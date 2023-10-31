Oct 31 (Reuters) - CWG PLC:
* CWG PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE 7.56 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.47 BILLION NAIRA; PBT 272.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 116.2 MILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.420 NGN
|0.00%
|-1.52%
|+733.66%
|01:21pm
|CWG Reports Qtrly PBT 272.4 Mln Naira
|RE
|Jul. 30
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
Oct 31 (Reuters) - CWG PLC:
* CWG PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE 7.56 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.47 BILLION NAIRA; PBT 272.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 116.2 MILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|CWG Reports Qtrly PBT 272.4 Mln Naira
|RE
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Cwg plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Cwg plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|CI
|CWG Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
|CI
|Cwg plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
|CI
|Cwg plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
|CI
|Cwg plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
|CI
|Cwg plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
|CI
|Cwg plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
|CI
|Cwg plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
|CI
|CWG Plc and Infosys Strengthen Partnership with New Business Opportunities
|CI
|Computer Warehouse Group Plc Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2015; Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Half Year of 2015
|CI
|CWG Approves New Executive Appointments
|CI
|Computer Warehouse Group Plc Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2014
|CI
|MTN Nigeria Partners Computer Warehouse Group to Expand the Latter's XaaS Mobile Money Platform
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+733.66%
|27 M $
|+9.69%
|184 B $
|+3.44%
|148 B $
|+1.24%
|130 B $
|-9.54%
|88 960 M $
|-9.27%
|68 446 M $
|+0.43%
|47 530 M $
|+65.84%
|41 695 M $
|+22.77%
|41 130 M $
|+11.47%
|32 196 M $