

35,690

32,173

26,659

Changes in working capital :

Changes in inventories

(1,378,969)

(491,376)

(1,451,474)

(464,784)

Changes in trade and other receivables

(2,166,721)

(1,502,256)

(927,055)

(583,345)

Changes in prepayments

(406,057)

55,636

(402,663)

57,550

Changes in Restricted cash

(54,613)

(13,127)

(54,613)

(13,127)

Changes in trade and other payables

1,846,970

1,771,413

713,777

1,278,454

Changes in contract Liability

1,204,281

390,528

1,219,686

385,820

Tax paid

(28,826)

(30,589)

(28,826)

(30,589)

Net Cash (used in) from operating activities

(258,426)

818,183

(425,137)

1,018,404

Cash flow from investing activities

Purchase of property,plant & equipment

(214,255)

(106,085)

(207,063)

(102,489)

Acquisition of ROU

(45,981)

(45,981)

Acquisition of Intangible asset

(71,527)

(2,666)

(71,527)

(2,666)

Investment in Notes

(200,194)

(200,194)

Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(485,976)

(154,732)

(478,784)

(151,136)

Cash flows from financing activities

Loan granted/(repayement)

298,630

(148,433)

364,253

(30,065)

Interest payment

(34,544)

(35,690)

(32,173)

(26,659)

Lease repayment

(34,597)

(37,783)

(34,597)

(37,783)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

229,489

(221,907)

297,484

(94,508)

Increase/ (decrease) in cash

(514,913)

441,545

(606,437)

772,760

Net foreign exchange difference

17,246

61,564

Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of Period

909,877

824,989

772,237

489,434

Cash & Cash equivalents at end of Period

412,210

1,328,097

165,800

1,262,194

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CWG plc published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 17:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
