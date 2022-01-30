|
CWG : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 2021
CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 31 December 2021
Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss
For the period ended 31 December 2021
|
|
Group
|
|
Company
|
Group
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter 4
|
|
Quarter 4
|
Quarter 4
|
|
Quarter 4
|
|
Dec 2021
|
|
Dec 2020
|
|
Dec 2021
|
|
Dec 2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
11,906,112
|
11,715,819
|
|
8,528,462
|
8,692,531
|
|
2,464,264
|
2,797,580
|
|
1,785,476
|
1,968,067
|
Cost of Sales
|
(8,895,736)
|
(9,080,002)
|
|
(6,260,213)
|
(6,638,481)
|
|
(1,640,141)
|
(2,316,229)
|
|
(1,134,003)
|
(1,596,255)
|
Gross Profit
|
3,010,376
|
2,635,817
|
|
2,268,249
|
2,054,050
|
|
824,123
|
481,351
|
|
651,473
|
371,812
|
Other Income
|
66,311
|
133,054
|
|
38,848
|
38,357
|
|
14,441
|
109,617
|
|
14,274
|
17,351
|
Operating Expenses
|
(2,231,661)
|
(1,847,247)
|
|
(1,743,531)
|
(1,427,549)
|
|
(631,492)
|
(372,552)
|
|
(490,606)
|
(231,830)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
845,026
|
921,624
|
|
563,565
|
664,858
|
|
207,072
|
218,417
|
|
175,141
|
157,333
|
Depreciation and Amortisation
|
(180,375)
|
(277,078)
|
|
(176,287)
|
(257,625)
|
|
6,785
|
(110,250)
|
|
7,524
|
(99,209)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
664,652
|
644,546
|
|
387,279
|
407,233
|
|
213,857
|
108,166
|
|
182,665
|
58,124
|
Interest & Finance Charges
|
(44,909)
|
(97,283)
|
|
(32,517)
|
(77,290)
|
|
(9,219)
|
(68,995)
|
|
(5,858)
|
(60,059)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
|
619,743
|
547,263
|
|
354,762
|
329,943
|
|
204,638
|
39,171
|
|
176,807
|
(1,935)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(55,708)
|
|
(104,109)
|
|
(38,820)
|
|
(34,248)
|
|
(8,499)
|
|
(59,518)
|
|
(5,105)
|
|
(626)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the Period
|
564,034
|
443,154
|
|
315,941
|
295,695
|
|
196,139
|
(20,346)
|
|
171,701
|
(2,561)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 31 December2021
|
Condensed Statement of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 December 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 2021
|
|
Dec 2020
|
Dec 2021
|
|
Dec 2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
Non-Current Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property,Plant & Equipment
|
6
|
451,829
|
|
447,027
|
445,670
|
|
440,377
|
Right of use asset
|
7
|
72,701
|
|
72,627
|
67,029
|
|
66,955
|
Intangible Asset
|
8
|
82,634
|
|
156,073
|
82,634
|
|
156,073
|
Investment in subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
273,284
|
|
273,284
|
Available for sale financial assets
|
|
11,365
|
|
11,365
|
11,365
|
|
11,365
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
623
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
|
|
619,152
|
|
687,715
|
879,982
|
|
948,054
|
Current Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
9
|
583,864
|
|
585,515
|
511,737
|
|
585,515
|
Trade and other Receivables
|
10
|
6,154,686
|
|
5,299,040
|
5,024,463
|
|
4,649,282
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
17,163
|
|
17,163
|
|
|
|
Prepayments
|
|
222,055
|
|
630,365
|
134,258
|
|
613,605
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
11
|
912,835
|
|
832,557
|
778,891
|
|
497,002
|
|
|
7,890,603
|
|
7,364,640
|
6,449,350
|
|
6,345,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Asset
|
|
8,509,755
|
|
8,052,355
|
7,329,332
|
|
7,293,457
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
12
|
1,262,413
|
|
1,262,413
|
1,262,413
|
|
1,262,413
|
Share premium
|
|
-
|
|
1,852,748
|
-
|
|
1,852,748
|
Retained earnings
|
|
(38,800)
|
|
(2,455,582)
|
(329,825)
|
|
(2,498,515)
|
Available for sale financial assets reserve
|
|
3,974
|
|
3,974
|
3,974
|
|
3,974
|
Foreign currency translation reserve
|
|
(66,969)
|
|
(103,345)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,160,618
|
|
560,208
|
936,562
|
|
620,620
|
Non Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
16
|
2,098
|
|
2,098
|
|
|
|
Lease
|
14
|
20,809
|
|
20,110
|
15,463
|
|
20,110
|
|
|
22,907
|
|
22,208
|
15,463
|
|
20,110
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
13
|
6,831,034
|
|
6,762,143
|
5,979,015
|
|
6,074,676
|
Lease Liability
|
14
|
28,423
|
|
32,972
|
28,423
|
|
27,626
|
Short term loans and borrowing
|
|
148,557
|
|
264,794
|
84,615
|
|
146,426
|
Income tax payable
|
15
|
140,119
|
|
130,851
|
117,201
|
|
124,821
|
Contract Liability
|
|
178,096
|
|
279,179
|
168,052
|
|
279,178
|
|
|
7,326,230
|
|
7,469,939
|
6,377,307
|
|
6,652,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
7,349,137
|
|
7,492,147
|
6,392,770
|
|
6,672,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
|
8,509,755
|
|
8,052,355
|
7,329,332
|
|
7,293,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 December 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:
|
Afolabi Sobande
|
Adewale Adeyipo
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
FRC/2020/001/00000021960
|
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019283
CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 31 December 2021
Condensed Statement of changes in equity
For the period ended 31 December 2021
Group
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Share Premium
|
Fair value reserve
|
Foreign currency
|
Retained Earnings
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Translation Reserve
|
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
1,262,413
|
1,852,748
|
3,974
|
(103,345)
|
(2,455,582)
|
560,208
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
|
|
|
564,034
|
564,034
|
|
Share reconstruction
|
|
(1,852,748)
|
|
|
1,852,748
|
-
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
36,376
|
|
36,376
|
|
Balance as at 31 Dec 2021
|
1,262,413
|
-
|
3,974
|
(66,969)
|
(38,800)
|
1,160,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Share Premium
|
Fair value reserve
|
Foreign currency
|
Retained Earnings
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Translation Reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2020
|
1,262,413
|
1,852,748
|
6,162
|
(30,667)
|
(2,898,736)
|
191,920
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
|
|
|
443,154
|
443,154
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
(2,188)
|
-72,678
|
|
(74,865)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 DEC 2020
|
1,262,413
|
1,852,748
|
3,974
|
(103,345)
|
(2,455,582)
|
560,208
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Share Premium
|
Fair value reserve
|
Retained Earnings
|
Total
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
|
1,262,413
|
1,852,748
|
3,974
|
(2,498,515)
|
620,620
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
|
|
|
315,941
|
315,941
|
|
Share reconstruction
|
|
|
(1,852,748)
|
|
1,852,748
|
-
|
|
Balance as at 31 Dec 2021
|
|
1,262,413
|
-
|
3,974
|
(329,825)
|
936,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Share Premium
|
Fair value reserve
|
Retained Earnings
|
Total
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2020
|
|
1,262,413
|
1,852,748
|
6,162
|
(2,794,210)
|
327,113
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
|
|
(2,188)
|
295,695
|
293,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 DEC 2020
|
|
1,262,413
|
1,852,748
|
3,974
|
(2,498,515)
|
620,620
CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 31 December 2021
|
Condensed Statements of Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the period ended 31 December 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 2021
|
|
Dec 2020
|
Dec 2021
|
|
Dec 2020
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit After tax
|
564,034
|
|
443,154
|
315,941
|
|
295,695
|
Depreciation Property, Plant & Equipment
|
54,254
|
|
120,051
|
50,166
|
|
109,630
|
Depreciation Right of use asset
|
50,016
|
|
71,599
|
50,016
|
|
62,656
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
76,105
|
|
85,428
|
76,105
|
|
85,428
|
Impairment
|
|
|
2,624
|
|
|
2624
|
Income tax expense
|
55,708
|
|
104,109
|
38,820
|
|
34,248
|
Expected credit loss
|
|
|
4,750
|
|
|
4750
|
Finance income
|
|
|
(504)
|
|
|
(504)
|
Finance Cost
|
44,909
|
|
97,283
|
32,517
|
|
77,290
|
Transfer to inventory
|
7,398
|
|
3,517
|
7,398
|
|
3,517
|
Net foreign exchange differences
|
|
|
(31,963)
|
|
|
0
|
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property,plant & equipment
|
(5,358)
|
|
(10,947)
|
(5,358)
|
|
(10,947)
|
Changes in working capital :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
(1,300)
|
|
|
|
Changes in inventories
|
1,651
|
|
188,431
|
73,778
|
|
188,431
|
Changes in trade and other receivables
|
(871,465)
|
|
244,281
|
(391,000)
|
|
(14,997)
|
Changes in prepayments
|
408,310
|
|
17,451
|
479,347
|
|
(94,777)
|
Changes in Restricted cash
|
(6,940)
|
|
282,229
|
(6,940)
|
|
282,229
|
Changes in trade and other payables
|
234,545
|
|
(426,215)
|
69,993
|
-
|
351,132
|
Changes in contract Liability
|
(101,083)
|
|
(67,693)
|
(111,126)
|
|
53,764
|
Tax paid
|
(30,622)
|
|
(72,595)
|
(30,622)
|
|
(5,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash (used in) from operating activities
|
481,463
|
|
1,053,690
|
649,037
|
|
722,906
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property,plant & equipment
|
(182,018)
|
|
(68,973)
|
(178,421)
|
|
(65,420)
|
Acquisition of ROU
|
(50,090)
|
|
(30,211)
|
(50,090)
|
|
(30,211)
|
Acquisition of Intangible asset
|
(2,666)
|
|
|
(2,666)
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of equipment
|
5,358
|
|
22,282
|
5,358
|
|
22,282.00
|
Interest received
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in) from investing activities
|
(229,416)
|
|
(76,398)
|
(225,819)
|
|
(72,845)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan granted/(repayement)
|
(108,669)
|
|
(141,137)
|
(54,243)
|
|
(98,142)
|
Interest payment
|
(44,909)
|
|
(97,283)
|
(32,517)
|
|
(77,290)
|
Lease repayment
|
(53,939)
|
|
(50,434)
|
(53,939)
|
|
(41,808)
|
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
|
(207,517)
|
|
(288,854)
|
(140,700)
|
|
(217,240)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/ (decrease) in cash
|
44,530
|
|
688,438
|
282,518
|
|
432,821
|
Net foreign exchange difference
|
36,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of Period
|
824,989
|
|
136,551
|
489,434
|
|
56,613
|
Cash & Cash equivalents at end of Period
|
905,895
|
|
824,989
|
771,952
|
|
489,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
