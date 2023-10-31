CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 2023
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2023
Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss
For the period ended 30 September 2023
Group
Company
Group
Company
Note
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2022
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2022
Quarter 3 2023
uarter 3 2022
Quarter 3 2023
Quarter 3 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5
18,263,576
10,162,359
11,988,649
6,962,629
7,557,795
3,471,892
4,005,167
2,333,334
Cost of Sales
6
(14,850,451)
(7,589,421)
(9,632,702)
(4,992,602)
(6,207,633)
(2,636,396)
(3,275,851)
(1,629,132)
Gross Profit
3,413,125
2,572,937
2,355,947
1,970,027
1,350,163
835,496
729,316
704,202
Other Income
33,575
36,169
33,575
22,578
-
88
22,120
-
88
8,861
Operating Expenses
7
(2,461,875)
(1,883,598)
(1,647,678)
(1,486,574)
(1,007,499)
(654,496)
(557,074)
(551,988)
EBITDA
984,825
725,508
741,844
506,032
342,575
203,119
172,154
161,076
Depreciation and Amortisation
(174,904)
(208,090)
(168,161)
(195,631)
(57,266)
(74,412)
(54,351)
(71,517)
EBIT
809,921
517,418
573,683
310,401
285,310
128,707
117,803
89,559
Interest & Finance Charges
(55,633)
(34,544)
(42,034)
(32,173)
(12,903)
(12,499)
(7,754)
(12,499)
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
754,288
482,874
531,649
278,229
272,406
116,208
110,049
77,060
Income tax expense
20a
(220,252)
(50,812)
(111,646)
(34,813)
(98,066)
(17,359)
(23,110)
(11,667)
Profit for the Period
534,036
432,062
420,003
243,415
174,340
98,849
86,939
65,393
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for
the Period Ended 30 September 2023
Condensed Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 September 2023
Group
Company
Note
Sept. 2023
December 2022
Sept. 2023
December 2022
ASSETS
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-Current Asset
Property,Plant & Equipment
8
647,019
548,055
630,227
531,661
Right of use asset
9
24,747
51,381
24,747
51,381
Intangible Asset
10
64,264
74,590
63,799
74,095
Investment in subsidiaries
298,284
298,284
Financial assets
236,164
236,164
236,164
236,164
Deferred tax assets
1,093
1,093
973,287
911,283
1,253,222
1,191,585
Current Asset
Inventories
11
3,979,375
1,268,508
3,955,250
1,268,508
Trade and other Receivables
12
9,769,809
10,097,360
7,349,105
8,626,925
Income tax receivable
20b
16,399
16,399
-
-
Prepayments
13
216,459
1,317,238
166,625
1,293,052
Cash and cash equivalents
14
1,526,960
922,244
1,207,556
611,452
15,509,002
13,621,749
12,678,535
11,799,937
Total Asset
16,482,289
14,533,032
13,931,757
12,991,522
Equity
Share capital
15
1,262,413
1,262,413
1,262,413
1,262,413
Retained earnings
16
756,650
323,607
534,203
215,193
Available for sale financial assets reserve
10,661
10,661
10,661
10,661
Foreign currency translation reserve
(47,677)
(124,748)
1,982,047
1,471,933
1,807,277
1,488,267
Non Current Liabilities
Lease
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
9,333,807
9,737,398
6,965,197
8,349,080
Lease Liability
18
20,089
19,741
20,089
19,741
Short term loans and borrowing
19
866,638
1,845,437
866,638
1,688,432
Income tax payable
20
196,822
225,480
203,209
225,405
Contract Liability
4,082,886
1,233,043
4,069,347
1,220,597
14,500,242
13,061,099
12,124,480
11,503,255
Total Liabilities
14,500,242
13,061,099
12,124,480
11,503,255
Total Equity and Liabilities
16,482,289
14,533,032
13,931,757
12,991,522
The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 October 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:
Afolabi Sobande
Adewale Adeyipo
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Executive Officer
FRC/2020/001/00000021960
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019283
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2023
Condensed Statement of changes in equity
For the period ended 30 September 2023
Group
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Foreign currency
Retained Earnings
Total
Translation
Reserve
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
(124,748)
323,607
1,471,933
Profit for the year
534,036
534,036
Divivdend
(100,993)
(100,993)
Other comprehensive income
77,071
77,071
At 30 September 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
(47,677)
756,650
1,982,047
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Foreign currency
Retained Earnings
Total
Translation Reserve
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
1,262,413
-
10,972
(62,504)
(153,195)
1,057,686
Profit for the year
432,062
432,062
Utilized
-
Other comprehensive income
(37,276)
(37,276)
At 30 September 2023
1,262,413
-
10,972
(99,780)
278,867
1,452,473
Company
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Retained Earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
215,193
1,488,267
Profit for the year
420,003
420,003
Divivdend
(100,993)
(100,993)
Other comprehensive income
-
At 30 September 2023
1,262,413
-
10,661
534,203
1,807,277
Share Capital
Share Premium
Fair value reserve
Retained Earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
1,262,413
10,972
(326,014)
947,371
Profit for the year
243,415
243,415
Utilized
-
Other comprehensive income
-
At 30 September 2023
1,262,413
-
10,972
(82,599)
1,190,786
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2023
Condensed Statements of Cash Flow
For the period ended 30 September 2023
Group
Company
Note
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2022
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
754,288
366,666
531,649
201,168
Depreciation Property, Plant & Equipment
125,368
62,903
123,330
60,755
Depreciation Right of use asset
34,536
32,604
34,536
25,188
Amortisation of intangible assets
10,326
38,170
10,296
38,170
Finance Cost
55,633
22,045
42,034
19,674
Changes in working capital :
Changes in inventories
(2,710,867)
83,191
(2,686,742)
10,686
Changes in trade and other receivables
327,551
(3,897,483)
1,277,820
(2,869,429)
Changes in prepayments
1,100,779
(1,745,031)
1,126,427
(1,762,295)
Changes in trade and other payables
(403,591)
3,238,884
(1,383,883)
2,304,010
Changes in contract Liability
2,849,843
1,569,222
2,848,750
1,604,074
Tax paid
(248,910)
(28,826)
(133,842)
(28,826)
Net Cash (used in) from operating activities
1,894,955
(358,092)
1,790,374
(497,262)
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchase of property,plant & equipment
(232,234)
(114,495)
(229,798)
(105,083)
Acquisition of Intangible asset
-
(1,967)
-
(1,967)
Investment in Notes
(200,194)
(200,194)
Net cash (used in) from investing activities
(232,234)
(316,656)
(229,798)
(307,244)
Cash flows from financing activities
Loan granted/(repayement)
(925,226)
(119,670)
(768,222)
(54,047)
Interest payment
(55,633)
(22,045)
(42,034)
(19,674)
Lease repayment
348
(11,538)
348
(11,538)
Dividend payment
(100,993)
(100,993)
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
(1,081,504)
(153,253)
(910,900)
(85,259)
Increase/ (decrease) in cash
581,218
(828,001)
649,676
(889,765)
Net foreign exchange difference
77,071
23,912
Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of Period
853,645
909,877
542,854
772,237
Cash & Cash equivalents at end of Period
1,511,934
105,787
1,192,530
(117,528)
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2023
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 September 2023
1. Corporate information
CWG Plc (the Company) is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Nigeria and became public by listing on 15th November 2013.The registered office is located at Block 54A, Plot10, Adebayo Doherty Road, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State in Nigeria.
The Company maintains controlling interests in the following companies. The Company, together with the subsidiaries are known as CWG Plc Group, ("the Group")
- CWG Ghana Ltd
- CWG Uganda Ltd
- CWG Cameroon Ltd
- FTHLAB Ltd
The Group is principally engaged in the supply, installation, integration, maintenance and support of computer equipment, e-payment hardware and ancillary equipment.
2. Accounting Policies
2.1 Basis of preparation
The unaudited consolidated financial statements for the Period ended 30 September, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA),CAPC20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.The unaudited consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as at 31 December, 2022.
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December, 2022.
In preparing these interim financial statements, Management make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgements made by Management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December, 2022.
The unaudited financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for the fair value basis applied to certain available-for-sale financial instruments.
The financial statements are presented in Naira being the functional currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (N'000), except when otherwise indicated.
2.2 Basis of consolidation
The unaudited consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Group and its subsidiaries as at 30 September, 2023. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group.
Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date when such control ceases. The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the parent company, using consistent accounting policies.
All intra-group balances, transactions, unrealised gains and losses resulting from intra-group transactions and dividends are eliminated in full.
A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it:
- Derecognises the assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary
- Derecognises the carrying amount of any non-controlling interest
- Derecognises the cumulative translation differences, recorded in equity
- Recognises the fair value of the consideration received
- Recognises the fair value of any investment retained
- Recognises any surplus or deficit in profit or loss
- Reclassifies the parent's share of components previously recognised in other comprehensive income to profit or loss or retained earnings as appropriate.
