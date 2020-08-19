CWT International : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Log in
08/19/2020 | 05:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of CWT International Limited (the "Company") dated 11 August 2020 in relation to the date of the meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to be held on Friday, 21 August 2020 (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "2020 Interim Results") and its publication, and for considering the payment of interim dividend, if appropriate.

The Board hereby announces that as additional time is required to finalize the 2020 Interim Results, the date of the Board Meeting has been rescheduled from Friday, 21 August 2020 to Monday, 31 August 2020.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 10 April 2019, 6 June 2019, 9 July 2019, 19 July 2019, 5 August 2019, 9 October 2019, 8 January 2020, 9 April 2020, 9 July 2020 and 3 August 2020. Capitalised terms used in this section headed "CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING" have the same meanings as defined in the aforementioned announcements.

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended from 2:32 p.m. on 10 April 2019. The shares of the Company will remain suspended until the repayment of the amounts due and payable under the Facility Agreement (as amended and supplemented) and the approval of the resumption proposal of the Company by the Stock Exchange.

By order of the Board

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Li Neng

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 August 2020

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhu Weijun (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Li Neng (Executive Director, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Quan (Executive Director), Mr. Chen Chao (Executive Director), Mr. Zhang Can (Executive Director), Mr. Leung Shun Sang, Tony (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Liem Chi Kit, Kevin (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey (Independent Non-executive Director) and Ms. Chen Lihua (Independent Non-executive Director).

- 2 -

HNA Holding Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 09:06:06 UTC
