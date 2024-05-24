Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

As previously disclosed in a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing (the "Form 12b-25") filed by CXApp Inc. (the "Company") on May 15, 2024, the Company is delayed in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

On May 22, 2024, the Company received a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, because the Company is delinquent in filing its Form 10-Q, the Company remains in noncompliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule"), which requires companies with securities listed on Nasdaq to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC. As previously disclosed on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 19, 2024, the Company previously received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-K"), the Company was not in compliance with the Listing Rule. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock or publicly traded warrants on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

In accordance with the Notice, the Company has until June 17, 2024 to submit a plan of compliance (the "Plan") to Nasdaq addressing how the Company intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules, and Nasdaq has the discretion to grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or October 14, 2024, to regain compliance. The Company intends to submit the Plan and take the necessary steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules as soon as practicable.

As previously disclosed, the filing of the Form 10-Q was delayed due to the matters described in the Form 12b-25. While the Company can provide no assurances as to timing, the Company will continue to work diligently to complete and file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable by June 17, 2024.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as assumptions about future events. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can generally be identified by terms such as "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potentially," or "will" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq's rules, the Company's plans and expectations about the completion and filing of the Form 10-K, the Form 10-Q, and the timing thereof. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the timing of the Company's submission of a compliance plan, Nasdaq's acceptance of any such plan, and the duration of any extension that may be granted by Nasdaq; the potential inability to meet Nasdaq's requirements; uncertainties associated with the Company's preparation of the Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the related financial statements, including the possibility that additional accounting errors or corrections will be identified; the possibility of additional delays in the filing of the Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the Company's other SEC filings; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's SEC reports, including its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 16, 2024, Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 19, 2024 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this report. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.