2.3 Summary of significant accounting policies
The following are the significant accounting policies applied by the Group in preparing its financial statements:
2.3.1 Business combinations and goodwill
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2023
Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of an acquisition is measured as the aggregate of the consideration transferred, measured at the fair value on the date of acquisition. All the Group's subsidiaries are wholly owned and therefore the issue of Non- controlling interest does not arise.
When the Group acquires a business, it assesses the financial assets and liabilities assumed for appropriate classification and designation in accordance with the contractual terms, economic circumstances and pertinent conditions as at the acquisition date.
Goodwill is initially measured at cost, being the excess of the aggregate of the consideration transferred over the net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. If the fair value of the net assets acquired is in excess of the aggregate consideration transferred, the gain is recognised in the income statement immediately.
After initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination is, from the acquisition date, allocated to each of the Group's Cash Generating Units (CGU) that are expected to benefit from the combination, irrespective of whether other assets or liabilities of the acquiree are assigned to those units.
Where goodwill has been allocated to a cash-generating unit and part of the operation within that unit is disposed of, the goodwill associated with the operation disposed of is included in the carrying amount of the operation when determining the gain or loss on disposal of the operation.
Goodwill disposed of in this circumstance is measured based on the relative values of the operation disposed of and the portion of the cash- generating unit retained.
2.3.2 Foreign currencies
The Group's unaudited consolidated financial statements are presented in Naira, which is also the parent company's functional currency. For each entity the Group determines the functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency. The Group uses the direct method of consolidation and has elected to recycle the gain or loss that arises from using this method.
- Transactions and balances
Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded by the Group's entities at their respective functional currency spot rates at the date the transaction first qualifies for recognition. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency spot rates of exchange at the reporting date. Differences arising on settlement or translation of monetary items are recognised in profit or loss with the exception (where applicable) of monetary items that are designated as part of the hedge of the Group's net investment of a foreign operation.
These are recognised in other comprehensive income until the net investment is disposed of, at which time, the cumulative amount is reclassified to profit or loss. Tax charges and credits attributable to exchange differences on those monetary items are also recorded in other comprehensive income. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the dates of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value is determined. The gain or loss arising on translation of non-monetary items measured at fair value is treated in line with the recognition of gain or loss on change in fair value of the item (i.e., translation differences on items whose fair value gain or loss is recognised in other comprehensive income or profit or loss are also recognised in other comprehensive income or profit or loss, respectively).
Any goodwill arising on the acquisition of a foreign operation and any fair value adjustments to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities arising on the acquisition are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign operation and translated at the spot rate of exchange at the reporting date.
ii) Foreign Operations
On consolidation, the assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into Naira at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date and their income statements are translated at exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. The exchange differences arising on translation for consolidation are recognised in other comprehensive income. On disposal of a foreign operation, the component of other comprehensive income relating to that particular foreign operation is recognised in profit or loss.
2.3.3 Revenue recognition
Revenue is recognised to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Group and the revenue can be reliably measured, regardless of when the payment is being made. Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, taking into account contractually defined terms of payment and excluding taxes or duty. The Group assesses its revenue arrangements against specific criteria to determine if it is acting as principal or agent. The specific recognition criteria described below must also be met before revenue is recognised. The group also separate out the revenue from the sales of goods for hardware and software and accounted for the service contract separately.
Sale of goods
Revenue from the IT infrastructure services such as hardware devices and accessories is recognised when the significant risks and rewards of ownership of the items have passed to the buyer, usually on delivery of the items.
Rendering of services
Revenue from the provision of communication services (maintenance, support services, communication and integration, software licenses etc.) is recognised by reference to the stage of completion. Stage of completion is measured by reference to data and service usage. When the contract outcome cannot be measured reliably, revenue is recognised only to the extent that the expenses incurred are eligible to be recovered.
Commissions
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2023
When the Group acts in the capacity of an agent rather than as the principal in a transaction, the revenue recognised is the net amount of commission made by the Group.
Interest income
For all financial instruments measured at amortised cost and interest bearing financial assets classified as available for sale, interest income is recorded using the effective interest rate (EIR). EIR is the rate that exactly discounts the estimated future cash payments or receipts over the expected life of the financial instrument or a shorter period, where appropriate, to the net carrying amount of the financial asset or liability. Interest income is included in finance income in the income statement.
