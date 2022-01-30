CWG : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

Profit for the Period

Condensed Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2021 Group Company Dec 2021 Dec 2020 Dec 2021 Dec 2020 ASSETS N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-Current Asset Property,Plant & Equipment 6 451,829 447,027 445,670 440,377 Right of use asset 7 72,701 72,627 67,029 66,955 Intangible Asset 8 82,634 156,073 82,634 156,073 Investment in subsidiaries 273,284 273,284 Available for sale financial assets 11,365 11,365 11,365 11,365 Deferred tax assets 623 623 619,152 687,715 879,982 948,054 Current Asset Inventories 9 583,864 585,515 511,737 585,515 Trade and other Receivables 10 6,154,686 5,299,040 5,024,463 4,649,282 Income tax receivable 17,163 17,163 Prepayments 222,055 630,365 134,258 613,605 Cash and cash equivalents 11 912,835 832,557 778,891 497,002 7,890,603 7,364,640 6,449,350 6,345,404 Total Asset 8,509,755 8,052,355 7,329,332 7,293,457 Equity Share capital 12 1,262,413 1,262,413 1,262,413 1,262,413 Share premium - 1,852,748 - 1,852,748 Retained earnings (38,800) (2,455,582) (329,825) (2,498,515) Available for sale financial assets reserve 3,974 3,974 3,974 3,974 Foreign currency translation reserve (66,969) (103,345) 1,160,618 560,208 936,562 620,620 Non Current Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 16 2,098 2,098 Lease 14 20,809 20,110 15,463 20,110 22,907 22,208 15,463 20,110 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 13 6,831,034 6,762,143 5,979,015 6,074,676 Lease Liability 14 28,423 32,972 28,423 27,626 Short term loans and borrowing 148,557 264,794 84,615 146,426 Income tax payable 15 140,119 130,851 117,201 124,821 Contract Liability 178,096 279,179 168,052 279,178 7,326,230 7,469,939 6,377,307 6,652,727 Total Liabilities 7,349,137 7,492,147 6,392,770 6,672,837 Total Equity and Liabilities 8,509,755 8,052,355 7,329,332 7,293,458

The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 December 2021 and were signed on its behalf by: