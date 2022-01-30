CWG : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

Log in
CONDENSED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 2021

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 31 December 2021

Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss

For the period ended 31 December 2021

Group

Company

Group

Company

Quarter 4

Quarter 4

Quarter 4

Quarter 4

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

11,906,112

11,715,819

8,528,462

8,692,531

2,464,264

2,797,580

1,785,476

1,968,067

Cost of Sales

(8,895,736)

(9,080,002)

(6,260,213)

(6,638,481)

(1,640,141)

(2,316,229)

(1,134,003)

(1,596,255)

Gross Profit

3,010,376

2,635,817

2,268,249

2,054,050

824,123

481,351

651,473

371,812

Other Income

66,311

133,054

38,848

38,357

14,441

109,617

14,274

17,351

Operating Expenses

(2,231,661)

(1,847,247)

(1,743,531)

(1,427,549)

(631,492)

(372,552)

(490,606)

(231,830)

EBITDA

845,026

921,624

563,565

664,858

207,072

218,417

175,141

157,333

Depreciation and Amortisation

(180,375)

(277,078)

(176,287)

(257,625)

6,785

(110,250)

7,524

(99,209)

EBIT

664,652

644,546

387,279

407,233

213,857

108,166

182,665

58,124

Interest & Finance Charges

(44,909)

(97,283)

(32,517)

(77,290)

(9,219)

(68,995)

(5,858)

(60,059)

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

619,743

547,263

354,762

329,943

204,638

39,171

176,807

(1,935)

Income tax expense

(55,708)

(104,109)

(38,820)

(34,248)

(8,499)

(59,518)

(5,105)

(626)

Profit for the Period

564,034

443,154

315,941

295,695

196,139

(20,346)

171,701

(2,561)

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 31 December2021

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2021

Group

Company

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

ASSETS

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Asset

Property,Plant & Equipment

6

451,829

447,027

445,670

440,377

Right of use asset

7

72,701

72,627

67,029

66,955

Intangible Asset

8

82,634

156,073

82,634

156,073

Investment in subsidiaries

273,284

273,284

Available for sale financial assets

11,365

11,365

11,365

11,365

Deferred tax assets

623

623

619,152

687,715

879,982

948,054

Current Asset

Inventories

9

583,864

585,515

511,737

585,515

Trade and other Receivables

10

6,154,686

5,299,040

5,024,463

4,649,282

Income tax receivable

17,163

17,163

Prepayments

222,055

630,365

134,258

613,605

Cash and cash equivalents

11

912,835

832,557

778,891

497,002

7,890,603

7,364,640

6,449,350

6,345,404

Total Asset

8,509,755

8,052,355

7,329,332

7,293,457

Equity

Share capital

12

1,262,413

1,262,413

1,262,413

1,262,413

Share premium

-

1,852,748

-

1,852,748

Retained earnings

(38,800)

(2,455,582)

(329,825)

(2,498,515)

Available for sale financial assets reserve

3,974

3,974

3,974

3,974

Foreign currency translation reserve

(66,969)

(103,345)

1,160,618

560,208

936,562

620,620

Non Current Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

16

2,098

2,098

Lease

14

20,809

20,110

15,463

20,110

22,907

22,208

15,463

20,110

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

6,831,034

6,762,143

5,979,015

6,074,676

Lease Liability

14

28,423

32,972

28,423

27,626

Short term loans and borrowing

148,557

264,794

84,615

146,426

Income tax payable

15

140,119

130,851

117,201

124,821

Contract Liability

178,096

279,179

168,052

279,178

7,326,230

7,469,939

6,377,307

6,652,727

Total Liabilities

7,349,137

7,492,147

6,392,770

6,672,837

Total Equity and Liabilities

8,509,755

8,052,355

7,329,332

7,293,458

The financial statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 December 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:

Afolabi Sobande

Adewale Adeyipo

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

FRC/2020/001/00000021960

FRC/2019/IODN/00000019283

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 31 December 2021

Condensed Statement of changes in equity

For the period ended 31 December 2021

Group

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Foreign currency

Retained Earnings

Total

Translation Reserve

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(103,345)

(2,455,582)

560,208

Profit for the year

564,034

564,034

Share reconstruction

(1,852,748)

1,852,748

-

Other comprehensive income

36,376

36,376

Balance as at 31 Dec 2021

1,262,413

-

3,974

(66,969)

(38,800)

1,160,618

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Foreign currency

Retained Earnings

Total

Translation Reserve

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2020

1,262,413

1,852,748

6,162

(30,667)

(2,898,736)

191,920

Profit for the year

443,154

443,154

Other comprehensive income

(2,188)

-72,678

(74,865)

Balance as at 31 DEC 2020

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(103,345)

(2,455,582)

560,208

Company

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Retained Earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(2,498,515)

620,620

Profit for the year

315,941

315,941

Share reconstruction

(1,852,748)

1,852,748

-

Balance as at 31 Dec 2021

1,262,413

-

3,974

(329,825)

936,562

Share Capital

Share Premium

Fair value reserve

Retained Earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2020

1,262,413

1,852,748

6,162

(2,794,210)

327,113

Profit for the year

(2,188)

295,695

293,507

Balance as at 31 DEC 2020

1,262,413

1,852,748

3,974

(2,498,515)

620,620

CWG Plc and Subsidiary Compaines

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended 31 December 2021

Condensed Statements of Cash Flow

For the period ended 31 December 2021

Group

Company

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit After tax

564,034

443,154

315,941

295,695

Depreciation Property, Plant & Equipment

54,254

120,051

50,166

109,630

Depreciation Right of use asset

50,016

71,599

50,016

62,656

Amortisation of intangible assets

76,105

85,428

76,105

85,428

Impairment

2,624

2624

Income tax expense

55,708

104,109

38,820

34,248

Expected credit loss

4,750

4750

Finance income

(504)

(504)

Finance Cost

44,909

97,283

32,517

77,290

Transfer to inventory

7,398

3,517

7,398

3,517

Net foreign exchange differences

(31,963)

0

(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property,plant & equipment

(5,358)

(10,947)

(5,358)

(10,947)

Changes in working capital :

Deferred tax assets

(1,300)

Changes in inventories

1,651

188,431

73,778

188,431

Changes in trade and other receivables

(871,465)

244,281

(391,000)

(14,997)

Changes in prepayments

408,310

17,451

479,347

(94,777)

Changes in Restricted cash

(6,940)

282,229

(6,940)

282,229

Changes in trade and other payables

234,545

(426,215)

69,993

-

351,132

Changes in contract Liability

(101,083)

(67,693)

(111,126)

53,764

Tax paid

(30,622)

(72,595)

(30,622)

(5,000)

Net Cash (used in) from operating activities

481,463

1,053,690

649,037

722,906

Cash flow from investing activities

Purchase of property,plant & equipment

(182,018)

(68,973)

(178,421)

(65,420)

Acquisition of ROU

(50,090)

(30,211)

(50,090)

(30,211)

Acquisition of Intangible asset

(2,666)

(2,666)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

5,358

22,282

5,358

22,282.00

Interest received

504

504

Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(229,416)

(76,398)

(225,819)

(72,845)

Cash flows from financing activities

Loan granted/(repayement)

(108,669)

(141,137)

(54,243)

(98,142)

Interest payment

(44,909)

(97,283)

(32,517)

(77,290)

Lease repayment

(53,939)

(50,434)

(53,939)

(41,808)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

(207,517)

(288,854)

(140,700)

(217,240)

Increase/ (decrease) in cash

44,530

688,438

282,518

432,821

Net foreign exchange difference

36,376

Cash & Cash equivalents at beginning of Period

824,989

136,551

489,434

56,613

Cash & Cash equivalents at end of Period

905,895

824,989

771,952

489,434

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CWG plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 08:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