Deferred Revenue
Deferred revenue is a liability as of the balance sheet date related to revenue producing activity for which revenue has not yet been recognized. The deferred revenue represents revenue received in advance in respect of long term service contract. Deferred revenue is subsequently recognised in the period that the service is delivered.
2.3.4 Taxes Current income tax
Current income tax and education tax for the current period are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted, at the reporting date in the countries where the Group operates and generates taxable income.
Current income tax relating to items recognised directly in equity is recognised in equity and not in the income statement. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in the tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulations are subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate.
Deferred tax
Deferred tax is provided using the liability method on temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts for financial reporting purposes at the reporting date.
Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for all taxable temporary differences, except:
- When the deferred tax liability arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss.
In respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, when the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future.
Deferred tax assets are recognised for all deductible temporary differences, the carry forward of unused tax credits and any unused tax losses.
Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, and the carry forward of unused tax credits and unused tax losses can be utilised, except:
- When the deferred tax asset relating to the deductible temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss .In respect of deductible temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, deferred tax assets are recognised only to the extent that it is probable that the temporary differences will reverse in the foreseeable future and taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised.
The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised. Unrecognised deferred tax assets are reassessed at each reporting date and are recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profits will allow the deferred tax asset to be recovered.
Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the year when the asset is realised or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. Deferred tax relating to items recognised outside profit or loss is recognised outside profit or loss. Deferred tax items are recognised in correlation to the underlying transaction either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity.
Deferred current tax assets and tax liabilities are offset if, and only if, a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts; and intends either to settle on a net basis, or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.
Tax benefits acquired as part of a business combination, but not satisfying the criteria for separate recognition at that date, are recognised subsequently if new information about facts and circumstances change. The adjustment is either treated as a reduction to goodwill (as long as it does not exceed goodwill) if it was incurred during the measurement period or recognised in profit or loss.
2.3.5 Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. Such cost includes the cost of replacing part of the property, plant and equipment and borrowing costs for long-term construction projects if the recognition criteria are met. When significant parts of property, plant and equipment are required to be replaced at intervals, the Group recognises such parts as individual assets with specific useful lives and depreciates them accordingly. Likewise, when a major inspection is performed, its cost is recognised in the carrying amount of the plant and equipment as a replacement if the recognition criteria are satisfied. All other repair and maintenance costs are recognised in the income statement as incurred.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2023
Depreciation is calculated on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the components of each item of property plant and equipment as follows:
PPE Class
%
PPE Class
%
Buildings
2
Plant and Machinery
25
Fixtures & Fittings
25
Software
33.3
Office Equipment
33.3
Service Option
33.3
Motor Vehicles
25
Land
Not depreciated
Building Improvement
25
An item of property, plant and equipment and any significant part initially recognised is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss arising on de-recognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the income statement when the asset is derecognised.
The residual values, useful lives and methods of depreciation of each item of property, plant and equipment are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate.
2.3.6 Leases
The group and the Company applies a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The group and the Company recognises lease liabilities to make lease payments and right-of-use assets representing the right to use the underlying assets.
(i) Right-of-use assets
The group and the Company recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e., the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the lease term and the estimated useful lives of the assets, as follows:
Assets
Lease period
Guest houses
2 years
Office buildings
2- 3 years
ii) Lease liabilities
At the commencement date of the lease, the Group and the Company recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and the Company and payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the Group and the Company exercising the option to terminate.
Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expenses (unless they are incurred to produce inventories) in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs
In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group and the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date because the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the lease payments (e.g., changes to future payments resulting from a change in an index or rate used to determine such lease payments) or a change in the assessment of an option to purchase the underlying asset.
(iii) Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets
The group and the Company applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of warehouses and guesthouses (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). The group and the Company does not have any leased assets categorised as low-value assets (i.e. of a value of N2 million). Lease payments on short-term leases are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
2.3.7 Intangible assets
Intangible assets acquired separately are measured on initial recognition at cost. The cost of intangible assets acquired in a business combination is their fair value at the date of acquisition. Following initial recognition, intangible assets are carried at cost less any accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Internally generated intangible assets, excluding capitalised development costs, are not capitalised and expenditure is reflected in profit and loss in the period in which the expenditure is incurred.
The useful lives of intangible assets are assessed as either finite or indefinite.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 September 2023
Intangible assets with finite lives are amortised over the useful economic life and assessed for impairment whenever there is an indication that the intangible asset may be impaired. The amortisation period and the amortisation method for an intangible asset with a finite useful life are reviewed at least at the end of each reporting period.
Changes in the expected useful life or the expected pattern of consumption of future economic benefits embodied in the assets are considered to modify the amortisation period or method, as appropriate, and are treated as changes in accounting estimates. The amortisation expense on intangible assets with finite lives is recognised in the income statement as the expense category that is consistent with the function of the intangible assets.
Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives are not amortised, either individually or at the cash-generating unit level. The assessment of indefinite life is reviewed annually to determine whether the indefinite life continues to be supportable. If not, the change in useful life from indefinite to finite is made on a prospective basis.
2.3.8 Financial instruments
The Group recognises financial assets and financial liabilities on the Group's statement of financial position when it becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. The Group determines the classification of its financial assets and liabilities at initial recognition. All financial assets and liabilities are recognised initially at fair value plus directly attributable transaction costs, except for financial assets and liabilities classified as fair value through profit or loss.
Financial assets
Nature and measurement
The Group's financial assets include Available for sale financial assets, Loans and receivables, Trade and other receivables, and Cash and short-term deposits. After initial measurement, the subsequent measurement of financial assets depends on their classification as follows:
Financial Assets -Subsequent measurement Loans and receivables
Loans and receivables are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market. After initial measurement, loans and receivables are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the Effective Interest Rate (EIR) method, less impairment. Amortised cost is calculated by taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition and fees or costs that are an integral part of the EIR. The EIR amortisation is included in finance/interest income in the statement of comprehensive income. Gains and losses are recognised in profit or loss when the investments are derecognised or impaired, as well as through the amortisation process.
Trade and other receivables
Trade receivables are recognised initially at fair value as the invoice amount and subsequently measured at amortised cost. A provision for trade receivables is established when there is objective evidence that the Group will not be able to collect all amounts due according to the original terms of receivables. Significant financial difficulties of the debtor and default or delinquency in payments are considered indicators that the trade receivable is impaired. The Group deploys age analysis tools to track the payment pattern of customers. The carrying amount of trade receivable is reduced through the use of an allowance account. When trade receivables are uncollectible, it is written off as bad debts in administrative expenses in profit or loss. Subsequent recoveries of amounts previously written off are included as 'Bad debt recoveries' in other income in the statement of comprehensive income.
i.Available-for-sale financial assets
Available-for-sale financial assets include equity investments. Equity investments classified as available for sale are those that are neither classified as held for trading nor designated at fair value through profit or loss. After initial measurement, available-for-sale financial assets are subsequently measured at fair value with unrealised gains or losses recognised in other comprehensive income in the available-for-sale reserve until the investment is derecognised, at which time the cumulative gain or loss is recognised in other operating income, or the investment is determined to be impaired, when the cumulative loss is reclassified from the available-for sale reserve to profit and loss.
ii. Derecognition of Financial assets
The Group derecognizes a financial asset only and only if the Group's contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expires or the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from the asset or has assumed an obligation to pay the received cash flows in full without material delay to a third party under a 'pass-through' arrangement; and either
- the Group has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset, or
- the Group has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset, but has transferred control of the asset.
When the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from an asset, it evaluates if and to what extent it has retained the risks and rewards of ownership. When it has neither transferred nor retained substantially all of the risks and rewards of the asset, nor transferred control of the asset, the asset is recognised to the extent of the Group's continuing involvement in the asset. In that case, the Group also recognises an associated liability. The transferred asset and the associated liability are measured on a basis that reflects the rights and obligations that the Group has retained.
Continuing involvement that takes the form of a guarantee over the transferred asset is measured at the lower of the original carrying amount of the asset and the maximum amount of consideration that the Group could be required to repay.
iii. Impairment of financial assets
The Group assesses, at each reporting date, whether there is objective evidence that a financial asset or a group of financial assets is impaired. A financial asset or a group of financial assets is deemed to be impaired if there is objective evidence of impairment as a result of one or more events that has occurred since the initial recognition of the asset and that loss event has an impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset or the group of financial assets that can be reliably estimated. Evidence of impairment may include indications that the debtors or a group of debtors is experiencing significant financial difficulty, default or delinquency in interest or principal payments, the probability that they will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganisation and observable data indicating that there is a measurable decrease in the estimated future cash flows, such as changes in arrears or economic conditions that correlate with defaults.
